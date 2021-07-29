2 Growing Dividends To Send Your Income Soaring

porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

Is your portfolio producing the income you want? With interest rates very low, income investors are finding it difficult to achieve the income they need.

Investment-grade bond ETFs like iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) only yields 2.4%. Even going into "junk" territory and investing in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) only achieves a yield of 4.4%.

Investors turning to equities might consider "dividend growth" picks. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), an ETF of the dividend growth elite, yields under 2%. Even if NOBL maintains 12% annual dividend growth, it will take 10 years for the yield on capital to rise to 5.5%.

The bottom line is investors have seen yields shrink considerably over the past 10 years.

Data by YCharts

How does an income investor battle this trend?

What if I told you that from two picks, you could receive an average yield of 7.7% today, and you will see dividend growth almost every quarter? You don't have to buy a stock and wait for a decade or more to receive a reasonable income. You don't have to sacrifice growth to obtain a high yield today.

The secret is in tapping into the power of the American economy. As the economy grows, the companies you invest in will grow as well. You also want to own companies that are willing to pass along the benefits of that growth to you in the form of increasing dividends.

The American economy is strong, and only the foolhardy bet against it. Here are two picks to make the economy work for you!

Pick #1: GLP - Yield 8.9%

Global Partners LP (GLP) operates in three segments: Wholesale, gas stations, and commercial.

Source: GLP Presentation

In short, GLP profits from the increased use of gasoline products. GLP is well positioned to benefit from increasing gasoline demand, which hit an all-time high over the July 4th weekend. After being cooped up for a year, Americans are eager to hit the road, and we can expect this elevated demand to persist throughout the year.

GLP distributes gasoline to retail locations while also directly owning C-stores (convenience stores) itself. C-stores are a very profitable business, not only for the gasoline but also for the variety of products that can be sold at above-average prices due to the convenience to drivers who have to stop anyway. Late last year, GLP announced the acquisition of an additional 27 C-stores. The C-store segment is highly fragmented, providing an opportunity for GLP to expand and take advantage of its scale.

Starting as a family business, GLP still has substantial insider ownership, with the Slifka family and other executives still owning over 20% of the shares. Perhaps this is why GLP has a generous distribution policy and has consistently increased its distribution with earnings.

Even though GLP reduced the distribution out of an abundance of caution when the COVID crisis occurred, the previous distribution in May was 10% higher than pre-COVID distributions. We expect that GLP will announce its third distribution raise of the year by the end of 2021.

An 8.9% yield, in a sector with strong fundamentals, a company with high insider ownership, and regular dividend raises, there's a lot to love about GLP. We want to add more before the dividend is raised again.

GLP is a master limited partnership and issues a Schedule K-1.

Pick #2: SAR - Yield 6.5%

Saratoga Investment (SAR) is a Business Development Company or BDC. SAR lends to small to medium-sized businesses. BDCs are more flexible than banks because they are willing to take an equity position in the companies they lend to. This makes a BDC more than "just a lender" – the BDC takes an active interest in the companies it invests in and has an invested interest beyond just getting the loan paid back. BDCs can make a significant profit when a portfolio company is successful and is sold to a competitor, files an IPO to go public, or other liquidity events. BDC's have the flexibility to structure loans in a way that maximizes the borrower's ability to be successful.

With the American economy in full recovery, the opportunities for SAR to invest are plentiful. Businesses will be looking to expand, buy competitors and capture a larger market share. Partnering with a BDC like SAR is an effective solution to find the capital needed to make such moves.

SAR reported a very strong quarter, with net asset value reaching a record high and surpassing pre-COVID levels.

Source: SAR July Presentation

Now that SAR has fully recovered, it's positioned for even further growth with enough liquidity to increase its assets under management by 23% without raising more capital. SAR has plenty of dry powder to take advantage of new opportunities.

In addition to growing NAV to a record $28.70/share, SAR also materially out-earned its dividend with an adjusted net investment income of $0.56/share compared to a $0.44/share dividend. This outperformance means that SAR is likely to continue increasing its dividend quarterly.

SAR is set to maintain the pace of increasing the dividend by $0.01/share each quarter. This is slower than earnings are growing, but in the earnings call, management indicated that they intended to remain conservative and allow "spillover" earnings to accumulate.

In short, SAR has become a much more conservative company recently. Management will allow a cushion of undistributed income to build up before raising the dividend close to quarterly earnings. This cushion will make the dividend more protected from any future disruptions.

SAR is a much more attractive investment than in the past. SAR's NAV is growing quickly, with an investment-grade credit rating from Egan-Jones, plenty of liquidity to fund growth, and a well-covered and growing dividend. This is an investment you want in your portfolio. The market is currently providing us with a 5% discount to NAV, a great buying opportunity.

Source: Dreamstime

Conclusion

The market is full of opportunities, and it's a great time to be a dividend investor. With these picks, you can start receiving a high yield immediately, and as the economy continues to heat up, your income will be increased every quarter. You can harvest the power of the American economy and use it to fuel your portfolio.

Both of these companies are expanding and both will benefit from increased economic activity. GLP from rising gasoline demand and SAR from the growth of the small to medium-sized businesses that make up the heart of the American economy.

Don't settle for low yields or waiting for decades for a company to eventually increase its dividend a reasonable amount. Invest in companies that are low priced right now and are positioned to thrive during the recovery.

Retirement is the time to have income now, not later! You've waited, saved, and worked diligently over your entire working life to build your nest egg. It's time for that nest egg to start giving you high levels of immediate income. It should be able to pay for that cruise, cover your bills, and still have plenty left over to give gifts to loved ones. If it's not, it's time to start adding these picks into your portfolio today.