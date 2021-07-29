Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment

Company description

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) calls itself a local logistics platform that connects over 500,000 merchants with over 20 million customers and over 1 million Dashers. Merchants are, for example, restaurants that sell food or supermarkets that sell groceries. Dashers are the drivers who pick up the food or groceries and deliver it to the customers for a mutable fee.

Thesis

Food delivery is a convenience we humans seek more and more, the ease of having (hot) food brought to your door continues to gain in popularity - and food delivery apps are by far the most convenient way to let food be delivered to your door.

DoorDash is the market leader in the United States, mainly through its successful focus on the American suburbs.

(Source: Second Measure)

Long-term DoorDash is set to acquire large gross and profit margins, similar to other platform businesses like Facebook, since the company's cost of revenue does not include driver costs. Customers pay a delivery fee and a tip to the driver and a commission to DoorDash for operating the platform. Currently, the company already boasts gross margins exceeding 50%. Through machine learning/data science and increased scale, I estimate that over the mid-term to long-term, this gross margin can expand to 70%+. For example, Artificial Intelligence, over time, can lower personnel costs in multiple departments like support.

DoorDash benefits from network effects; as more customers, merchants, and Dashers start using the platform, the stronger the platform becomes. Waiting times for both customers and Dashers go down alike as the coverage and scale grow. Additionally, UX and machine learning investments start to yield higher returns as the scale of the company grows. Especially DoorDash's focus on machine learning is an undercovered part of its appeal; the company has machine learning at the core of its roots since exception. With a business at this scale with its vast amount of data: machine learning can create significant value by improving logistical efficiencies amongst the entire platform.

(Source: DoorDash prospectus)

The consistent criticism that food delivery companies are not profitable and so a terrible investment is wrong, in my opinion. The single biggest expense is marketing; as the brand's strength grows, the need for marketing expenses relative to revenues decreases, so profit margins expand. As food delivery markets mature, it becomes harder for incumbents with large war chests to overcome the network effects and brand strength. The network effects, the brand and the technology together create a moat. Long-term, I expect EBITDA margins to exceed 50%.

Suburbs

DoorDash's success is partially due to its focus on suburban areas. On the contrary to what most industry experts thought a couple of years ago: it turns out suburbs are well suited to food delivery. In the suburbs, many families tend to order more items per order, and it is easier to park for the drivers. In the suburbs are also a lot of affluent people who are not astounded by high delivery fees. According to DoorDash's prospectus, they have a 58% market share in the suburban category.

My worries

I clearly see the strength of the DoorDash flywheel: the flywheel that we have seen for many different network-based companies. However, I also have my criticism: if one looks on YouTube, most DoorDash drivers utilise a car; this is probably due to large distances between customers and merchants in the suburbs. This makes the business less scalable than its metropolitan focused competitors - platforms like Grubhub and Uber Eats (UBER) have a stronger presence in large metropolitan areas. In the suburbs, I suspect Dashers can perform fewer orders per hour than their metropolitan counterparts. Also, cars - instead of e-bikes and e-mopeds - do not make the company carbon-neutral: most cars probably have internal combustion engines. And of course, cars are a lot more expensive: high fixed costs.

I question how many people are willing to regularly pay a significant delivery fee - sometimes close to $10 - to have their food brought to them, especially in the suburbs, instead of getting it themselves. Currently, Dashers earn on average three times minimum wage, and the customer has to pay that. In essence, DoorDash's TAM is all the people who make more than $20 per hour because anyone making less should just get the food themselves; I estimate 50% of the people in the US make more than a Dasher. Currently, DoorDash's penetration in the US is 6%, so I believe long-term a 30-40% penetration is viable. Also, considering the fact that DoorDash is weaker than the competition in big metropolitan areas like New York: this significantly lowers the TAM.

If I am right: that would imply DoorDash is closer to market saturation than most think. In essence, I question the size of DoorDash's TAM.

Valuation

At 13.5 forward EV/sales with a forward gross profit margin of 55%, the stock would be selling at 24.5 times forward EV/Gross profit. In comparison, Just Eat Takeaway Grubhub (GRUB) is selling below 6 times forward EV/gross profit. Clearly, DoorDash's stock is expensive. My model below also indicates a low internal rate of return at this valuation: just 4.42%.

Gross merchandise value in 2020 $24.6 billion Estimated gross merchandise value in 2021 $44.28 billion CAGR 2021-2025 25% Estimated gross merchandise value in 2025 $108 billion % of gross merchandise value as revenue 14% Estimated revenue in 2025 $15.12 billion Gross profit margin 60% Estimated gross profit in 2025 $9 billion Estimated EV/Gross profit valuation multiple by 2025 8 Estimated enterprise value by 2025 $72 billion Enterprise value in 2021 $58 billion Implied IRR 4.42%

I seriously question whether DoorDash can exceed my expectations. The only viable way is by significantly expanding the average number of orders per customer and by expanding the average order size: groceries are an interesting market opportunity to achieve both. In essence, DoorDash needs to expand the use-cases of its platform: food delivery alone will not be enough to sustain the current stock price. I question whether the company with its current business model can achieve a market penetration exceeding 40%-45% by 2030. This makes it difficult to sustain a high compounded annual growth rate in this decade.

Takeaway

Compared to its food delivery peers, DoorDash is richly priced. The company has built a valuable platform, but I question its ability to continue to grow at high rates in the foreseeable future. I believe this platform is closer to market saturation than the stock market thinks.