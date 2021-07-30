Inflation Is Hot: How To Snowball Your Income

ultramarinfoto/E+ via Getty Images

Do you see thinner rolls, lighter bags, or smaller cans of the merchandise in your grocery basket? You're not alone. Several macro-economic factors are snowballing into the most significant inflation jump in years, and companies respond by raising their prices or providing less quantity for the same price. From gas and groceries, from meals to flight tickets, prices are going up everywhere.

In June, we saw a 10% increase in the price of used cars and trucks. Used vehicles are now 45.2% more expensive than the same time last year. These increases provide fuel for further increases in the cost of logistics and transportation.

Love that burrito from Chipotle (CMG)? It's going to cost you more now. The American chain raised prices across its menu by about 4% in June. According to Gordon Haskett's analysis, a 10% increase in prices at Taco Bell (YUM), an 8% increase at McDonald's (MCD), and Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN) represent the most significant increases in the fast-food industry. These are big numbers. For a regular retirement portfolio with fixed income securities, the yield is barely a fraction of these price increases.

When ingredients and manufacturing get pricier, companies either raise prices or make the products smaller. Shrinkflation, as they call it, refers to tactics to prevent the price factor from being obvious. Whether you pay more for the same merchandise or get less for the same price, the takeaway is that your money is getting you less of what you need. When prices go up, they seldom go down.

To combat snowballing inflation, you need snowballing income.

Life is like a snowball. The important thing is finding wet snow and a really long hill." -Warren Buffett

This article outlines two picks to help you achieve snowballing returns for the years ahead, so your retirement life is free of inflation fears.

Pick #1: NEWT - Yield 9%

"Tesla is not just a car company, and it is a technology company." I'm sure you have heard this a lot in recent years. As a result, no one is ready to compare Tesla's valuation of Tesla (TSLA) with Ford (F), General Motors (GM), or other conventional automotive players. Similarly, we see that Netflix (NFLX) is not valued at par with other entertainment companies like ViacomCBS (VIAC), Disney (DIS), and Discovery (DISCB).

We bring you Newtek Business Services (NEWT), a BDC (Business Development Company), but mainly a business services company. While BDCs are typically valued by looking at the premium/discount to the book value, NEWT is different and shouldn't be valued that way. NEWT owns a significant interest in several subsidiaries such as Newtek Merchant Solutions, International Professional Marketing, Mobil Money, Newtek Conventional Lending, Newtek Business Lending, etc. These subsidiaries provide a wide array of services to small and mid-sized businesses across industry types:

Processing of loans

Electronic Payment Processing

Managed Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing)

Technology Consulting

e-commerce

Accounts Receivable and Inventory Financing

Insurance Services (personal and commercial lines)

Web Services

Data Backup, Storage, and Retrieval

Payroll and Benefits Solutions

These services are essential to the administration and operations of any business. NEWT collects dividend income from these subsidiaries in addition to the interest income and loan servicing income.

NEWT has left the S&P 500 in the dust with phenomenal returns over the past decade. This tells us that conventional book value methods aren't appropriate for this BDC.

Back of the napkin valuation

Much of NEWT's book value is tied to the companies that provide payment processing, payroll, benefits, HR, bookkeeping services, and more for small businesses. Let's look a bit closer at one, "Newtek Merchant Solutions" or NMS, one of NEWT's largest subsidiaries and is wholly owned.

NEWT's latest "fair value" for NMS is $111.5 million, and NMS paid NEWT $9.45 million in dividends in 2020. This valuation is quite conservative:

Source: Newtek Q1 Presentation

Note that peers of NMS have EBITDA multiples of 13x-19x, while NEWT is valuing NMS at only 8.2x adjusted EBITDA. Using a multiple of 14x, NMS would have an enterprise value of $203 million, removing $7.9 million in debt/liabilities leaves just over $195 million in equity. In other words, NEWT is understating NMS's value by $83.4 million. That's about $3.72/share for NEWT's book value.

Additionally, NMS has far more value for NEWT than it would as a stand-alone company. Because in NEWT's "ecosystem," NMS provides valuable referrals to NEWT's other subsidiaries and for the SBA lending that makes up NEWT's bread and butter.

