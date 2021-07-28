lyash01/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cyclical industries can be difficult to model in the best of times, and the last year and a half has been anything but that. With pent-up demand coming out of the pandemic and ongoing growth in e-commerce, orders for heavy-duty trucks should climb into 2022, leading to a revenue peak at some point in 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, construction orders are generally improving everywhere outside of China and could get another boost from an infrastructure plan in the U.S., if that passes.

Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY) is managing the cyclical uncertainties and more recent supply challenges well, and I believe the restructuring efforts made since Martin Lundstedt took over the CEO role in 2015 will continue to pay benefits. I also like the tech story here, as Volvo is well-placed to be a leader in truck electrification. Although I don’t think the shares are expensive, I do have concerns that the market is already pricing in the next peak and these shares carry above-average risk.

Mixed Second Quarter Results In A Challenging Environment

Between the challenges of ramping production, component shortages, and supply cost inflation, there’s a lot for Volvo to manage right now, and I believe the company is doing a pretty good job of it. The second quarter wasn’t flawless, but it wasn’t bad either.

Revenue rose 43% in organic terms (excluding currency and the contributions of UD Trucks), beating expectations by 2%. Truck revenue rose 58% on an 84% increase in deliveries, but that was just an in-line result. Construction equipment revenue rose 21% on a 5% increase in deliveries, with revenue beating by 4%. The Bus and Penta (marine and industrial engines) segments saw 68% and 69% growth, respectively, that was 34% and 20% better than expected.

Adjusted EBIT rose 197% from the year-ago level, with margin expanding from 620bp to 10.7%. Different third-party sources listed different average sell-side estimates, so Volvo either just barely beat expectations or missed by around 2% to 4%. Truck profits snapped back (up 626%), beating by 1% with a 10.3% margin, while Construction profits rose 9% (margin down 50bp to 13.1%), missing by 8%. Buses saw a smaller and smaller-than-expected loss, while Penta profits improved 79%, beating by 7%.

Even Orders Were “Mixed” … In A Sense

Volvo reported 143% growth in truck orders, with a book-to-bill of 1.27. While that looks good (and it is), Traton (OTCPK:TRATF) set a high bar for order expectations, including sequential order growth that Volvo couldn’t match. Book-to-bill was strongest in Europe (1.5x), while both North America (0.79x) and Asia (0.95x) were below 1x, though orders in North America were still up 85% and Volvo has grown its market share slightly (to almost 17%).

Construction equipment orders were up 35% this quarter, with strong recoveries in North America, South America, and Europe, but a 5% decline in Asia (about two-thirds of the business in unit terms) driven by a weaker market in China – something seen at others like Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) as well.

Volvo is now sold out for trucks for ’21 and is only opening the ’22 order book to a “limited extent” at this point. Some of that is due to supply chain issues that are going to continue into the second half of the year. While Volvo is managing this about as well as could be asked, it does create uncertainty on production and delivery schedules for both 2021 and 2022.

At the same time, while fleet operators (trucking companies) are struggling to find workers, they’re looking to refresh and expand their fleets. Some of this is typical fleet refresh and growth, but there’s also a strong tailwind from ongoing growth in e-commerce, which got a big boost from the pandemic.

There’s A Tech Story Here Too

Volvo has basically closed the books on the self-improvement story, having closed the gap with PACCAR (PCAR) and Traton’s Scania in terms of margins and operating efficiency. That’s not to say that there won’t be further benefits from this, just that it’s no longer an unknown or a new driver.

Still, that doesn’t mean that Volvo is “just” a cyclical manufacturer of heavy trucks and construction equipment. There’s also a tech story here that will be playing out over the next decade-plus.

Arguing about leadership in the electric vehicle space is a great way to get fights in your comment sections, so I’ll just say that Volvo is “one of the leaders”, with the company having been investing meaningful resources into battery and alternative fuel power trains for many years now. With those investments, Volvo management is targeting 35% of sales from EV or fuel cell trucks in 2030 and a 2040 sales mix of 40% battery, 40% fuel cell, and 20% bio-fuel powertrains.

Late in June, management announced that the New York City Department of Sanitation agreed to purchase seven Mack LR Electric trucks to further test electric garbage trucks in practice. This department uses over 6,000 vehicles (many of which are Mack), and garbage trucks have long been tagged as one of the most amenable to switching over to electric powertrains among vocational categories. The company also announced in early July that it was starting the production of electric drivelines for the first electric fire trucks in partnership with Rosenbauer (ROS.V).

Earlier in June Volvo also announced the acquisition of ZEM, a manufacturer of marine batteries, for its Penta marine and industrial engine business. Electrification of marine vessels has gotten comparatively less attention, but is nevertheless worth watching.

The Outlook

I do believe heavy-duty trucks could peak in 2022/23, but cyclical industries are notoriously difficult to time, so take that prediction with a heavy pinch of salt. Moreover, while the truck business may see a near-term peak, I think underlying demand trends are still generally healthy, and Volvo could also benefit from further improvements in non-residential and infrastructure construction in 2022/23, mitigating some of that cyclicality.

Long term, I’m not looking for much more than 2% revenue growth from Volvo. While electrification could create some new opportunities, it’s tough for heavy machinery businesses with significant share to outgrow underlying developed market GDP by all that much over the long term. I do think past efficiency measures will drive improved forward margins and free cash flows, though, and Volvo’s push to generate more sales from services and new technologies should also be positive for margins. With that, I think mid-single-digit long-term FCF growth is possible.

While that’s all fine, businesses like this aren’t generally valued on discounted cash flow, though you can often pick them up below long-term discounted cash flow in cyclical downturns. Instead, I look at near-term peak earnings and margins. I generally don’t want to pay more than 14x-15x on peak earnings, and I think 1.05x forward revenue is likewise fair at this point in the cycle. Between those metrics, I get a fair value around 10% above today’s price.

The Bottom Line

I do worry that the market is already anticipating a coming near-term peak in the heavy-duty truck industry, as Volvo and PACCAR have weakened since mid-March. Some of that could also be due to worries about the semiconductor shortage and its impact on delivery schedules. In any case, while I do like Volvo and I think it’s a well-run business, I’m not sure 10% to 15% upside is worth the risk of mistiming the cycle, and this is a name I’d love to consider on a deeper pullback.