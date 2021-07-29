JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) has staged an impressive comeback. The consumer lender scored big net losses for two consecutive quarters in the first half of 2020, but as lockdowns lifted and the stimulus measures took effect, revenues rebounded swiftly and the risk of severe loan losses subsided.

The stock has outpaced the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the past 12 months, and has delivered superior returns to many of its sector peers. Further upside may yet be ahead though, due to favorable market tailwinds and possible reserve releases in the coming quarters.

Earnings Beat

Capital One exceeded analysts’ earnings expectations for the fourth consecutive quarter in Q2 2021. At $7.71, Non-GAAP earnings per share in the second quarter of 2021 beat the consensus analyst estimate by $3.17, following stronger-than-expected growth in its top line and a $1.16 billion reversal in credit loss provisions in the quarter.

The lender has been slower at releasing its loan loss reserves than some banks, and only began to record a provision benefit in Q1 2021, after seeing delinquency rates starting to fall from the beginning of the year. The provision benefit was $823 million in Q1 2021.

Further reserve releases in the coming quarters seem probable, after more than $10 billion in provisions for loan losses were booked in 2020. The credit performance has continued to improve, with net charge-offs down 27% on the previous quarter, or a fall of 64% from Q2 2020. The 30+ day delinquency rate fell by 9% in Q2 2021, and is 41% lower than the same period last year.

Top-line Growth

Declining net interest margins continue to be a drag on its top line. But being primarily a credit card and auto lender, the impact on Capital One is more limited, due to the typically wider interest margins on short term loans and lower pricing sensitivity. Net interest income declined by just 1% on Q1 2021, as higher average loan levels offset some of the impact to margins.

Overall, revenue for the quarter was 4% higher in the linked quarter, at $5.74 billion, on the back of strong credit card purchase volume, which helped to lift non-interest income up 26% in Q2 2021, to $1.62 billion.

Strong earnings, which translate to solid capital generation, have bolstered its balance sheet too. Capital One’s common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio is 14.5%, well above its capital need of around 11%. It comes to no surprise then that management is planning to raise dividends again.

Earlier this year, the bank lifted the quarterly dividend back up to $0.40 per stock, after cutting it to $0.10 for two quarters in 2020. Now that the credit outlook is improving, management plans to increase the company’s quarterly common stock dividend, again, to $0.60, beginning from Q3 2021.

The company has also picked up the pace of share repurchases, following $1.7 billion worth of buybacks in Q2. There is approximately $5.3 billion remaining from the board’s current share repurchase authorization of $7.5 billion.

Outlook

There’s good reason to believe that the recovery in the consumer finance market is only just getting started. That’s because, even though consumer spending has bounced back strongly in recent months, credit card balances have continued to decline. Americans have instead funded purchases by a drawdown of their checking-account balances and savings, which were buoyed by recent stimulus measures.

And although household debt is beginning to rise again, much of the increase in consumer debt has instead come from higher balances of student loans and mortgages. It stands to reason then, that once stimulus checks have been fully spent, consumers would again reach out for their credit cards and take out more loans.

Capital One earns more than 60% of its revenues from credit cards, so it is an important line of business for the group. Average credit card loans held for investment in Q2 2021 fell by 1% from the linked quarter, and were 8% lower than a year ago.

Yet the sharp rise in purchase volumes shows us that consumers are continuing to make purchases on their credit cards - the pandemic therefore doesn’t appear to have sparked a permanent sea change in the payment methods of consumers which some analysts had been fearful of.

And even though Capital One has, for now, lost out on the interest income from credit card debt, it has continued to do well from the higher transaction revenue from the surge in purchase activity. In fact, the rise in non-interest income more than compensated for the impact of both declining loan balances and lower net interest margin - as overall net revenue from credit cards increased 2% from the previous quarter, and was 6% higher than in Q2 2020.

Risks

There are some downside risks, though. Capital One is unavoidably a bellwether for the economy. Consumer lending is very much a cyclical business - it is dependent on strong consumer and business activity which affects not only purchase volumes and levels of borrowings but also, importantly, credit quality.

And although the recent credit performance has been surprisingly good, there is more uncertainty over the longer-term credit outlook. We are still in the wake of recent stimulus measures and repayment moratoriums, which have enabled borrowers to keep up with their bills. And so, we may still see the peak in delinquencies and default rates.

Elsewhere, the stock's high premium to its tangible book value is another downside risk. At 1.45 times, it is significantly above its 5-year median of 1.13. A high ratio increases the downside risk in the event that the economic recovery stalls. But it shouldn’t be too concerning in the near term. Capital generation, which bolsters its book value, is very strong, with the return on equity above 30% for the past two quarters.

Furthermore, valuations seem considerably less expensive on its earnings multiples - a forward PE of 6.9 puts the stock at a discount to the market and sector peers. At the same time, analysts are warming up to the lender’s earnings outlook and gradually raising their expectations for the next three years - this puts downward pressure on valuations.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, I think Capital One's growth prospects remain attractive. Macroeconomic risks and medium-term headwinds undeniably exist, but there’s also good reason to see more upside due to the cyclical upswing. The recovery in the consumer finance market has more legs to it, and is likely lagging the rest of the finance sector.