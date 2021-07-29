Dafinchi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) is making good progress on its turnaround program and is improving its financial performance, but still trades at a depressed valuation, being therefore an interesting value play and potentially a high-dividend yielder in the next few years.

Latest Earnings

As I’ve discussed in my previous analysis on Aegon, the Dutch company has been on restructuring mode for the past several years, but seems now to be in a better position to become potentially a high-dividend play in the coming years. Its latest earnings reinforced this view, with the company reporting good progress in its restructuring program and a relatively positive operating momentum.

Indeed, its operating result improved by 20% YoY in the first quarter of 2021 to €431 million, showing that its restructuring program is starting to deliver good results particularly related to its expense savings.

The company achieved some growth in its U.S. operations, the group’s largest business, measured by net written sales, both in its individual and workplace solutions. This is very important because the U.S. is Aegon’s largest market and is therefore critical to a turnaround of its business. Moreover, there was an increase in claims related to Covid mortality in its Life segment, showing that the remaining of its business had a very good performance and was able to offset higher costs related to the pandemic.

Beyond the U.S., Aegon had also a good performance in the Netherlands and in the asset management businesses, which are also part of its ‘core’ assets and bode well for future earnings. This was justified by positive equity markets and higher investment margins, which led to a strong increase in operating profit at both units.

Source: Aegon.

Its net income was €384 million in Q1, without meaningful one-off effects that historically have been quite recurring, which also shows that Aegon’s financial performance is now more ‘clean’ and going forward its reported earnings should be more transparent and predictable compared to its recent history.

Regarding its capitalization, Aegon remains in a solid position with the capital ratios of its three main units and at the holding level are comfortably above both the regulatory requirements and Aegon’s operating level’s target. At the end of March, its group Solvency II ratio was 194%, a small decrease from the level reported at the end of 2020, but still among the best capitalized insurance companies in Europe.

Source: Aegon.

Its gross financial leverage reduced to €6.1 billion, on the right path to reach around €5.5 billion of gross financial leverage by 2023, and Aegon expects to reduce a further €200 million of gross leverage by the end of this year.

This improved balance sheet profile is a strong support for a sustainable dividend, which is a key factor to attract investor interest in its stock over the coming years. Its current dividend yield is about 3.3%, but as earnings should improve in the next few quarters and the company has a good capital position, its dividend is very likely to increase strongly in the next few years.

Restructuring

As I’ve discussed in my previous article, Aegon has reorganized its business over the past few years through the disposal of several units and is now in a position to develop several growth and cost reduction initiatives that are key for the company to achieve higher profitability in the coming years.

Aegon has already realized some 35% of its expense initiatives defined in its last capital markets day in December 2020, boding well to reach its cost reduction target of €835 million per year by 2023. It also expects to achieve about half of its cost reductions by the end of 2021, which will represent a very good level of execution of its restructuring program. This rapid pace on cost reductions is expected to continue beyond this year, thus it is possible that Aegon may increase its expense reduction target if it finds more areas where it can cut costs in a sustainable way.

This is very important to have a return on equity (ROE) ratio that is above its cost of equity, something that Aegon has failed to achieve consistently in recent years. Indeed, over the past five years, its reported ROE was only in the double-digit in 2017 (10.8%), which shows that Aegon has a clear structural issue regarding profitability that needs to be improved.

Given that interest rates are not expected to rise much both in the U.S. and Europe over the next couple of years, the main factors that Aegon has to achieve higher earnings are volumes (sales growth) and better efficiency. As volumes are not expected to grow significantly as Aegon’s main markets are mature and quite competitive, cost reductions are the major source expected for earnings uplift in the medium term. Nevertheless, Aegon should also report some business growth, which it expects to add about €150 million to earnings by 2023.

Source: Aegon.

However, as Aegon has not a fantastic track record regarding its previous restructuring programs, the market doesn’t seem to be giving much confidence on these targets. Indeed, according to analysts’ estimates, Aegon is expected to reach a net profit of about €1.3 billion this year, while net income is only forecasted to increase to €1.42 billion by 2023.

As the company is already showing good early signs of execution of its restructuring program and if the positive momentum continues in the coming quarters, these estimates seem to be too much conservative and there is a lot of potential for upwards revisions in the next 6-18 months. So far, most of its execution has been focused on costs because it is an area where it has more control, but the company is hiring new agents and bringing new products to markets and therefore it is expected to start seeing its growth initiatives to drive sales growth in the coming quarters, which may be a catalyst for more confidence by the sell-side in Aegon’s medium-term targets.

Conclusion

Aegon is showing an improved financial profile and making good progress in its restructuring program, especially on the expense reduction side. If the company continues to execute in a positive way, it is quite likely that its dividend will increase based both on higher earnings and an increased dividend payout ratio as the company has a strong capital position that enables it to provide an attractive shareholder remuneration policy.

Despite these improved fundamentals, the market continues to be skeptical about Aegon’s potential judging by its depressed valuation of only 0.30x book value, a level that is lower than its historical average over the past five years. I continue to see this valuation as way too depressed and Aegon remains a compelling value play with substantial upside potential in the next 2-3 years.