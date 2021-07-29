New Home Sales Lowest Since April 2020

Jul. 28, 2021 10:55 PM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ14 Comments4 Likes
David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.14K Followers

Summary

  • The Census Bureau's report for June new home sales were reported at an annual rate of 676,000. This is the lowest level since April 2020 sales of 582,000.
  • After the median selling price of new homes sold peaked at over $380,000 in May, maybe the June average selling price of $361,800 is reflective of further pricing relief over the near term.
  • Building permits for new housing in June are down 5.3% compared to May and down 15% from January's peak.

House Symbol Sitting over A Bar Graph - Stock Market and Real Estate Concept
MicroStockHub/E+ via Getty Images

The Census Bureau's report for June new home sales were reported at an annual rate of 676,000. This is the lowest level since April 2020 sales of 582,000. Towards the end of last year, new home sales were running at an annual rate of nearly 1,000,000 homes.

New home sales June 2021

As is often said, high prices tend to fix high prices and possibly this is now occurring with the housing market. After the median selling price of new homes sold peaked at over $380,000 in May, maybe the June average selling price of $361,800 is reflective of further pricing relief over the near term.

Median Price of New home sold June 2021

The below chart does show the supply of available new homes at 353,000 has been increasing since the October 2020 low of only 284,000. The second chart below shows the months supply of new homes at 6.3 months. This appears to be a near normal level outside the oversupply created in the housing bubble of 2008/2009.

New Homes For Sale June 2021

Months Supply of New Homes June 2021

In conclusion, much has been written about the early spike in lumber prices that are now down over 60% from their peak in May. Some of the decline is due to supply catching up with demand: however, demand seems to have cooled too if building permit data for new homes is any indication.

Building permits for new housing in June are down 5.3% compared to May and down 15% from January's peak. The recent weaker housing data may be a sign that prices in other areas will come down; hence, supportive of the transitory view on inflation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.14K Followers
HORAN Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor that manages investment portfolios for individuals and institutions. Our firm utilizes a disciplined investing approach that should create wealth for our clients over time. Our investment bias is to invest in companies that generate a steady return over time, i.e., singles and doubles. This singles and doubles approach tends to lead to investments in higher quality dividend growth/cash flow growth companies. On the other hand, there are times when a company's stock price seems to be trading below its fair valuation. Short term gains are possible in these situations. I have been managing investment portfolios for individuals and institutions for over fifteen years and believe investing is like running a marathon and not a sprint. Taking the road less traveled, more often than not, leads to higher returns. Visit: The Blog of HORAN Capital Advisors at (https://horanassoc.com/insights/market-commentary-blog)
Follow
14 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.