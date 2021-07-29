The Most Important Thing For REIT Investors

eric1513/iStock via Getty Images

Two weeks ago, I published “Recognizing REIT Risk.” The article was designed to provide details of risk through the lens of a real estate investment trust investor.

To me, this topic is extremely important, and Howard Marks agrees with me.

For those of you who don’t know who that is, Marks is the co-founder and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management. And holding those titles of the largest global investor in distressed securities has given him a net worth of $2.1 billion.

In short, he’s very well worth quoting, especially when he says that risk is the “potential for loss if things go wrong.”

That holds very true as I reflect on my 10 years at Seeking Alpha and 35-year career as an investor. I can recall many examples where things went wrong and losses mounted unnecessarily.

When I was in my 20s especially, I was quite the high-roller, taking outsized risk in hopes of generating outsized returns. My father-in-law, meanwhile, was director of risk management for a multi-billion conglomerate.

Talk about opposite sides of the coin.

But along the way – as I learned the real estate business literally from the ground up – I had little choice but to figure out that.

On Your Marks, Get Set, Go…

To quote Marks again:

“Risk is inescapable.”

“You’re unlikely to succeed for long if you haven’t dealt explicitly with risk.”

In the early days, I never considered risk relevant. So while I finally learned what Marks also said, that:

“… great investing requires both generating returns and controlling risk. And recognizing risk is an absolute prerequisite for controlling it.”

It took me longer than it should have.

The above-referenced article focused on the potential risks related to REITs, such as rising rates. Fortunately:

“… the economy and job growth tend to have a greater impact on REIT returns than rising rates. Since 1990, REITs have averaged a 10.8% annualized return in months when both the 10-year Treasury yield and leading U.S. economic indicators were rising.”

As I also explained, growing economies tend to drive stronger demand… which tend to drive occupancy levels… which tend to give landlords greater leasing power.

As for inflation:

“… REITs tend to respond positively to inflation scares, especially compared to stocks and bonds. Real estate rents and values tend to increase when prices do, partially because many leases are tied to inflation. This supports their dividend growth as well, providing reliable streams of income inflation or ‘outflation.’”

Researchers found that, over a 20-year period, dividends per share grew an average 9.4%, or 8.4% compounded. Consumer prices, meanwhile, rose 2.1% and 2%, respectively.

Plus, REIT investors can model future cash flows. “And reliable dividend payments” generally increase “over time, often faster than inflation.”

That doesn’t mean there are no risks whatsoever though. There’s still a very large one we need to talk about.

The Most Important Thing

For the record, the above Howard Marks quotes are sourced from his book The Most Important Thing. So is this:

“Skillful risk control is the mark of the superior investor.”

Or consider Benjamin Graham. One of the reasons he became an investing legend is because he experienced severe financial misfortunes in his youth. As a result, he grasped the danger of risk and the “potential for loss if things go wrong.”

In his Security Analysis, Graham wrote how, “In security analysis the prime stress is laid upon protection against untoward (unfortunate) events.”

And in The Intelligent Investor, he said:

“The margin of safety is always dependent on the price paid. For any security, it will be large at one price, small at some higher price, nonexistent at some still higher price.”

Accordingly, when the financial markets fail to fully incorporate fundamental values into securities prices, an investor’s margin of safety is high.

Simply put, we’re not yield chasers preoccupied with how much we can make. We’re more interested in protecting principal and how much we could lose.

We’re value investors, focused on risk and return.

I’ve learned over the years to exercise more patience and discipline and always seek to learn from mistakes. By waiting on the right REIT to buy at the right time and price, I’ve been able to generate substantial wealth, without taking outsized risks.

As Graham once wrote:

“Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great, but in the end, we could count great compensations.”

That’s precisely how I now regard my mistakes and lessons learned.

The Margin of Safety at Work

One of the biggest lessons of my investing career is to always insist on quality. Whether it's cars, houses, or stocks, I’ve learned that if you buy junk, you get a heap of trash in return.

Note the word “insist.”

As a real estate investor for over 30 years, I bought and developed my fair share of junk. But I achieved the best results by adhering to quality.

