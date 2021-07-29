bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Colorado Springs-based Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) released the second quarter of 2021 results on July 27, 2021.

Gold equivalent production was solid this quarter, with 9,685 GEOs produced and sold in 2Q'21 compared to 8,810 GEOs produced in 1Q'21. Production of silver and base metals was slightly below expectations. This weakness explained the higher-than-expected AISC this quarter at $1,280 per ounce.

The company posted a net income of $1.283 million despite adopting the new Mexican labor reform, effective June 2021. According to Gold Resource, all employees from the outsourced third-party provider to the wholly-owned subsidiary, Don David Gold Mexico, resulted in a $1.9 million impact on net income.

Based on the recent stock slide, I was expecting much worse. The stock has dropped significantly from over $4.80 since early August 2020 to just above $2. Worse, GORO dropped almost 50% in about a month.

A large part of the slide can be explained by the recent hawkish Fed position due to rampant inflation, which severely affected the gold miners sector in general.

Investment thesis: The stock price is now attractive, and I recommend accumulating for the long term. However, I recommend trading short-term about 40% of your long position due to the gold price volatility.

If we compare GORO to Newmont Corp (NEM), Barrick Gold (GOLD), or the VanEck Vectors (GDX), we can see that the stock has largely underperformed the group.

Allen Palmiere, President and CEO, said in the press release:

Gold production in the second quarter was as expected while silver and base metal production were modestly behind forecast as the team continues to address challenging ground conditions. Our strong free cash flow per share and dividend yield puts us among the top of our peer group which is not reflected in our share price.

Below is the production detail history.

Important: Production is not including the Isabella Pearl production starting 1Q'21.

Gold Production For The Second Quarter Of 2021

The Gold/Silver Ratio?

The gold and silver ratio used for the second quarter of 2021 is 67.8:1 for Gold Resource.

Below are the two historic charts describing the quarterly production Ag and Au equivalent.

The company indicated a GEO production sold of 9,685 Au Eq. Oz. The gold price was $1,822 per ounce, and the silver price was $26.88 per ounce.

Production for 2Q'21 with gold and silver as co-products was 9,685 Au Eq. Oz. The company also produced copper (365 tonnes), lead (1,214 tonnes), and zinc (3,193 tonnes) at its Mexican mines.

The total cash cost for the quarter was $713 per gold ounce equivalent (after co-product credits).

Below are the historical details of the metals produced.

Detailed Production 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 2Q'21 Gold Au Oz 2,441 4,728 6,854 5,019 5,697 Silver K AG Oz 191 327 277 253 270 Copper Cu Ton 246 447 331 382 365 Lead Pb Ton 1,140 1,849 1,914 1,176 1,214 Zinc Zn Ton 3,004 4,586 5,310 3,134 3,193

All-in sustaining costs or AISC/GEO

The AISC in the second quarter of 2021 was significantly higher sequentially with $1,280 per ounce. The rise in AISC is due to lower silver and base metals production.

Operational highlights in the second quarter

Construction of the water filtration plant and dry stack tailings facilities progressed with expected completion in the third quarter.

The exploration program progressed with the development of 156 meters of development drifts and 3,421 meters of diamond drilling with 12 drill holes underground at La Arista and Switchback vein systems and 2,069 meters drilled with two surface drill holes the Aguila project.

The company expects a lower CapEx in 2021.

Gold regrind project progress:

The new circuit is expected to increase gold recovery by 6% to 10% by regrinding sulfide mill tailings followed by a leaching circuit to produce doré bars. Completion and commissioning are expected by the first quarter of 2022 due to the manufacturing lead time for specialized equipment, flotation cells, and the regrind mill. As of June 30, 2021, $45,000 has been invested in this project with another $1.8 million expected prior to completion.

Dry stack project progress:

The dry stacked tailings will accelerate reclamation of certain areas of the open pit mine, extend the life of current tailings storage facility, and reduce water consumption as approximately 80% of the process water will be available for reuse. As of June 30, 2021, $9.0 million has been invested in this project, $3.5 million in 2021, with another $2.7 million expected prior to completion.

Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q 2021. The raw numbers

Gold Resource 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 2Q'21 Total Revenues in $ Million 21.10 42.29 53.26 27.27 30.84 Net Income in $ Million -1.81 5.00 4.29 2.53 1.28 EBITDA $ Million 0.73 13.79 1.15 8.45 7.41 EPS diluted in $/share -0.03 0.07 0.06 0.03 0.02 Cash from operating activities in $ Million -1.86 14.58 17.70 6.83 9.30 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 3.67 2.32 -0.10 4.32 6.84 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -5.53 12.27 17.81 2.51 2.46 Cash and short-term investments $ Million 18.05 36.55 26.08 27.82 30.5 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1.26 1.01 0 0 0 Dividend per share in $ 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 69.99 71.05 74.88 74.76 74.8

Balance sheet discussion

1 - Revenues were $30.8 million in 2Q'21

Note: Fortitude spin-off ended in 4Q'20.

The gold and silver producer reported an income per share of $0.02 on revenue of $30.836 million compared with a loss per share of $0.03 on revenue of $21.10 million in the last year's second quarter (please look at the table above for more financial details).

Note: The Mexican assets are also called the Don David Gold Mine complex.

The company posted a net income of $1.283 million during the second quarter.

After by-product credits, Don David Gold Mine's total cash cost was $713 per gold equivalent ounce sold. In total, all-in sustaining costs were $1,280 per gold equivalent ounce sold. Working capital was $32.6 million on June 30, 2021.

2 - Gold Resource's free cash flow is $2.46 million in 2Q'21

The company estimated free cash flow for Q1 was $2.48 million, and trailing yearly free cash flow was $37.05 million.

Free cash flow is an essential component to determine if the company can afford the dividend paid. Gold Resource pays a yearly dividend of $0.04 or a dividend yield of 1.93% and is totally covered by free cash flow.

3 - Cash is now $30.5 million, and the company has no debt

Gold Resource had an excellent cash position of $30.5 million in 2Q'21 and no long-term debt. Excellent profile in the debt front with a steady increase in cash on hand.

4 - Guidance 2021

CEO Allen Palmiere said in the 4Q'20 conference call:

Our focus is unlocking the value of the mine, existing infrastructure, and large property position. Accordingly, we plan to invest approximately $29 million in infrastructure and exploration in the Don David Gold Mine in 2021.

The company intends to use about $21 million to focus on capital initiatives to sustain the operation and improve recoveries within, and $7 million on exploration. All-in sustaining cost after by-product credit per gold equivalent ounce to be in the range of $800 to $900 per ounce. 19,500 to 21,500 Gold Ounces and 1,700,000 to 1,800,000 Silver Ounces for 2021.

Commentary and technical analysis (short term)

Gold Resource results were in line with expectations. Gold production was solid even if the production of silver and base metals is weak since the start of 2021. The bottom line is that the company has no debt and is generating free cash flow. Total cash is now $30.5 million.

Thus, I believe accumulating GORO now makes sense.

Technical analysis (short term)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

GORO forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance at $2.29 and support at $2.05. The trading strategy is to take profits around $2.30 or higher and accumulate at or below $2.05. The RSI indicates that the stock is oversold.

GORO is highly correlated to the gold price, and you should always adopt a trading strategy based on this relationship.

