Teck (NYSE:TECK) released the Q2 2021 financial results. The production volumes, as well as the average realized prices for copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and bitumen increased. This helped to push the revenues slightly higher and retain the operating cash flow in line with previous two quarters. But even the strong cash flow was unable to cover the full extent of growth investments which resulted in a notable increase of the net debt.

Teck's copper production remained almost flat in Q2. Compared to Q1, it increased only by 300,000 lb to 159 million lb. However, compared to Q2 2020, heavily impacted by the coronavirus-related production disruptions, it grew by 22.2%. The net cash costs equaled $1.37/lb. What is positive, the costs remained almost unchanged, as they declined by $0.01/lb compared to the previous quarter, and increased by $0.02/lb compared to the same quarter of last year. However, the most positive feature of Teck's copper operations was the copper price in Q2. While the average realized copper price equaled only $2.43/lb in Q2 2020 and $3.86/lb in Q1 2021, it grew to $4.39/lb in Q2 2021. It represents 80.7% and 13.7% growth respectively.

Also Teck's zinc operations achieved some improvements in Q2. The zinc production grew from 485 million lb in Q1 to 511.5 million lb in Q2 (including 141.1 million lb of refined zinc and 370.4 million lb zinc in concentrate). The growth is attributable to the Red Dog mine that produced 263.9 million lb zinc in Q1 but 309.3 million lb zinc in Q2, which means a 17.2% growth. Compared to Q2 2020, Teck's zinc production grew even by 41.5%. Although the net cash costs experienced significant growth in comparison to Q2 2020, they remained in line with Q1 2021. Just like the average realized copper price, also the average realized zinc price recorded some nice improvements, as it grew to $1.32/lb. It is 48.3% more than in Q2 2020 and 5.6% more than in Q1 2021.

The steelmaking coal business unit did well too. The steelmaking coal production amounted to 6.2 million tonnes in Q2, which is 5.1% more than in Q1 and 21.6% more than in Q2 2020. The production costs grew from $80/t in Q1 to $86/t in Q2. The adjusted site cash costs increased to $52/t and transportation costs to $34/t. But what is more important, the average realized steelmaking coal price grew even more, from $131/t to $144/t.

The energy unit, traditionally, didn't do well. Although the bitumen production increased by 22% to 2.2 million bbl, and the average realized price increased by 20.2% to $57.18/bbl, the operating netback remained almost unchanged at -$5.75/bbl. The energy business unit is losing money even at the current, relatively high, oil prices. Moreover, further operational issues were encountered. The question is whether the business unit will be able to return back to green numbers ever again.

In Q2, Teck's sales consisted of 145.5 million lb copper, 295.4 million lb zinc, 6.2 million tonnes of steelmaking coal, and 2.2 million barrels of bitumen. Compared to the previous quarter, copper sales declined by 1.5%, zinc sales declined by 33.3%, bitumen sales declined by 4.3%, and steelmaking coal sales remained flat. Therefore, although the average realized prices of all of the products increased quite notably, Teck's revenues recorded only a negligible 1.8% growth to $2.063 billion.

What is interesting, the operating cash flow amounted to $463.8 million, which is very close to the Q1 2021, as well as the Q4 2020 values. The net income experienced a 13.6% quarterly decline to $209.7 million. It leads to an EPS of $0.39. However, the adjusted net income equaled $270.8 million, and adjusted EPS to $0.51, which is slightly more than in Q1.

As Teck keeps on investing in growth projects (in Q2, the property, plant, and equipment expenditures amounted to $837 million, and capitalized stripping to $140 million), the robust cash flows didn't result in an improved cash position. Quite the contrary, the volume of cash and cash equivalents held by the company decreased from $294 million as of the end of Q1 to $252 million as of the end of Q2. Also the volume of total debt increased, from $6.61 billion to $7.19 billion. As a result, the net debt increased by 9.8%, to $6.94 billion.

Teck's valuation metrics didn't change too much. The price-to-operating cash flow ratio remains around 7 and the price-to-revenues ratio around 1.5. What is interesting, despite the growth in net debt, the improved operating cash flows were able to push the net debt-to-operating cash flow ratio lower, to 4.11. Teck remains reasonably valued given its current operational performance. However, the production growth that should be delivered by the Quebrada Blanca 2 project hasn't been reflected by the share price yet. The project should be completed in H2 2022, and Teck's 60% share should boost its copper production by 383.6 million lb copper per year.

There were not many important company-related news releases in Q2. Only after its end, Teck announced that on June 30, the wildfires disrupted the rail line between its steelmaking coal operations and west coast terminals. Although the transportation was rerouted, some disruptions lasted until July 6. As a result, Teck expected the Q3 coal-making sales to decline by 300,000-500,000 tonnes (later increased to 500,000-800,000 tonnes).

The Quebrada Blanca 2 project progressed well in Q2, and according to the company, it should be 60% complete in early August. Its start-up is still expected in H2 2022. The CAPEX estimate remains at $5.26 billion and the COVID-19-related costs should amount to additional $600 million. But Teck shouldn't have any problem to finance the completion of the mine, as besides the cash on hand, it has also committed revolving credit facilities worth $5 billion at its disposal.

Another important news is that due to the better than expected Red Dog mine performance, Teck increased the 2021 zinc production guidance from the 1.29-1.34 billion lb range to the 1.33-1.39 billion lb range. The net cash cost projections were reduced from $0.4-0.45/lb to $0.35-0.4/lb.

As can be seen in the chart above, Teck's share price peaked in early May and it started declining subsequently. The decline is attributable especially to the copper price weakness. However, the chart starts to look promising. A double bottom was created in the $20 area and right now, the share price seems to be primed at breaking the bearish trendline, as well as the 50-day moving average. The RSI is slightly below 50, which leaves a lot of space for further growth. If the copper price recovery continues, Teck's shares have a good chance to return to the May highs soon, probably sometime in August.