So, today, when it comes to buying stocks, I will not cut corners. That’s why I insist on buying quality REITs, which is why my team and I developed our iQ screen tool.

Here’s a list of some of the highest-quality names right now:

(iREIT on Alpha)

These REITs score at 96 out of 100 or higher:

Extra Space (EXR)

American Tower (AMT)

Prologis (PLD)

Equinix (EQIX)

Realty Income (O)

Alexandria (ARE)

Essex Property (ESS)

Rexford (REXR)

Problem is… Mr. Market also recognizes their worth, leaving no margin of safety. We have Holds, Trims, or Sells on all eight of them.

Remember, we’re looking to own shares in quality businesses that we can purchase cheaply. In short, we’d like to buy BMWs for the price of Buicks…

(iREIT on Alpha)

Quality at a discount. That’s what Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) are offering right now.

The Omega Factor in Healthcare Facilities

Omega Healthcare Investors focuses on skilled nursing facilities ("SNF"). It owns 954 properties in the U.S. and U.K., with a total of 70 operators, giving it significant diversification.

SNFs represent the lowest-cost post-acute healthcare setting available. Medicaid patients receive room, board, and access to 24-hour healthcare for about $210 a day on average.

That makes them attractive.

OHI acquires such properties at cap rates of around 9%-10%, using its cost of capital to generate wide investment spreads. As illustrated below, it’s generated positive funds from operations (FFO) per share growth in every year except 2017:

(Source: FAST Graphs)

OHI has done a very good job of lowering its payout ratio. We use AFFO data below to show its improvement from around 100% in 2018 to 90.7% in Q1-21:

(iREIT on Alpha / REIT Base)

Our quality rating for OHI is 89, putting it in the top 10% of our quality universe. Yet it gets a valuation score of 89 as well. So high marks all around.

Shares are now trading at $37.50 with a p/FFO multiple of 11.4x. Its five-year average, meanwhile, is 12.7x.

OHI’s dividend yield is 7.2%, and analysts expect FFO per share growth of 4% in 2021. The company reports Q2-21 earnings on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, after the market close.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Take One More and Call Me in the Morning

Healthcare Trust of America is another healthcare REIT, though this one focuses on medical office buildings (MOBs).

It owns 471 properties totaling 25.6 million square feet and invests in high-growth markets. That way, it can achieve operational scale, targeting 10 markets of about 1 million square feet and 17 at less than 500,000.

HTA has an industry-leading portfolio of critical MOBs with limited ground-lease restrictions where healthcare demand is growing:

On campus

Core community outpatient

Academic locations

HTA also partners with leading healthcare providers, with about 74% of tenants being health systems or national/regional providers. And 60% are credit rated.

As illustrated below, HTA has generated positive FFO per share growth in every year since it listed shares:

(Source: FAST Graphs)

I’ve been impressed with HTA’s financial discipline over the years, resulting in:

Strong investment-grade ratings (BBB and Baa2)

Best-in-class leverage metrics (5.4x net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for real estate (EBITDAre)

An equally impressive payout ratio, as shown below

(iREIT on Alpha / REIT Base)

It’s also improved its payout ratio, using AFFO, which is the best metric, down to 84.4% in Q1-21. This gives us confidence that HTA will continue to grow its dividend – which it has every year, averaging 11.3% dividend growth since 2014.

Our quality rating for HTA is 83, putting it in the top 10% of that universe. And its valuation score is 80.

Shares are now trading at $28.68 with a p/FFO multiple of 16.4x against its five-year average of 17.4x. The dividend yield is 4.5%. And, as I said, I expect to see continued growth in that regard.

Analysts expecting overall growth of 4% in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

In Conclusion…

Benjamin Graham explained:

“You must thoroughly analyze a company and the soundness of its underlying businesses before you buy its stock. You must deliberately protect yourself against serious losses. You must aspire to ‘adequate,’ not extraordinary, performance.”

It took me years – actually decades – to understand the meaning of these words. But after many painful lessons, I can now completely agree with him that companies’ underlying value does not depend on their share price.

It’s only a matter of understanding the difference.

Happy SWAN Investing!

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.