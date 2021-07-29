Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Today, we cover American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL), a leading telehealth company enabling digital delivery of care for healthcare’s key stakeholders whose stock suffered immensely from the gradual return to a normal life and most importantly how healthcare used to be delivered. Taking the opportunities and risks of Amwell as a foundation, the question for investors is now, whether this company and its stock is a solid play for profiting from the secular growth trend of telehealth.

Investment Thesis

As soon as COVID-19 hit the western world in the beginning of 2020, many businesses and their stocks started to thrive in a world where people relied on technical solutions due to the rigorous restrictions and recommendations of staying at home and reducing the social encounters to the bare minimum. Even the most critical parts of everyone's life such as basic access to healthcare or just seeking counsel or treatment from a doctor or nurse were significantly affected. Hence, consumers, patients and providers had to find new and alternative ways for bringing the appropriate care to the piling unaddressed medical needs of patients.

Consequently, modern care providers such as Amwell or Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) benefitted greatly by filling this gap, providing a convenient, safe and alternative solution for healthcare delivery in the midst of a temporary disruption of how healthcare is delivered and received. In particular, the business as well as the stock of Amwell, which had its public offering in September 2020, benefitted immensely from the high demand of virtual care delivery coming from medical providers and patients as well as the hyped-up prospects generated by many investors. Consequently, the stock almost doubled from an IPO price of around $23 - which was already a high entry point - to around $43 in the end of January, 2021.

From there on, however, the stock tumbled within five months to a share price of just around $11.30, losing 74% of its value. Drivers of this downfall were mainly the shift from investors' focus to reopening plays which are expected to thrive in a reopening economy due to the great success of vaccinations and the steady deceleration of the virus' spread and declining infection rates. Concurrently, the hype around Amwell and other virtual care providers deflated and serious doubts about their role started to develop and their supposed importance in the realm of healthcare delivery slowly dissolved. For Amwell in particular, the stock's downfall accelerated due to weak and disappointing operating performance and weak growth metrics of up to 10% for fiscal 2021.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the mere stock performance, Amwell's biggest competitor, Teladoc Health, follows suit to Amwell's downward trajectory due to the pessimistic outlook from investors on the importance of the whole telehealth sector. However, Teladoc's plunge of -30% YTD is not as extreme as Amwell's (-55%). Teladoc's better performance can be mainly attributed to the stronger operational performance and more optimistic growth projections.

For now, with the gradual return to a non-pandemic life in most western countries and the U.S. in particular, investors might wonder which potential telehealth companies have in this new old world and whether investors can make money in the long term. Based on the secular growth trends in the telehealth space, telehealth will gain in importance in the long term, and investors will eventually capitalize on it. But only with the right play. The operational figures and outlook suggest that it is not Amwell who will make the most profits in the telehealth space. Disappointing operational performance in the key metrics such as platform visits and active providers meant Amwell is far off from making any money in the foreseeable future or having commodity characteristics in their platform offering. Since all these metrics are already priced into the stock price, (potential) investors might not experience any significant downturn in the near future with the current moderate valuation. However, the most recent financials do not suggest any upside prospects either.

The Opportunity in Telehealth

With the continuing decline of daily infections and the return to a normal life, the question remains how the businesses and the stocks of virtual care providers such as Amwell will develop from this point going forward and whether the overall opportunities outweigh the risks from an investment perspective. One thing is clear, though, healthcare still faces many challenges, as choice and access are limited, care delivery is fragmented and inefficient, and costs continue to rise while health outcomes seem not to be improved. Thus, healthcare's key stakeholders need innovative solutions such as those from virtual care providers that streamline care delivery, lower costs, expand access and improve outcomes. Furthermore, 76% of consumers say that they are now interested in using telehealth services going forward and 74% reported high satisfaction with their telehealth service.

However, another report from Trilliant Health says that only 13% of all Americans made use of telehealth services in the midst of the pandemic. A disappointing figure from a penetration perspective, but also auspicious for further adoption potential. At the same time, McKinsey's updated report on the telehealth industry indicates that the telehealth usage has stabilized and is still increased by 38-fold compared to the pre-pandemic levels but halved from the peak in April 2020. These elevated levels are mainly driven due to higher acceptance of patients and clinicians using such solutions and an improved regulatory environment.

Although the data about the telehealth industry and the adoption rates is still ambiguous and leaves room for interpretation, the outlook looks promising. Namely, telehealth represents a huge market opportunity overall for companies and organizations that dare to change the way healthcare is delivered and consumed. That is, the total annual revenues of US telehealth companies were around $3 billion in the pre-COVID-19 era, representing now a $250 billion market opportunity of virtualized healthcare services. For making these levels of telehealth usage a reality, patients, and clinicians need to adopt such solutions in a sustainable way, as well as care pathways need to be further modernized, so that telehealth solutions can be integrated on scale.

