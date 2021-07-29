krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I shifted from bullish to neutral on Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) with the bank’s fourth quarter 2020 earnings mostly because I saw more exciting opportunities elsewhere, and until this second quarter report, the performance basically tracked the regional bank average. Even with the outperformance since earnings, the outperformance versus that index is only about three points. Given the “coiled springs” I see in some of Zions’ earnings drivers, I’m thinking it may time to be more bullish again.

Zions is very asset-sensitive, one of the most rate-sensitive banks I follow, and that means a lot is riding on higher interest rates down the road. Beyond that, though, Zions seems to be doing well with turning Paycheck Protection Program customers into long-term clients, and I like the opportunity Zions has to leverage an upgraded and refreshed IT infrastructure at a time when many regional rivals of similar size are still using older, less capable systems. With a double-digit annualized return potential, I think this is a name to consider.

The Second Quarter Beat Wasn’t As Impressive As It May First Appear

Zions posted what initially looks like an exceptional second quarter performance with a $0.79/share beat, but go into the details and it wasn’t quite as impressive. More than $0.20/share of that came from an investment gain and almost all of the rest came from reserve releases. Look at the core pre-provision line and the beat was a much more modest $0.02/share or so.

Given that analysts handled that investment gain differently in their models, the comps are a little more challenging this time around. Revenue rose 1% year over year and 2% quarter over quarter, which was okay but not exceptional. Net interest income fell 1% yoy and rose 2% qoq, very slightly beating expectations. Adjusting for the investment gain and adjusting for some other items, my definition of core non-interest income rose 11% yoy and 5% qoq to $147M, a little weaker than expected.

Operating expenses rose 4% yoy and fell 5% qoq, which was a pretty good result. Pre-provision profits fell 4% yoy and rose almost 15% qoq, but again the beat relative to expectations was more modest, though the spread of estimates was uncommonly large this quarter. Given positive operating leverage on a core basis, I’d call it a good quarter, but it’s undeniably true that reserve releases (a lower-quality driver) drove the bulk of the beat.

Tangible book value per share improved 11% yoy and 5% qoq, and tangible book value is an underappreciated driver of longer-term bank share price performance.

Spreads Still Under Pressure, But Lending Slowly Coming Back

Very few banks are showing much real loan growth this quarter, and Zions is no exception. On the other hand, the basically flat qoq result net of PPP loans is better than some, so I wouldn’t say Zions is struggling. I also liked management’s comment that commercial line utilization is improving among their customers, as well as the reiterated guidance for loan growth in the second half of the year.

Spreads remain under pressure, with net interest margin falling another 8bp qoq to 2.79%. Ex-PPP loan yields declined 2bp qoq, and while Zions boasts an excellent deposit base and very low cost of deposits, the 1bp qoq decline to just 0.04% highlights that there’s just not much juice left to squeeze here. I would note, though, that unlike many bank management teams, Zions isn’t shying away from deploying excess liquidity into securities – growing the security portfolio 6% qoq, though yields declined 6bp to 1.71% (versus the 3.7% or so non-PPP loans earn).

Waiting For The Coiled Springs To Release

I do see some meaningful drivers at Zions that could start to bear fruit over the next year or two and drive impressive revenue, profit, and book value growth.

For starters, Zions is a very asset-sensitive lender in a low-rate environment. Management estimates that a 100bp move in rates would drive a 12% increase in net interest income, so this is a bank clearly leveraged to higher rates. Now, interest rate sensitivity estimates have to be taken with a grain of salt, as it’s very difficult to estimate deposit betas (how likely depositors are to move money away when rates rise) and the rate changes are pegged to one-time “shock” moves (which rarely happen). Still, the point stands that as rates go back up, Zions will see significant spread improvements.

Second, Zions has done its best to make the best of the pandemic. Specifically, Zions was a very active participant in the PPP program, punching far above its weight in terms of the market share of PPP loans it dispersed. Management did that with the clear intention of trying to sell those customers on the bank’s improved service and product offerings and turn them from one-time transactional customers into long-term clients. With management indicating that 50% of PPP round one customers still have operating accounts with Zions, I’d say it’s working, and that gives Zions a foot in the door with meaningful loan market share growth in this recovery/expansion.

Last and not least is the opportunity to leverage years of tech investment. I’ve talked about this before and won’t reiterate it all here, but Zions has spent a lot of time, money, and energy in building a new modern IT system, one that not only allows for more responsive customer service (faster loan decisions, et al), but also allows for an expanded array of products. Those benefits can drive revenue, and the increased back-office automation that this system provides should drive meaningful operating leverage when revenues accelerate.

The Outlook

I don’t want to go overboard with praising Zions – it’s not like this is a radically different bank from six months ago. Zions is competing in some intensely competitive markets, and there are plenty of macro risks to consider, including a more prolonged pandemic (particularly with the delta variant doing its damage) and less rate leverage than I expect. Still, I do think there are underappreciated growth drivers here.

I’m only looking for long-term ROEs in the 12% (versus a couple of years in the 11%’s before the pandemic) and long-term core earnings growth of around 3.5%. That supports a double-digit annualized potential return from today’s price, and I think there could be upside to the long-term growth rate if Zions can deliver on those growth drivers.

One key “but” on valuation is that my model explicitly assumes strong growth over the next three to five years and expanding ROTCEs. Based on my 2022 ROTCE estimate, the shares are closer to fairly-valued today, but I do believe ROTCE can and will expand to 11% and beyond from 2023.

The Bottom Line

Given how other banks have been performing, I’m relatively more bullish on Zions now. The company still needs some positive developments outside of its control (containment of COVID-19, improving economic growth and business investment and higher rates), but management has done a good job of controlling what they can control, and I think this bank is well-placed to outperform if the economy continues to recover and then expand.