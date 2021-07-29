Eva Blanco/iStock via Getty Images

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however, praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Furthermore, my dog catching is, by method, a contrarian investing strategy and that can rub some investors the wrong way. It is most useful for new buyers; intended to guide readers to new purchases of dogs of the dip.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who missed my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios. There are also those who catch flagrant fouled stock lists not synchronized with the data charted. One reader discovered a yield chart posing as an Analyst Target Price Chart that even Seeking Alpha Editors missed in September 2020.

This month readers complained most about AT&T's (T) impending dividend cut. One suggested that executive pay at AT&T be slashed by the same percentage as the dividend cut. From a dogcatcher perspective there is ample room to slice the AT&T dividend. With the T share price under $30 and a dividend yield over 7%, the dividend could be cut in half and still be a handsome attraction for new investors even as old hands abandon the ship of T. If you shop by price for any merchandise, you understand my logic. Why calculate how much a dividend costs? I'm so committed that I'm working up a book about the concept. The working title is "My Book On Dividend Stocks."

Where do you draw the line for picking a dividend stock? My line in the sand is to buy stocks only at a point where their dividend return from $1K invested is greater than their share price. That is my dividend dog ideal!

One writer in May decried the favoritism for low priced stocks. A prime example is SIRI, the satellite radio and Pandora music catalog owner, priced now at $6.50 still passes my test with a forward dividend of 0.91%! A $1K investment buys about 154 shares, and they'll throw the owner a dividend of $9.10 which is half again as much as the share price. Assuming all things remain equal, SIRI dividends alone will pay back its purchase price in 110 years!

As for AT&T, if that Q dividend is cut to $0.26 from its current $0.52 level, and price stays at $30 or so, the resulting 3.46% annual dividend yield would pay the owners $34.60 in annual dividends from $1K invested. That's enough to payback their investment in 29 years!

This month one reader expressed confusion about top ten by yield summaries concluding each article. How can one top ten group show positive returns and another be negative? The answer is that every collection of stocks has a different dynamic. Even the "safer" survivors of the dogcatcher safety check usually favor more expensive stocks. Furthermore a monthly shift in prices and yields can change the amount and direction of analyst-estimated projections.

Recently I learned YCharts uses the following formula to chart forward looking dividend yields: = (last dividend paid x dividend frequency) / price]

Unfortunately that presumes the last dividend paid was a regularly occurring dividend. Companies paying variable dividends end up with outlandish spikes and holes by that formula. Accurate data is critical to this audience of dividend hunters I write for using YCharts data. I have suggested YCharts use a spot check against other data sources as a quality control measure. That is what I must do to verify their numbers.

My ongoing gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected in May 2019 and persisted until May 2020. Beta on my chart is now described as risk/volatility. [For those looking for a volatility index on these charts, beta will have to suffice.]

Finally, I am working to untangle the run-on descriptions that introduce my metrics. Such as, "Probable profit-generating trades were identified. I used estimated dividend returns from $1K invested in each of the highest yielding stocks, etc., etc...."

Foreword

Note that this month readers mentioned twenty-eight stocks that realize the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices. These are listed below by yield:

The ReFa/Ro July Ideal Dividend Dogs

Below are 44 tangible results for the reader favorite and rogue equities from June 23 to July 26, 2021. YCharts data for this article was collected as of 7/26/21.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 19.89% To 134.87% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To June 2022

Four reader-favorite top-yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was deemed 40% accurate.

Estimated dividend returns from $1K invested in each of the highest yielding stocks, plus the median one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2021-22 data points which identified probable profit-generating trades. (Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted.) Thus, ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 26, 2022 were:

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) was projected to net $891.63, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 14% under the market as a whole.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) was projected to net $535.07, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 92% over the market as a whole.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS) was projected to net $379.24 based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 17% greater than the market as a whole.

Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) was projected to net $355.15, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 70% less than the market as a whole.

OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) was projected to net $330.35, based on the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 107% over the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) was projected to net $312.66, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% greater than the market as a whole.

HNI Corp (HNI) netted $309.83 based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 11% over the market as a whole.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) was projected to net $292.80 based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 43% over the market as a whole.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) was projected to net $268.92, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% greater than the market as a whole.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) netted $213.17 based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 92% over the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 38.89% on $10K invested as $1K in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 31% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

44 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 7/26/21 for 44 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins' book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

44 ReFa/Ro By Target Gains

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Yield Equity, OneMain Holdings, Led 44 By Yield for July

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 9 of 11 Morningstar sectors among the 44 selections. This month there were no consumer cyclical, utilities, closed end investment companies [CEICs], no exchange-traded notes [ETNs], and no exchange traded funds [ETFs] among the ReFa/Ro.

The ten top reader-mentions by yield, were led by the first of seven financial services representatives, OneMain Holdings Inc (1). The other six financial firms placed third, and fifth through ninth, FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) [3], TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) [6], OFS Capital Corp (OFS) [7], Monroe Capital (MRCC) [8], and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) [9].

In second place was the first of three real estate sector representatives, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp [2]. The other two real estate firms placed fourth and fifth, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [4], and Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) [5].

Finally, the lone consumer defensive sector representative placed tenth, Imperial Brands PLC [10] to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for this month.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 15.88% To 81.65% Increases To July 2022

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price-target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price-target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 25.11% Disadvantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Reader Favored/Rogue Stocks To July 2022

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 7/26/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented: financial services (6); real estate (3); consumer defensive (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites & Rogues To (31) Deliver 19.74% Vs. (32) 26.36% Net Gains by All 10 To July 2022

$5K invested as $1K in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 25.11% LESS net gain than $5K invested in all 10. The ninth lowest priced ReFa/Ro top-yield equity, Imperial Brands PLC, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 89.16%.

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for July 26 were: Annaly Capital Management Inc, OFS Capital Corp, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp, Monroe Capital, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, with prices ranging from $8.47 to $11.20 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for July 26 were: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd, TCG BDC Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Imperial Brands PLC, and OneMain Holdings Inc, whose prices ranged from $13.05 to $60.21.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 44 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members noted below.

Afterword

Here is the full pack of 44 July ReFa/Ro

(Listed alphabetically by ticker symbol and including recommending reader nicknames.)

Note that this month readers mentioned twenty-eight Dogcatcher Ideal stocks that offer annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices.

Dogcatcher Ideal Dogs

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave/Ro dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.