Meet the company

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:PCH) is a timber REIT based in Spokane, Washington. With a market cap of $3.6B, PCH is technically a small mid-cap, but only $0.4B shy of entering the REIT sweet spot, which should occur in the coming 18 months. The company owns 1.8 million acres of sustainably managed timberland, and 7 mills (4 in Arkansas and 3 in the far north U.S.), and is expanding its manufacturing footprint into Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. It divides its operations into three segments: Timber, Wood Products, and Real Estate.

Source: Company investor presentation

Growth metrics

In yesterday's earnings conference call, PotlatchDeltic reported EBITDA of $275M, an impressive number, considering it is 80% of last year's total for the entire year ($342M). This was the fourth consecutive quarter in which EBITDA has set a new all-time company record. Of that $275M, $205M came from the Wood Products (manufacturing) division (up 63% from $126 M in Q1), and $77M from Timberland (up 13.2% from Q1), while the Real Estate segment of the business lost about $7M.

Here is what full-year EBITDA figures have looked like since 2016:

Year EBITDA EBITDA Growth Rate 2016 $116.3 M 21.8% 2017 $177.4 M 52.5% 2018 $272.1 M 53.3% 2019 $153.8 M (-43.5%) 2020 $342.7 M 122.8% YTD $487.8 42.3% (in just 6 months) CAGR 37.5%

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Impressive growth, especially considering the disastrous 2019. In fact the trend in all 3 segments of the business has been strongly positive over the past 4 years. The Wood Products segment grew EBITDA at a CAGR of 53.2% from 2016-2020, while the Timberland segment grew at a 14.6% annual clip, and Real Estate at a rate of 34.0%. (Source: Company investor presentation)

Nevertheless, the fall in lumber prices is expected to lead to a decline in EBITDA for Q3.

Total cash from Operations has also grown at a sizzling rate, as seen here:

Year Total Cash from Operations ("TCO") TCO Growth Rate 2016 $102.1 M -- 2017 $162.7 M 59.4% 2018 $178.9 M 10.0% 2019 $139.1 M (-22.2%) 2020 $335.3 M 141.0% 2021 $169.9 M (Q1 alone) 102.0% (annualized) CAGR 48.1%

Source: TD Ameritrade

To further illustrate how PotlatchDeltic is cashing up, here are the balance sheet figures for Cash and Short Term Investments:

Year Cash and Short Term Investments Cash Position Growth Rate 2016 $ 83 M -- 2017 $ 120 M 44.6% 2018 $ 77 M (-35.8%) 2019 $ 83 M 7.8% 2020 $ 252 M 203.6% 2021 $ 382 M (Q1 alone) -- CAGR 43.2%

Source: TD Ameritrade

The company's shares pay a nondescript Yield of 3.14%, but management expects to pay a "significant" (not specified) special dividend later in the year. PCH is currently maintaining a rock-solid Assets/Liabilities ratio of 2.36. Average cost of debt is 3.2%, and gets an investment-grade rating of Baa3 from Moody's (compared to BBB- for the S&P).

Which way is the wind blowing?

Lumber prices began the year in the stratosphere, selling at an average price of $1630 per 1000 board feet in May. However, this summer, the price has fallen drastically, to $650 per 1000 board feet in July. Where they will go from here is anybody's guess, but Potlatch management is optimistic. As President and CEO Eric Cremers said in yesterday's Q2 earnings call,

. . . lumber prices could bounce nicely as liquidity returns to the market and lumber buyers replenish lean inventories.

Management looks for price to stabilize in the mid-$700s by year's end.

The bigger trend is in housing demand, and that trend is very much in favor of all the timber REITs. Again quoting Eric Cremers,

Housing-related fundamentals that drive our business remain robust and . . . new residential construction is on the cusp of a multi-year boom . . . I don't know that I've ever been this optimistic regarding the outlook for housing. It is just incredible.

More specifically, new housing starts remain strong at 1.64 million units (seasonally adjusted). Permits are up 23% YoY, and slightly exceed the 50-year average.

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank

Add to that the massive underbuild since the Great Financial Crisis, record low housing inventories, historically low interest rates, and Millennials growing into prime home-buying age, and you have the makings of a long-term growth story for this sector.

But wait, as Ronco would say, there's more. The average house in the U.S. is 42 years old, and as work from home becomes more popular, more people will buy homes and put more money into their existing homes.

On the supply side, things are not as rosy. The labor shortage has driven up the price of hiring and slowed production. A fire at one of the company's mills in Arkansas has also hampered production. (Thankfully, no one was injured.) There are bottlenecks in the supply of new equipment, and costs in general have risen this year. Record heat has raised wildfire risk, especially at the Idaho mill, and there is a looming shortage of truck drivers in the near term.

What could go wrong?

