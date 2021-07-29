Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

We have been hearing for so long that FDA approval of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rolontis is imminent, but something or the other holds it up. Rolontis is targeting chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, which is a >$3 billion market. If approved, Rolontis could be the first novel long acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (LA-GCSF) available to healthcare providers in more than 15 years. 73% of this market is held by Neulasta, which is an earlier generation LA-GSCF from Amgen. This is the attraction for SPPI, however, this approval that was supposed to have happened in October 2020 has been held up by, of all things, the inability of the FDA to inspect partner Hanmi's Korean facility because of the pandemic. For a molecule with a composition of matter patent expiring in 2025, this isn't a happy turn of events. In fairness to Spectrum, if the FDA approves Rolontis, it could grant it some sort of an extension to its market exclusivity.

In two phase 3 pivotal trials, one of them under a Special Protocol Assessment or SPA, Rolontis (eflapegrastim) was shown to be non-inferior to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim). As I wrote in my earlier coverage:

In both trials, rolontis demonstrated the pre-specified hypothesis of non-inferiority in duration of severe neutropenia (DSN) and a similar safety profile to pegfilgrastim. Rolontis also demonstrated non-inferiority to pegfilgrastim in the DSN across all four cycles of chemotherapy (all NI p<0.0001) in both trials.

There is a chronology to eflapegrastim, as the company indicates in its corporate presentation - in 1991, Neupogen (filgrastim) was approved, which increased the safety of chemotherapy. In 2002, Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) was approved, which simplified administration. Then for the last 19 years, there were no new LA-GFSC approved. Now we have Rolontis (eflapegrastim) which increases uptake and retention. This is its improvement over Neulasta.

Eflapegrastim also consistently reduced incidence and duration of severe neutropenia in trial patients. Although superiority measures were not statistically significant, there was consistent and noticeable improvement in these two key parameters:

Source

The other development is same-day dosing. From the conference call:

As it relates to our ongoing ROLONTIS clinical development program, the same-day dosing study has now achieved full enrollment with 15 patients. This is an exploratory study evaluating the dosing of ROLONTIS on the same day as chemotherapy. Generally, white cell growth factor on the market must be given the day after chemotherapy and this can create significant logistical difficulties for patients.

If this trial is successful, Rolontis will have an added competitive difference over Neulasta.

In that latest earnings call, Ed White from H.C. Wainwright asked a question we all have in mind:

Ed White Okay. Thanks, Francois. And if I may, just a quick question on ROLONTIS, once you get the pre-approval inspection done on the Hanmi plant, what are the next steps? And will the FDA issue a new PDUFA date or how should we be thinking about timing? Thank you.

Management was unable to give any specific timeline. They said the FDA will need a “reasonable amount of time” and they also pointed out that this was not a CRL, but a pandemic-related delay.

Financials

SPPI has a market cap of $507mn, a cash balance of $162mn and short interest is at 10.86%. SG&A expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $14.3mn, while R&D expense was $19.4 million. So they have enough cash for about 5 quarters. If Rolontis gets approval in 2021, and as the company says, poziotinib NDA is also filed this year, we don’t see a need for a dilution until next year, by which time the stock should be in a stronger position than now.

Bottom line

Long suffering investors have held onto SPPI stock through thick and thin because of the potential of Rolontis. It seems likely that the approval will come through any day now. I will continue to hold until then.