Having said this, does a secular growth trend in the telehealth realm automatically mean that Amwell as a particular player in this space can capitalize on this opportunity? Although this question cannot be fully answered at the current times, looking at the operational performance of Amwell will definitely shed some light on the matter.

Amwell's Operational Business Performance

First of all, Amwell focuses with its Amwell platform on telehealth interaction between healthcare providers as well as those providers and patients. This platform is a digital care delivery solution that equips Amwell's customers with the tools to provide new models of care for their patients and members. Amwell focuses on customers at the enterprise level and aims to provide them the technology and services that those customers need to successfully develop and distribute telehealth programs under their own brands. As of March 31, 2021, Amwell complemented the digital care programs of over 55 health plans, which support over 36,000 employers and collectively represent more than 80 million covered lives, as well as over 150 of the US' largest health systems, encompassing more than 2,000 hospitals.

From a business model perspective, the Amwell platform, which is based on a modular architecture, is sold on a subscription basis, with the option for clients to expand into further telehealth use cases, constituting further subscription revenue potential for Amwell. The subscribable platform is complemented by professional services on a fee-for-service basis and a range of patient and provider access care points that support hospital and home use cases. Such subscription contracts have a duration of typically three years which is a reasonable time for providing predictability.

But in order to continuously grow and become successful, Amwell's performance of the platform depends on a few key factors - Telehealth Utilization, Active Providers, Regulatory Environment, Seasonality and non-Commodity - which need to be approached correctly by the company in order to succeed. For instance, the client's overall utilization of the telehealth services represents the measurable value a client derives from the platform and is decisive for the renewal and potential expansion of the subscription contract. For Q1 2021, the overall visits amounted to 1.6 million compared to 725,000 in Q1 2020.

Following this, the number of active providers - providers that have delivered a visit on the Amwell Platform at least once in the last 12 months - is a key indicator of the usability and usefulness of the platform. Hence, the company does not only need to increasingly engage existing providers but also expand into new and untapped areas of healthcare delivery, so that the overall platform evolves from a mere commodity to a real platform with unique value propositions. For Q1 2021, active providers on the platform amounted to 81,000, almost quadrupled from 24,000 in Q1 2020.

The rapid increases in platform visits and active providers are more than respectable, but according to the outlook, such growth figures cannot be sustained but are essential for the operational success of the company. Hence, the close observation of these figures will be critical for investors in order to correctly assessing in which direction the business is going.

From a financial perspective, Amwell reported a total revenue of $57.6 million for Q1 2021, which is a slight increase of 7% to Q1 2020. Total revenue is composed of $24.6 million in subscription revenue and $27.8 million in visit revenue, an YoY increase of 12.8% and 4.9%, respectively. In terms of profitability, the gross margin remains weak with 38% for a software-based business and adjusted EBITDA of $(26.4) million resulting in a net loss of $39.8 million compared to $25.2 million in Q1 2020. Whereas these operational figures are disappointing, the financial health of the company is much more encouraging with a debt-free balance sheet and net cash of around $800 million. This nest egg gives the company the much-needed leeway for future investments and growth on which the company's success depends on.

Amwell's Q1 financial results

In terms of an outlook, the company expects total revenue between $260 and $270 million (YoY increase of 6-10%) and an adjusted-EBITDA between $(157) - $(147) million (YoY increase of 59-69%). And obviously, the management expects to continue to generate operating losses in the foreseeable future without communicating any plan to increase operational margins let alone earning money.

Amwell's Valuation

Coming to the valuation of Amwell, the company is moderately priced right now with an estimated EV/Sales ratio of 6.4 compared to Teladoc's estimated EV/Sales ratio of 11.7. At the same time, however, Teladoc is expecting to grow 80-85% YoY in revenue paired with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 13.5%. Conversely, Amwell's revenue looks to increase up to 10% paired with a negative adjusted EBITA margin of -58%. Looking at the important rule of 40 for growth companies, Amwell is far off of fulfilling the criteria for a qualitative growth company. Therefore, it is an easy call for us that Amwell is from a valuation perspective far from being an attractive investment in the telehealth space compared to its most relevant competitor.

EV/Sales (TTM) valuation of Amwell and Teladoc (Source: SeekingAlpha)

Finally, we believe that the realm of virtual care with an emphasis on virtual office visits will be dominated by one or just a few players who on the one hand provide the best overall product offering for addressing the widest range of use cases and on the other hand succeed in creating a real platform which has the characteristics of a unique and distinguishable product and not only a commodity. And for the moment, we do not see any silver lining on the horizon for Amwell.

Conclusion

With an EV/Sales ratio of 6.4x and disappointing top-line growth prospects of up to 10%, Amwell is moderately priced compared to its closest competitor Teladoc which outperforms Amwell in every aspect. Hence, for those who want to invest in the big market opportunity of telehealth, it looks best to go with the incumbent who is already ahead in building a distinguishable platform and has proved to be profitable with still high growth prospects.