PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE:PFLT) has performed well since my last bullish take on it in February, giving a 14.7% total return (including dividends), and surpassing the 12.4% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. In this article, I show why PFLT remains undervalued on a relative basis, and why it's a Buy at present, so let’s get started.

Why PFLT Is A Buy

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is an externally-managed BDC that invests in U.S. middle-market companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans. Middle market companies are those defined by annual EBITDA in the $10-$50M range, and PFLT provides them with first- and second-lien debt, and subordinated debt.

PFLT is advised by PennantPark Investment Advisers, and is a sister company to PennantPark (PNNT), which is advised by the same manager. At present, PFLT’s overall portfolio consists of over 100 companies with a total portfolio value of $1.07 billion.

PFLT is primarily invested in defensive industries with no exposure to oil and gas, and with just 1.5% exposure to hotel and leisure. Its top 5 sectors of Prof. Services, Hi-Tech, Wholesale, IT, and Commercial Services & Supplies comprise 31% of portfolio fair value. This has helped to keep the non-accrual rate at a reasonably low level of 2.3% at portfolio market value.

What sets PFLT from PNNT is its safer business profile, as it has a stated goal of capital preservation with a lower risk profile. This is reflected by investment profile, which is primarily comprised of first lien senior secured debt, representing 86% of the portfolio value. Second lien and senior secured debt comprise just 3% of portfolio value.

While PFLT’s 11% exposure to preferred and common equity is riskier compared to its debt investments, it also helps PFLT to capture potential upside in its portfolio companies, something which PFLT’s fixed income investments do not provide.

This isn’t to say, however, that PFLT cannot experience difficulties. As seen below, PFLT’s NAV/share was mostly rangebound in the $13.60 to $14.40 range in the 2012-2019 timeframe, before seeing some weakness over the past couple of years.

I’m encouraged, however, by the recovery in PFLT’s NAV in recent months as its portfolio companies benefit from the economic recovery. As seen below, PFLT’s NAV/share is now at $12.71 and sitting at pre-pandemic levels. This was driven by strong growth in PFLT’s PSSL (PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund), a joint venture with Kemper Corporation (KMPR), in which management rotated equity positions into yield generating debt instruments.

Looking forward, I see this rotation as potentially helping to increase PFLT’s NII/share, which was flat on a sequential basis at $0.26 per share for Q1’21, and down from $0.30 in the prior year period. It could also help with the dividend coverage ratio in future quarters, as the coverage ratio currently sits at 91%, based on the $0.095 monthly dividend. Meanwhile, management intends on holding the dividend stable, as it has $0.22 in spillover income to support the payout.

Plus, the U.S. middle market is a space that remains underserved by larger banks since the great financial crisis. It consists of nearly 200K companies, generating $10 trillion of revenue annually (one-third of the U.S. economy), and is the world’s 3rd largest economy on a standalone basis. Management is seeing a favorable demand environment with limited competition, as noted during the recent conference call:

The outlook for new loans is attractive. We like the core middle market, because it is below the threshold and it does not compete with a broadly syndicated loan or high yield markets. As such, we do not compete with markets where leverage is higher, equity cushion lower, covenants are light, wide or non-existence, information rates are fewer, EBITDA adjustments are higher and less diligence, and the timeframe for making an investment decision is compressed. On the other hand, where we focus in the core middle market, because we're not competing with a broadly syndicated loan or high yield markets, generally our capital is more important to the borrower. As such, leverage is lower, equity cushion higher. We have quarterly maintenance covenants, which are real, we receive monthly financial statements to be on top of the companies. If there are EBITDA adjustments, there are more diligence than achievable and we typically have six to eight weeks to make thoughtful and careful investment decisions.

Balance Sheet and Valuation

PFLT maintains a sound balance sheet, with $66.7M in cash available for investing, and an additional $253M in unused capacity on its revolving credit facility. It also has a regulatory net debt to equity ratio of 1.08x, sitting below the 1.5x safe level that I prefer to see for BDCs.

I continue to see value in PFLT at the current price of $13.01, with a price-to-book ratio of 1.02x. This is considering the recent strong Q2’21 results that peer Ares Capital (ARCC) just posted on the back of record quarterly originations. This bodes well for the rest of the BDC sector, considering that many view ARCC to be the bellwether for the industry.

As seen below, PFLT’s price-to-book valuation used to trade in-line with ARCC before the latter became more expensive. While some of the premium for ARCC is deserved, I do see potential for PFLT to bridge some of the valuation gap, especially considering that PFLT’s base management fee sits at just 1.0%, which is lower than the 1.5% charged by ARCC. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on PFLT, with an average price target of $13.30.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

BDC portfolio companies are more vulnerable to economic downturns due to their size. As such, another downturn would be a negative for PFLT.

The externally-managed nature of PFLT could result in conflicts of interest, since the advisor receives compensation based on assets under management.

PFLT may run into difficulties growing its NII/share should interest rates stagnate at depressed levels.

Investor Takeaway

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is a well-managed BDC that’s seen a strong rebound over the past 12 months. It has a relatively safe portfolio structure, comprised primarily of first-lien secured loans, and has reasonably low non-accruals, which should have a high chance of principal recoverability.

Meanwhile, PFLT pays a high 8.8% yield, and could see dividend coverage improve in the upcoming quarterly results. I continue to see value in PFLT at the current price, especially compared to peers. PFLT is a Buy for income.