One of the largest niche areas for REITs to focus on is the industrial space. Between warehouses, manufacturing facilities, distribution facilities, and more, the industrial market has many different flavors and themes for investors to enjoy. There is also the potential for investors to buy firms that are dedicated to specific geographical areas. And all of this can play an important role in the construction of a diversified, yield oriented portfolio.

One prospect that has found favor with investors in recent years is a company called Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE:TRNO). With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, the company is still a fairly small player in the market. However, management has succeeded in continually growing the enterprise on both its top and bottom lines. That said, this growth does not come cheap. At present, shares of the business are trading at extremely high levels. So high, in fact, that it might not make sense to buy into the company at this point in time. And that is in spite of the fact that the firm is fundamentally robust.

A focused REIT

Terreno Realty is not your typical industrial REIT. Management does not try and do anything fancy. Instead, their goal is to acquire and operate industrial real estate spread across 6 major coastal markets in the US. Their ambitions do not currently go beyond that. At present, 81.6% of its operations are warehouse or distribution centers. Another 7.8% can be classified as improved land. 5.6% is categorized as transshipment property, and the remaining 5% is categorized as flex space.

In all, the company currently owns 236 properties that total about 14 million square feet. This includes some recent acquisitions the enterprise made. In addition, Terreno Realty has 27 improved land parcels that total 97.6 acres, plus it has three redevelopment properties that have a combined 415 thousand square feet of space. Total acquisitions in the first quarter of this year amounted to $110.1 million, though the figure through May 4th rose to $133.9 million. And the company had $93.9 million worth of property purchase is under contract at that time.

Geographically, the largest area of concentration for the business appears to be the northern New Jersey and New York City area. As of the end of its latest quarter, 28.3% of its operations were located there. Next to mine was the San Francisco Bay area at 18.9%, though it is worth mentioning that its complete exposure to California totals 36.8%. As you might have guessed by now, management tries to focus on areas that have higher population densities. They believe that this makes the development of new properties that can compete with it a challenge.

At this point in time, Terreno Realty generates 30.4% of its annualized base rent from its top 20 customers who, combined, lease out 49 of its properties. The largest of these customers is Amazon (AMZN), which accounts for 5.3% of the rent due to the company. In second place you have FedEx (FDX) at 3.3%. And tied for third place at 2.4% you have the US government and Danaher (DHR).

Although the tenants that the company has are high quality, the company has seen its occupancy rates suffer a little bit because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, excluding redevelopment properties, the occupancy rate of its assets is 96.1%. That compares to the 97.8% the company saw the same time last year. In addition, it is also worth mentioning that the company has leases representing 8.7% of its annualized base rent due to expire this year and leases representing 11.3% due to expire in 2020.

In fact, leases representing only 39.1% are due to expire after the year 2025. It is unlikely that the firm will suffer materially from this because those same clients still need industrial space for their operations. But having a short lease maturity does increase the risk to the business marginally.

Shares look too expensive

Due to its strategy of acquiring additional properties over time, Terreno Realty has done well to grow its revenue. Back in 2016, the company generated sales of just $108.42 million. This increased each year after, rising eventually to $186.8 million in 2020. Even so far this year, the picture looks favorable. Revenue in the first quarter came out to $50.69 million. This is up from the $45.46 million the company generated the same time in 2020.

As revenue increased, so too has profitability. According to management, operating cash flow increased from $40.24 million in 2016 to $101.05 million in 2020. FFO, or funds from operations, increased from $38.39 million to $98.34 million. NOI, or net operating income, jumped from $78.09 million to $137.79 million. And EBITDA has risen from $68.24 million to $125 million.

This kind of bottom line expansion has continued into the current fiscal year as well. Operating cash flow in the first quarter came in at $26.16 million. This compares to the $22.16 million the company generated the same quarter last year. Year over year, FFO rose from $23.78 million to $27.53 million, while NOI increased from $33.21 million to $37.18 million. And finally, EBITDA increased from $30.19 million to $33.80 million.

When it comes to pricing a business like this, the process is fairly simple. For instance, we can easily find that the price to operating cash flow multiple of the company is 46.6. The price to FFO multiple stands at 47.9, while the price to NOI multiple is 34.2. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the business stands at 45.7. Investors would be right to point out that these figures are for the 2020 fiscal year, and they do not account for recent growth generated by the firm.

However, if we were to apply the year over year growth rate seen in the operating cash flow of the business to the entire year, we would see that the multiple would still remain high at 39.5. With such an elevator level, it could take years for the company to see its cash flow figures rise to a high enough level to be considered anything other than overvalued.

As part of this analysis, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the companies ranged from a low of 15.3 to a high of 35.1. Our prospect was the most expensive of the group. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, winding up with a range of 13.3 to 43.1. Once again, Terreno Realty was the most expensive of the companies I looked at.

Takeaway

At this moment, it is clear that Terreno Realty is a quality company with a consistent track record for revenue and cash flow growth. That said, investors demand a heck of a premium in order to participate in this upside and consistency. For investors looking for a very long-term horizon, this could well make sense. But for everybody else, it is just hard to get past the premium being demanded. If the company were growing at a much more rapid pace, then it might make for a reasonable prospect still. But that, sadly, is not the case.