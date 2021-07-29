welcomia/iStock via Getty Images

Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE:BYD) is a casino and resorts operator with over 28 properties in 10 states. The company also has a small minority equity stake in the sports betting and iGaming platform "FanDuel" highlighting its overall diversified strategy. While 2020 was a historically challenging year for the industry during the pandemic, the widespread availability of vaccines has supported a return to normal. Indeed, Boyd Gaming just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by surging revenues even above pre-pandemic levels. One advantage for the company is its regional gambling properties catering to locals, which have been more resilient compared to the mega-resorts of larger Las Vegas-centric competitors. While there are some near-term uncertainties, BYD is supported by overall solid fundamentals with a positive long-term outlook.

BYD Earnings Recap

The company reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.54 representing net income of $175.2 million, reversing a loss of $110.5 million in Q2 last year. Revenue reached $894 million, up 326% compared to the period last year at the depths of the pandemic when several casino properties were forced to close for an extended period. That said, total revenues were also 5.6% higher compared to Q2 2019 as a pre-pandemic reference.

Management explained during the earnings conference call that the quarter was defined by several positive tailwinds including a boost from government stimulus which added to disposable income available for customer gambling and entertainment. Easing COVID restrictions with improving travel trends generated significant traffic at the company's properties with some pent-up demand. This was reflected in the surging property adjusted EBITDAR, the company's metric for operating income, delivering $409 million compared to just $28 million in Q2 2020 and 60% higher than Q2 2019. The total adjusted property EBITDAR margin at 45.8% was a record for the company.

By segment, the one weak point continues to be Downtown Las Vegas properties which are still running below 2019 trends even as revenues climbed from 2020. This is in part due to the company's "Main Street Station" casino which has remained closed considering this property typically caters to casual tourists. One dynamic at play is that while visitors to Las Vegas are recovering, some segments like conventions and international travelers are still missing, limiting the demand for hotels overall.

On the other hand, the Las Vegas Locals segment defined by off-the-strip properties traditionally serving local gamblers has been strong with revenues up 385% y/y and 6.9% from Q2 2019. Note that the Midwest & South segment is the most important part of the company representing nearly 70% of revenues and 64% of the adjusted property EBITDAR, both up significantly based on consumer demand trends.

While Boyd does not offer forward financial guidance, management is optimistic about the trends considering sequential improvements in recent months across all regions. There is still an expectation for demand to climb which can further support growth opportunities down the line for new property developments. From the conference call:

So, I think consistent with what we have been saying so far, we still have – we are still in this mode of recovery from our perspective, and we still have demand that’s on the come, so to speak, in all the different areas that we have spoken about. And quite honestly, that not only gives us confidence in kind of the level of business that we are seeing and being able to sustain that level of business, but that will potentially, eventually need to supply as well.

On the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with $335 million in cash and $3.4 billion in debt. Considering the quarterly adjusted EBITDAR result annualized to $1.6 billion, we calculate a net-debt to adjusted forward EBITDAR leverage ratio at around 2x. While the gross debt position is elevated, we believe the company's underlying cash flow level and trend in profitability support an overall solid liquidity profile.

BYD Stock Analysis

A key point about Boyd Gaming is that the core business is serving gambling customers across the regional markets. In Q2, "gaming" revenue represented 81% of total revenues up from 75% in Q2 2019 as a reference point. For Boyd, the company sort of benefited from a "windfall" with customers coming in and essentially spending more money at the tables and machines which had a direct impact on the quarterly results given the high margin impact. The challenge here is that the trends from Q2 were exceptionally strong given the reopening and pent-up demand dynamics that will be difficult to sustain.

We bring this up because the high percentage of gaming for Boyd is in contrast to other players that are more diversified with a resort business including food and beverage. For context, Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) reported gaming revenue as a narrower 71% of the total business this Q2. By this measure, we can say that Boyd is more exposed to underlying trends in consumer spending and discretionary income to sustain the gambling momentum going forward.

According to consensus estimates, from the forecast for revenue to climb 43% this year to $3.1 billion, the expectation is that the top-line growth slows to the mid-single digits at 7% in 2022 and 4% in 2023. The read here is that Boyd's revenue trends will face more difficult comparables by next year. The market EPS forecast of 2021 at $3.13 is expected to climb towards $4.41 by 2023 with firming margins as some of the additional services beyond gaming reopen and conditions normalize.

As it relates to valuation, the stock is currently trading at 18.2x based on the current consensus 2021 estimate. This compares to a normalized 5 year average around 20x excluding the skewed 2020 results. Our take is that these numbers are overall reasonable considering the earnings and recent operating momentum.

The only hesitation we have goes back to that dynamic between the regional casino business that was relatively resilient during the pandemic compared to the large-cap players like Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts International (MGM), and Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) which likely have more of a recovery runway going forward in a scenario where international tourists return to their resort properties. We believe that the "destination" focused gaming names can outperform going forward compared to Boyd as a more regional player.

The other concern here is the latest COVID figures and a new spike in infections with the CDC rolling back its guidance and now suggesting masks should be used indoors. While we are on the side that the pandemic will eventually end, the near-term uncertainty regarding the impact on casino operations and demand may add to some financial disruptions through Q3.

Final Thoughts

We rate shares of BYD as a hold with a price target of $65 for the year ahead representing a 20x forward P/E multiple. While our price target is nearly 10% higher than the current market price, we sense that the upside is relatively limited and does not make for a compelling buying opportunity at the current level. A correction in shares under $50 may open up a more attractive entry point for long-term investors with an improved reward to risk setup.

Looking ahead to the Q3 results, we want to see margins remain elevated as a monitoring point and sign of underlying profitability. Long-term the company needs to accelerate its top-line momentum beyond this year to support a stronger bullish case. The risk here is that sales trends underperform which would likely pressure the stock forcing a reassessment of the long-term outlook.