Following Dynatrace's (NYSE:DT) solid first quarter (F1Q22) results, we urge investors to buy the stock on weakness. Dynatrace management is executing well on the opportunities. The company has the vision to figure out where the market is headed and has proactively built a platform to solve pressing problems for enterprise infrastructure. Dynatrace platform is the best in the business. The company has attacked the most complex problems first and has solved them with flying colors. Multiple independent analysts (Gartner, Forrester, and IDC) all anoint Dynatrace as the vendor with the most capable platform in the industry. The company's client base includes Dell, SAP, Autodesk, NASA, and other technology-savvy enterprises.

Dynatrace business is being driven by Digital Transformation (DX). As enterprises transform their businesses by adopting multi-cloud first paradigms, hybrid architectures, and newer software paradigms such as containers and serverless computing, the complexity of the IT infrastructure is increasing. To troubleshoot applications in real-time, enterprises need a strong observability and monitoring solution. Dynatrace has arguably the best solution in the market to tame the complexity enterprises are grappling with. With the ongoing pandemic poised to subside later this year, we expect enterprise spending for affected industries such as travel, hospitality, and retail industries to increase. We expect many of the enterprises in these industries to buy products from Dynatrace. We are highly confident DT will remain the leader in the large enterprise and are bullish on the company's prospects. Therefore, we would be buying shares on weakness.

Another beat and raise quarter

Dynatrace reported F1Q22 revenue of about $210 million, up 35% Y/Y, beating the consensus estimate of about $203 million. Subscription revenue during the quarter was $197 million and increased 36% Y/Y or 30% in constant currency. Dynatrace management believes ARR is the key performance metric to measure the overall strength of the business. ARR was $823 million and was up 37% Y/Y. The gross margin was 85% and remained stable with the prior year. EPS was $0.16, a penny better than the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company noted that higher revenue contributed to EPS beat. The following chart illustrates reported results versus consensus.

New customer additions and upsells remain strong

New logo additions and expansion within the customer base are the main drivers of ARR. The company noted that 135 new logos were added during the quarter, up from 89 during the prior year. Dynatrace now has 3,000 customers or about 20% penetrated. The company targets the top 15,000 enterprise customers, given that these customers represent a majority of IT spending (70% of all IT spend). More importantly, the company noted that ARR per new logo was a little over $100K.

Net Expansion Rate remains above 120% for the thirteenth consecutive quarter, and the company noted that ARR per customer was $271,000, up 19% Y/Y. At the end of Q1, more than 40% of its customers are using three or more modules, with an average ARR of nearly $500K per customer. The company continues to drive upsell within the customer aggressively, and the ARR per customer indicates the success the company is experiencing. Mr. Van Siclen previously stated that only 10-15% of enterprise workloads have been instrumented for observability within the DT customer base. The company expects 30-40% of workloads to eventually come under its platform, providing a path for more revenue per customer.

What to do with the stock

Dynatrace stock is down slightly despite the solid results the company reported today. I was expecting the stock to trade higher. The stock reaction could be due to commentary surrounding higher levels of investment the company is making to drive growth and keep the innovation engine going.

The company noted that it expects to invest aggressively in R&D, Sales, and Customer Success roles for the remainder of the year. CEO John Van Siclen said in his remarks, "We grew our quota carriers by nearly 30% this past quarter and expect to continue growing this team in the 30% range throughout fiscal '22." The company continues to invest its marketing dollars in brand and pipeline development on the marketing side of its investments. On the R&D front, Mr. Siclen noted, "Our R&D organization is now 1,000 employees, and we invested $30 million in R&D this quarter. That's up 44% from last year and approaching our targeted investment level of 15% of revenue". This increasing Opex commentary may have spooked investors and is causing the weakness in the stock today.

From a valuation perspective, DT is currently trading at 16.8x EV/C2022 sales versus DDOG that is currently trading at 27.7x, yet DDOG is only growing slightly faster. As DT continues to execute on its go-to-market strategy, product roadmap, new customer addition, and upsell additional products to its clients, we expect the multiple to expand. The following chart illustrates the high-growth valuation for the company.

Given our confidence in technology and potential to gain share against incumbents, we believe the lukewarm response for solid results provides an excellent opportunity to own a quality name tied to digital transformation. Therefore, we would be buying shares of Dynatrace here.