The company does not report Funds From Operations (FFO), so it is difficult to know exactly how to interpret the revenue growth figures, and impossible to say definitively how safe or unsafe the dividend is. This is the single largest argument against investing in PCH, from my personal standpoint. FFO is a metric that was developed precisely because traditional measures of revenue are often misleading in the case of REITs.

The lack of FFO data also makes it more difficult to understand why a company that is growing its EBITDA and cash position so nicely, and standing astride robust demand for its products, has posted such mediocre price gains, despite issuing no new shares thus far this year. In short, PCH is cashing up, but not cashing in.

The competition

PotlatchDeltic has two significant competitors and a small cap to deal with.

Large-cap Weyerhaeuser (WY) sports a $26.1B market cap and a sterling Assets/Liabilities ratio of 2.24, but revenue growth has been sluggish at 7.5% over the past 5 years, and EBITDA growth comparatively slow at 14.34%. TCO growth, on the other hand, has been a sparkling 20.1%. Yet share price Gain has been near zero over the last 3 years, and the dividend history has been cautionary. WY eliminated its dividend during the COVID crisis of 2020, and reinstated it this year at barely half its 2019 level. The current Yield is a sector-low 1.95%, so investors have enjoyed a miserable total return of less than 3% from WY for the past 3 years.

Similar-sized Rayonier (RYN) has a slightly larger market cap of $5.1B, right in the REIT sweet spot. Its operations include New Zealand and Australia, as well as the U.S. However, RYN has shown near-zero growth in TCO for the past 4 years, and revenue growth of just 8.6% (EBITDA shrinkage of -6.92%), and currently maintains a barely-acceptable Assets/Liabilities ratio of 1.69. Three-year share price Gain has been a wimpy 3%, and the dividend Yield is a pedestrian 2.90%, putting total return a little south of 6%.

Tiny CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) weighs in at just $0.57B in market cap, so is a higher risk play. Nevertheless, it ranks #13 among Specialized REITs and #70 among all REITs -- so just outside the top 20% on both lists. I am not interested, however, since gain over the past 3 years has been negative, revenue growth has been mild at 8.6% (same as Rayonier) with EBITDA growth just 11.1%, TCO growth an uninspiring 7.01%, and the Assets/Liabilities ratio currently a chilling 1.30. Total return from CTT shares over the past 3 years has been quite disappointing, at roughly 3%.

Timber REIT Sector side-by-side comparison:

PCH WY RYN CTT Market cap (billions) $3.6 $26.1 $5.1 $0.6 Revenue growth (trailing 5 years) 12.6% 7.5% 8.6% 8.6% EBITDA growth 37.5% 14.34% (-6.92%) 11.1% TCO growth 48.1% 20.1% 0.04% 7.01% Assets/Liabilities ratio 2.36 2.24 1.69 1.30 3-year price Gain 4.3% 0.6% 3.3% (-1.4%) Current dividend Yield 3.14% 1.95% 2.90% 4.43% Trailing 3-year Total Return 7.21% 2.80% 5.82% 2.96% Specialized REIT rank (Quant Ratings) #7 #10 #21 #13

Climate

While the timber sector contributes mightily to curbing global warming, that same climate trend increases the risk of wildfire and drought every year, and that is bad for trees, to put it mildly.

Conclusion

In part because of high timber prices, PCH began 2021 ranked in the top 10 REITs, according to the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings. But its returns have not lived up to those lofty expectations. Price gain has been a respectable 7.25%, based on its July 27 closing price of $53.09. Yet this is still very disappointing, considering what a great year REITs are having. The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) is up 28% YTD, so PCH is lagging badly.

In fact, the entire timber sector has vastly underperformed the VNQ for the past 3 years. Add to this the fact that none of them report FFO, and it is hard to like this sector, even if PCH is the best of the bunch.

Puzzlingly, PCH still stands as #7 out of 60 "Specialized REITs" in the Quant Ratings system, and #38 out of all 342 REITs -- so just outside the top 10% on both lists. It is also the #1 timber REIT on the Quant Ratings list, a few notches ahead of much larger competitor Weyerhaeuser, just 6 places ahead of struggling small-cap CatchMark and 14 slots ahead of similarly-sized Rayonier.

PotlatchDeltic is likely to continue solid but unspectacular growth in revenue for the next several years. However, its inability to convert that growth into share price gain is troubling. From July 2018 - July 2021, share price has grown at a mere 4%. Coupled with the smallish dividend, you are looking at a total return of about 7% per annum, far short of the 12% REIT average, and lagging the pack badly in 2021.

I am 69 years old, and investing in order to leave a legacy for my kids and grandkids. Thus, I am far more interested in total return than in the dividend stream, and PotlatchDeltic will have to show me the money before I will invest in it. 7% just won't get the job done. There are too many other opportunities that are much more promising in the REIT world. That said, if you have shares, they are probably worth holding.