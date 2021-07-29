chinaface/E+ via Getty Images

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is refocusing itself as a pure-play Williston Basin producer (other than some minor properties that produced around 300 BOEPD in Q4 2020) after entering into an agreement to divest its Redtail assets. It also purchased additional Williston Basin assets that give it additional development opportunities.

The combined effect of the acquisition and divestiture is to slightly increase Whiting's net debt (by around $84 million) as well as to slightly decrease its production levels and near-term cash flow. However, Whiting had stopped development activity at Redtail after disappointing results (resulting in a massive impairment charge) and now has gained a year's worth of quality inventory in the Williston Basin.

Redtail Divestiture

Whiting is selling 67,278 net acres in Colorado that are currently producing 7,100 BOEPD (51% oil) for total cash consideration of $187 million. Whiting had ceased new drilling at Redtail in 2017 after disappointing well results, which also led to an $835 million impairment charge in Q4 2017.

The purchaser is Fundare Resources, a private equity-backed company that was founded by DJ Basin veterans that had previously been involved with Fifth Creek Energy and Bonanza Creek Energy.

Hart Energy had previously noted (in May) in information provided by Meagher Energy Advisors that the Redtail assets were expected to generate $54.9 million in net PDP cash flow over the next 12 months. This was at a time when the forward WTI strip was in the low-$60s. Midstream assets contributed $1.1 million per month.

The marketing information noted that there were 82 economic (although only with a 10+% IRR cutoff) locations at current strip at the time. Fundare anticipates that it can generate better results than Whiting through its local knowledge and the advancements in techniques since 2017.

Redtail only accounted for around 5% of Whiting's proved reserve PV-10 at the end of 2020, although that was at roughly $40 WTI oil and $2 NYMEX gas.

Williston Basin Acquisition

Whiting is acquiring 8,752 net acres in Mountrail County in the Williston Basin with current production of 4,200 BOEPD (80% oil) for total cash consideration of $271 million. Whiting indicated that there are 5 gross (2.3 net) DUCs and 61 gross (39.5 net) undrilled locations. This acreage is next to Whiting's Sanish field operations and thus will not require material additional G&A costs.

Whiting also indicated that these new locations are competitive for capital with its existing locations and can also allow Whiting to drill longer laterals on some of its wells.

Source: Whiting

The Sanish area is Whiting's best inventory and it previously indicated that it could generate an average of 75+% ROR there at $55 WTI oil, along with $3 NYMEX gas and $25 per barrel for NGLs.

Effect On Whiting's Results

Whiting is adding $84 million in net debt as a result of the transactions, while also giving up around 2,900 BOEPD in net production. However since the Williston Basin assets are 80% oil, while the Redtail assets are 51% oil, Whiting's oil production is only going down by a couple hundred barrels per day as a result of the transactions.

The effect on Whiting's near-term cash flow should be limited. Since oil production is only reduced slightly, the combined impact of the acquisition and divestiture may be to reduce Whiting's cash flow over the next year by several million dollars before the impact of any development with its acquired assets.

Whiting had no near-term plans to develop the Redtail assets further after its previous development efforts fell short of expectations. The additional locations from the Williston Basin acquisition adds slightly over one year's worth of inventory. Whiting now has around nine years of inventory (at 2021 completion pace) in a $55 WTI environment.

Conclusion

Whiting has divested its Redtail assets after past disappointing results led it to stop development there and take an $835 million impairment charge. It acquired Williston Basin assets that give it slightly over one year's worth of inventory adjacent to its top-tier Sanish position.

Redtail still provides decent cash flow at current oil and gas prices, so Whiting's near-term cash flow may be marginally reduced by these transactions, while its net debt increases by around $84 million. Whiting should be able to make up for this difference through developing its acquired assets in a strong commodity pricing environment.