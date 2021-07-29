Real Estate Or REIT? Disparity In Valuation Presents Opportunity

elxeneize/iStock via Getty Images

In an efficient market, expected return is simply a function of risk. More risk equals higher returns.

Well, I want higher return without higher risk, so I refuse to invest in efficiently priced assets. Thankfully, the REIT landscape is littered with mispricing at both the sector level and the individual stock level. Allow me to present some concrete evidence that the REIT market is wrought with mispricing.

Market price moves disparately from asset price

REITs consist almost entirely of real estate assets, and since the REIT collects the cashflows of those assets, the value of the REIT should track the value of its underlying assets.

However, the factors that determine the pricing of REITs are very different than the factors that determine the pricing of the assets.

Asset pricing is a function of the fundamental outlook for a given property type in a given location.

REIT market pricing is supposed to be a function of the same, but is also influenced by hype, fear, sentiment, capital availability, capital flows, margin calls, and momentum.

Take a look at the vast disparity between pricing of real estate and pricing of REITs during the COVID recession.

Real estate prices went up, albeit at a slower than normal rate.

Source: Real Capital Analytics

In contrast, the REIT market collapsed, dropping nearly 50% from February 2020 to the COVID trough.

Source: SNL Financial

That was the most obvious buying opportunity in over a decade. The private market knew the real estate had retained its value, but the fearful public market made the REITs available at half off.

Is the opportunity gone?

I’ll be honest with you, buying today is nowhere near as good as buying at the COVID lows. However, there are still signs that REITs are a good value relative to their underlying real estate. Below are the 4 main REIT sectors as compared to the private market pricing of their assets.

In each case, the REIT public prices (in blue) have moved up substantially less than the private real estate prices (in orange).

REITs are still significantly discounted to the value of their assets.

When this discount is combined with the strong fundamental outlook across most property sectors, it still seems like a good time to be invested in REITs.

This is the case for mispricing existing at the macro sector level. I think there is also strong evidence of mispricing between companies within sectors.

Intra-sector mispricing

For this section, I want to make it crystal clear that cap rates are inverse with price, so higher cap rate means cheaper valuation. The better the growth, the lower the cap rate should be in an efficient market.

Once again, I don’t like to invest in efficiently priced companies because I want higher cap rates and higher growth. This can only be achieved with mispricing.

Below are what I view as clear examples of the sort of mispricing available today.

Manufactured housing

Manufactured housing is the highest growth sector with double-digit same-store net operating income growth year over year. As such, it is a low cap rate sector in the private market with cap rates right around 4%.

The public market seems to agree when it comes to Equity LifeStyle (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI) with each trading around a 4% cap rate.

Source: SNL Financial

UMH Properties (UMH), however, seems to have slipped through the cracks.

It is trading at a whopping 6.49% cap rate, making it more than 50% higher cashflow yield than its peers.

The mispricing becomes even more apparent when one considers that UMH is consistently growing faster than its peers. That is exactly the kind of opportunistic mispricing we like at Portfolio Income Solutions.

Communications Infrastructure

In case you missed the Crown Castle (CCI) conference call, you can catch a replay of it here.

Communications infrastructure like the towers and fiber CCI owns is growing like crazy and seems to be the secular kind of growth as data demand is ever expanding.

The challenge here is that CCI is trading at a 5% cap rate, so a significant amount of growth is already priced into the stock.

Source: SNL Financial

Well, there is a workaround here.

CCI is half towers and half fiber. American Tower (AMT) is a tower pure-play and Uniti Group (UNIT) is a fiber pure-play.

In owning AMT and UNIT, one can essentially build their own CCI at a much cheaper valuation.

AMT is priced roughly the same as CCI at a 5.12% cap rate, but UNIT is trading at a 16% cap rate. So in building the CCI mix of half fiber and half towers via the two pure plays, I am getting the fiber/tower portfolio at a much higher cap rate.

Triple Net

Of all the REIT sectors, triple net is the sector where valuation matters more directly. Much like a bond, the cheaper the price at which you buy, the higher your return. Since the cashflows are largely locked in for the next 5-10 years, we know with a fair degree of certainty how much cashflow we are getting.

Also, like bonds, the cashflow yield needs to be weighed against the risk. So a low-risk NNN REIT should trade at a lower cap rate than a high-risk NNN REIT just as a treasury trades at a lower yield than a junk bond.

Well, in triple net, the most popular way to invest is to buy Realty Income (O), but I’m not convinced that is the best. O trades at a 5.82% implied cap rate and has a risky retail portfolio. National Retail (NNN) also has a risky retail portfolio but trades at a cap rate more commensurate of that risk at 6.6%.

Source SNL Financial

I see W. P. Carey (WPC) as all around much better. Not only is its cap rate higher at 7.01%, but its portfolio is mostly industrial, which is fundamentally a much stronger asset class than retail in this environment. WPC is also a well-capitalized large cap with stellar management.

Wrapping it up

Don’t settle for a fair economic return. Favorable mispricing can both reduce risk and enhance returns.