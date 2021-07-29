The Indexes Are Mostly Consolidating (Technically Speaking For 7/28)

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

The Fed issued a new policy statement today. However, the key point is its inflation stance (emphasis added):

With progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen. The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have shown improvement but have not fully recovered. Inflation has risen, largely reflecting transitory factors. Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.

There was no change in policy.

The IMF is warning about a two-track global recovery (emphasis added):

The global economic recovery continues, but with a widening gap between advanced economies and many emerging market and developing economies. Our latest global growth forecast of 6 percent for 2021 is unchanged from the previous outlook, but the composition has changed. Growth prospects for advanced economies this year have improved by 0.5 percentage point, but this is offset exactly by a downward revision for emerging market and developing economies driven by a significant downgrade for emerging Asia. For 2022, we project global growth of 4.9 percent, up from our previous forecast of 4.4 percent. But again, underlying this is a sizeable upgrade for advanced economies, and a more modest one for emerging market and developing economies.

Several Asian countries have had to re-impose virus-containment measures, which has slowed economic activity. So long as vaccination rates remain low, this trend will continue.

How could a resurgent virus slow US economic recovery? First, the good news (emphasis added):

“Overall it looks like the risks are considerably diminished compared to the height of the crisis,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics. “But I do think you have to worry about the macroeconomic risks, and our experience over the last 18 months has shown that.”

I think that's right. While the vaccination rate hasn't risen to herd immunity level, it is high enough in some areas of the country to stave off major problems. It also means that a return to high death rates is lower.

On the supply side, there are already severe disruptions in many supply chains, especially those that rely on goods imported from Asia. These create ripple effects for the United States, such as a shortage of computer chips that is in turn hindering automobile production and contributing to high inflation.

There are also transportation issues. There was a recent story about US railroad companies halting East-bound shipments because there weren't enough trucks to move the containers once they were unloaded.

There have also been effects on demand:

Still, as noted by two Bank of America economists, Stephen Juneau and Anna Zhou, Michigan saw a pullback in consumer spending on services during its surge of infections earlier this year, even absent formal restrictions on activity. “So far we have seen little evidence of the Delta variant significantly affecting economic activity or spending on services,” they wrote in a recent research note. “However, survey data point to increased hesitancy of being in physical locations and concerns over the virus.”

The biggest wild card is obviously a new variant that is more resistant to current vaccines.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables (from StockCharts):

The strongest gains came from the small-cap sector. The QQQ was up modestly while other larger-caps were off a bit.

Let's start at the bottom by noting that three of the four worst performers were defensive sectors. The reflation trade (industrials, financials, and basic materials) was mixed. As has been standard for some time, energy was at the top.

Let's take a look at the 30-day charts to get an idea where the markets are relative to the last month.

DIA 30-day from StockCharts.com

The DIA is stuck in the lower 350s.

SPY 30-day from StockCharts.com

The SPY just bounced off its 200-minute EMA while also circling around the 438 level.

QQQ 30-day from StockCharts.com

The QQQ is using the previous high of 365 as a center of gravity.

IWM 30-day from StockCharts.

The IWM is hitting resistance in the lower 220s.

Going forward, the next question is this: will the larger-caps make a serious move higher?