We understand why NEWT would be conservative with the valuations of these businesses. NEWT wants to avoid the risk of having any major impairment charges in the future, and NEWT wants to avoid any potential allegations of overestimating book value.

When we see NEWT paying out dividends that are 20% of book value, while most BDCs pay out less than 10% of book value, it isn't because NEWT is overpaying. It's because NEWT's "book value" is calculated in a very conservative way.

NEWT is not a conventional BDC, is highly undervalued, and continues to present an opportunity with significant dividend and capital upside for long-term investors.

Growing Dividends

NEWT pays a variable dividend to investors depending on taxable income each quarter. NEWT doesn't have to pay a high dividend for the sake of it. When NEWT pays a dividend, you can rest assured the company has earned it. When taxable income is lower, the dividend is lower. When taxable income is higher, the dividend is higher. Year over year, the dividend is higher more often than not.

The roaring rebound of the U.S. economy is providing strong tailwinds to NEWT, and the company is providing a very generous 2021 dividend guidance between $3.00-$3.30. We see a 16% CAGR in dividend income growth in the past six years. Using the mid-point of that guidance produces a current yield of 9.0%.

Tailwinds from the Economic Recovery

Small and mid-sized businesses never needed BDCs and business solutions more than they do today. And NEWT is firing on all cylinders. NEWT expects to do between $580- $600 million in SBA 7(a) loans in 2021, representing a 12% YoY growth. We also expect its subsidiary business services to continue to see strong demand from this roaring economy.

The Paycheck Protection Program loans provided significant tailwinds for NEWT in 2020, with more than $37 million in origination fees. While that may be seen as a one-time opportunity, we're looking at the bigger picture. NEWT's PPP servicing has provided a foot-in-the-door into thousands of small businesses. Quality delivery and customer satisfaction can produce endless opportunities for years to come from the same client. These are potential customers for NEWT's array of services for years to come. This opportunity is tremendous and should not be ignored.

Inflation is a sign of a remarkable economic recovery. NEWT provides critical services for the recovery and sustainability of small and mid-sized businesses, and we expect this BDC to continue to outperform the sector. NEWT is among the best value-growth opportunities in the market, and the 9% yield is just the icing on the cake for income investors.

Pick #2 PTY - Yield 7.7%

PIMCO is a reputed and highly successful global investment fund manager known for focusing on reliable and consistent current income generation. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) is an actively managed bond fund from PIMCO. Management makes macro bets and actively moves in and out of sectors to unlock value for investors. PTY currently is 47% leveraged (including the issue of preferred securities), which maximizes investors' income from debt instruments. PTY pays a monthly dividend of $0.13/share.

U.S. government bonds and the bulk of investment-grade debt provide paltry returns. Hence, ~38% of the fund is invested in high-yield securities. Moreover, ~73% of PTY's holdings have maturity dates ranging between three to 20 years.

PTY has been an income investor's best friend, paying consistent dividends since its inception in 2002. If we look at five-year total returns, PTY easily beats several PIMCO peers indicating strength in the strategy of having a leveraged portfolio of 38% high-yield credit, ~15% investment-grade debt, and 15% non-agency mortgage instruments.

All this comes with a very modest 1.69% expense ratio (have you tried to look at the interest rates offered by your broker for a 50% portfolio leverage?).

PTY trades at a 41% premium to its NAV, and that shouldn't be a matter of concern for investors because:

PTY has traded at ~30% premium for the past three years due to investors' confidence in sustained current income generation by PIMCO. PTY has sailed through the Great Financial Crisis and the global pandemic while maintaining its dividend. Quality yield is scarce out there, and PTY is among the rare opportunities to generate inflation-beating returns. PTY has not only generated dependable income, but for a bond fund, its long-term performance has considerably outperformed the S&P 500.

PTY's reliable high-yield and consistent market outperformance make it a must-have for an income portfolio.

Conclusion

The snowball effect is a metaphor for the power of compounding. Mr. Buffett has used this effect to create wealth throughout his investment career. In today's inflationary environment, we see costs snowballing around us.

To tackle this and come out ahead, you need above-average dividend yields from companies with long histories of dividend payments to shareholders. In this report, we present two picks with sustained market-beating performance and current income generation. With yields of at least 7.7%, you can snowball your income and achieve the financial freedom for a prosperous retirement.