Advanced semiconductor developer SkyWater Technology's (NASDAQ:SKYT) or "SkyWater" shares have been soaring after the company's very successful IPO in April. At its peak, the stock was up almost 150% from its $14 IPO price with the rally being fueled by what was perceived as very strong first quarter results in May.

Investors looking for additional color on SkyWater should take a look at the IPO coverage provided earlier this year by fellow contributors Donovan Jones and The Value Investor.

But, on Tuesday, the party came to an abrupt end after the company provided preliminary Q2 results well below consensus expectations.

In addition, SkyWater announced $56 million in strategic capital investments to expand the capacity and capabilities of its Minnesota facility and to accelerate the company's entry into the 200 mm Gallium nitride market.

Management also warned about ongoing investments in advanced packaging and its new 90 nm radiation-hardened process technology ("RH90") being a near-term headwind to profitability.

Q2 revenues are expected to be in a range of $41 million to $41.5 million as compared to the three-analyst consensus estimate of $50.0 million, down almost 15% sequentially from the $48.6 million recorded in Q1. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be slightly negative as compared to $5.6 million in the previous quarter.

Keep in mind that the company does neither provide quarterly nor annual guidance.

That said, Q1 revenues benefited from a whopping $15 million of service revenues for qualifying customer-funded tool technologies, which, according to management, on the conference call, was "clearly higher than the typical run rate for tool revenue on a quarterly basis".

Unfortunately, the company does not break out tooling-related revenues in its SEC filings, so arriving at clean quarter-over-quarter or year-over-year comparisons appears to be difficult.

That said, Monday's press release states tooling-adjusted sequential sales growth of 18%-20% for Q2, which would calculate to "clean" Q1 revenues of just $34.5 to $35 million, assuming no material tooling-related revenues in the second quarter.

Looking at the three-analyst consensus, expectations of 65% year-over-year revenue growth appear wildly optimistic, which, at least, partially, might be due to analysts not adjusting the outsized Q1 tooling revenue contribution to a more sustainable quarterly level. In addition, expectations for H2 and full-year profitability look equally unrealistic, given exaggerated top-line assumptions and the above discussed headwinds from investment in new technologies.

Assuming sequential top-line growth of 20% for the remainder of the year, total FY2021 revenues would approximate $200 million as compared to the $231.8 million consensus, which would still represent a material improvement from the $140 million recorded last year.

Given these issues, I would expect analysts to adjust their models following the Q2 conference call next week but remain constructive on the company as year-over-year growth would still be a respectable 40%+.

Going forward, management should seriously consider breaking out tooling-related revenues to help analysts adjust their models in an appropriate manner and better manage market participants' expectations.

Bottom Line

Both the rally following the Q1 results in May and Tuesday's selloff appear to be related to the outsized tooling revenue contribution in the March quarter, which obviously went largely unnoticed.

Adjusted for tooling revenues, Q1 doesn't really look like the breakout quarter considered by market participants, while the perceived weak Q2 actually shows decent sequential growth in the company's core business segments.

Clearly, the company needs to better manage expectations going forward by providing at least quarterly guidance and breaking out tooling revenue contributions, but analysts also need to do a better job modeling the business as management had outlined the much higher than usual tooling revenue contribution in both the 10-Q and on the Q1 conference call.

Accordingly, I would expect analysts to adjust their models following the Q2 conference call next week but remain constructive on the company, given the still decent growth rate.

While the perceived disappointment might weigh on the stock for some time going forward, I would expect market participants to develop a better understanding of the company's business over the next couple of quarters.

Depending on actual growth rates, shares could offer solid recovery potential from current levels. Speculative investors should consider using the selloff to start scaling into the shares.