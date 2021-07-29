JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) operates in a growing market, and also grows through acquisitions. That’s not all. I assessed the expected FCFs for the years 2022 and 2023. The company appears undervalued. With a DCF including a WACC of 8% and growth of 4%-6%, the implied stock price is more significant than $3,514. Traders buy and sell at a price of $2,200-$2,400, so the valuation could grow in the coming years.

Business Model: M&A In A Growing And Recovering Industry

BKNG is the owner of six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars, KAYAK, and OpenTable. During the year ended December 31, 2020, 88% of the company’s sales are related to online accommodation reservation services. With this in mind, I will focus on Booking.com. The company offers services to a large number of individuals in many countries:

At December 31, 2020, Booking offered accommodation reservation services for approximately 2,373,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories and in over 40 languages, consisting of approximately 434,000 hotels, motels and resorts and approximately 1,939,000 homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. Source: 10-K

In my opinion, it is a great time to assess Booking because the company is about to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. Notice that room nights decreased 58% in 2020 as compared to that in 2019. If more clients use BKNG once again, the company’s sales will grow significantly:

Source: 10-K

The market experts believe that from 2021 to 2025, the global online travel booking market will grow at a CAGR of 11%:

Global online travel booking market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during forecast period. Source: Global Online Travel Booking Market 2025 Size, Share, Growth, Trend & Forecast | TechSci Research

Booking is also acquiring other companies, which increases the company’s sales growth. Hence, I would expect Booking to grow more than the market. Notice that a substantial portion of Booking’s intangible assets and goodwill relates to the transactions of OpenTable and KAYAK.

Analysis Of The Balance Sheet

With $12 billion in cash, the company’s financial situation appears very solid. Cash in hand comprises 51% of the total amount of assets. The company also reports goodwill worth $1.8 billion, which most likely represents potential cost synergies. If the post-acquisition integration is properly done, the company’s EBITDA growth may increase:

Source: 10-Q

Booking also reports long-term debt of $9.9 billion and short-term debt of $3.9 billion. Given that the company has $12 billion in cash, I wouldn’t be worried about Booking’s total leverage. Perhaps, the company has the amount of cash to acquire other targets. I don’t see why the management would have the amount of cash and a similar amount of debt in the balance sheet:

Source: 10-Q

My DCF Reveals An Implied Share Price Of $3,514- $5,449

As of today, Booking’s EV/EBITDA appears quite expensive. Investors are looking at the company’s expectations for the year 2021. The company’s EV/EBITDA is larger than 45x, which doesn’t look cheap. The current EBITDA represents the figures obtained during the pandemic. We need a DCF to understand that the future FCF justifies Booking’s valuation. Keep in mind that professional forecasters believe that in 2023, 2024 and 2025, the company’s FCF will grow sharply.

Source: Fundamental Chart Creator (YCharts.com)

Market participants are expecting 2023 sales of $17 billion and 2023 FCF of $4.8 billion. I made the same assumptions for 2023, and extended the projections for the year 2025. I assumed a terminal FCF of $7.46 billion:

Source: Author

I decided to include in the DCF a WACC of 8%. Other analysts over the internet report a WACC of 6.75%-7.2%. In the last three years, the beta changed quite a bit, so I want to be very conservative on this name:

Source: WACC for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQGS:BKNG) | finbox.com

Source: Booking Holdings Inc.: Levered/Unlevered Beta (BKNG | USA | Travel & Tourism) - Infront Analytics

The sum of the FCF from 2021 to 2025 with a WACC of 8% equals $18 billion. The company’s market capitalization is larger than $89 billion, so most of the company’s valuation is justified by the company’s terminal value. The company’s current sales growth and FCF growth are significant. With this in mind, I tried to assess the terminal value with different long-term growth. With a growth of 4%-6%, the implied price is $3,514-$5,449. Booking trades at $2,200-$2,400:

Source: Author

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risk: Inflation Could Be A Disaster For The Stock

If the world enters into an era of inflation, Booking’s business may be damaged. Booking will not only suffer from less consumer spending, which may lead to sales growth decline. The company may have to pay more to workers. Accommodation may become more expensive, which may not be ideal for certain Booking clients:

Perceived or actual adverse economic conditions, including slow, slowing or negative economic growth, high or rising unemployment rates, inflation, and weakening currencies, and concerns over government responses such as higher taxes or tariffs, increased interest rates, and reduced government spending have impaired and could in the future impair consumer spending and adversely affect travel demand. Source: 10-K

Risk: Google (GOOG), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN) May Compete With Booking

The FTC and the DOJ are currently launching lawsuits against many large corporations that compete with Booking. If the Government does nothing against the practices of large groups, companies like Booking may not be able to compete for clients. In that case scenario, I would buy shares of a large corporation. I wouldn’t buy shares of Booking:

Some of our current and potential competitors, such as Google, Apple, Alibaba, Tencent, Amazon and Facebook, have significantly more customers or users, consumer data and financial and other resources than we do, and they may be able to leverage other aspects of their businesses (e.g., search or mobile device businesses) to enable them to compete more effectively with us. For example, Google has entered various aspects of the online travel market and has grown rapidly in this area, including by offering a flight meta-search product, a hotel meta-search product, a vacation rental meta-search product, its "Book on Google" reservation functionality, Google Travel, a planning tool that aggregates its flight, hotel and packages products in one website, and by integrating its hotel meta-search products and restaurant information and reservation products into its Google Maps app. Source: 10-K

Risks From Legislation

In the European Union and the United States, Booking may suffer from regulation over the storage of personally identifiable data and payment information. The fines are extremely elevated. According to the annual report, we are talking about up to 4% of the annual global revenues of the infringer. Shareholders could suffer significant losses if the company does not comply with regulations:

In the operation of our business, we receive and store a large volume of personally identifiable data and payment information. This data is increasingly subject to legislation and regulations in numerous jurisdictions around the world. The European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (the "GDPR") imposes significant compliance obligations and costs for us. Under the GDPR, violations could result in fines of up to 20 million Euros or up to 4% of the annual global revenues of the infringer, whichever is greater. Several data protection authorities have imposed significant fines on companies of various sizes across industry sectors for violations of the GDPR. The California Consumer Privacy Act (the "CCPA") became operative in January 2020, and the recently enacted California Privacy Rights Act, which is set to become operative in January 2023, impose new privacy requirements and rights for consumers in California and has resulted and will continue to result in additional complexity and costs related to compliance. Source: 10-K

Besides, the United States and the European Union could act like China, which is currently undertaking a severe crackdown on the tech industry. In that case scenario, Booking may have to change its business model, which may lead to a decline in sales growth:

Beijing’s severe crackdown on the tech and education sectors had ignited the re-pricing of significant regulation risks on investment for Chinese private companies. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank

Conclusion

With M&A initiatives and operating in a growing market, Booking is a stock that should be followed carefully. In my opinion, the stock will increase when the company completely recovers from the COVID-19 crisis. A conservative DCF with a WACC of 8% and growth of 4%-6% reveals an implied price of more than $3,514. Given the current market price of $2,200-$2,400, I believe that the share price will most likely increase in the coming years. Most traders don’t look at the FCF projections for the years 2022 and 2023. Once they do, the demand for the stock will increase.