imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

A10 (NYSE:ATEN) reported a beat and raise quarter last night, which I feel is an inflection point in revenue growth and profitability. Overall revenue grew 12.7%, ahead of analyst consensus at 8%. Product revenue grew even faster, at 17.6% versus last year. Deferred revenue continued to grow and bookings came in at $62.3m, up 11% versus last year for a book / bill of 1.05. This accrual of deferred revenue is an indicator of future revenue growth and increasing stability and predictability of the top line.

This stellar revenue growth came in with very little contribution from A10's partnerships with Dell and Ericsson. A10 is currently building an order book with Dell and revenue should begin to materialize in the 2nd half of this year. Ericsson OEMs A10's capabilities in its 5G packet firewall is currently in trials with potential customers. This revenue is set to kick in to A10 later this year as well.

New CEO Dhrupad Trivedi has done a terrific job turning A10 around. In 2019, before Dhrupad righted the ship, A10's revenue declined 8.4% and the company had 6.4% EBITDA margins. Dhrupad both cut costs and enhanced the selling process so we now believe that the company can grow faster than 10% going forward and EBITDA margins can grow beyond 25%.

A10 trades at an unwarranted discount to its peers F5 (FFIV) and Radware (RDWR). Modeling out a few years we believe A10 can generate $1.14 in 2023 earnings. Putting an 18x multiple on this plus A10's $2.18 in net current cash results in a $22.50 price target or 97% upside from current levels.

Risks to my thesis include delays in carrier spending due to the pandemic, lack of execution by either A10 or its partners Dell and Ericsson, or an earnings miss due to lumpiness in large customer deals.