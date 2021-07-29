William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Background and investment thesis

The Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) is a popular choice for income investors through investment in securities issued by infrastructure companies. The fund currently features about 6.7% of distribution rate, and the infrastructure sector has demonstrated consistent ability for stable income and dividend. The fund also enjoys potential growth opportunities with the Biden’s administration’s undergoing bill to invest in American infrastructure.

However, I hold some reservations. First, the fund has suffered large volatility during market turmoil, partially due to its use of leverage as a close-end fund. Secondly, my analysis show that entry at this point has a low margin of safety due to the low distribution yield and low yield spread from historical perspective. This article shows that by adding some diversification, such volatility risks can be hedged away substantially.

Basic information about the fund

Much of the details of the inner workings of the fund has been covered in my earlier article on this fund. Here we will just briefly recap the most relevant information for readers new to the fund to facilitate the more in-depth discussions.

The fund consists of 234 holdings, with exposure to electricity (the largest exposure at 1/3 of the holdings), midstream, toll roads, airports, et al. The fund is top heavy. The top 10 holdings are listed below, and they represent ~32% of the total net asset, almost one thirds. And as you can also see, the top holding NEE (mainly an electricity company) is almost double the weight of the second largest holding. And 4 of the top 10 holdings are electricity companies. The other 6 span a wide spectrum including toll roads, rails, et al.

Source: Cohen & Steers Fund Description

The next chart shows the return of UTF compared to SPY since its inception. As you can see, it provided a total return of 11.3% CAGR, and it is actually higher than that of the SPY (10%). This is largely due to the leverage it applied. And as a flop side of leverage, the volatility is also higher than the overall market, as you can see in terms of standard deviation, worst year performance, and also maximum drawdown. Worst year performance has been more than 57% and max drawdown has been more than 62%. Seeing your asset value shrink by more than 1/2 and close to 2/3 during turbulent times can be really distressful. Besides leverage being a fundamental factor causing such large volatility risk, the concentrated exposure of the fund to certain market sectors as aforementioned is another factor.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Yield and yield spread as a measure of short term risk

Due to the overall decline of interest rate over the past decade, its distribution yield is at the 10 year low currently, as you can see from the last chart in this section. But on the other hand, my observation is that low interest certainly helps infrastructure and utilities companies, but high(er) interest does not seem to hurt them too much. They have shown the abilities to pass virtually all increases in costs – including interest expenses - onto customers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The next chart shows the yield spread between UTF and the 10-year Treasury in the past decade. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of UTF minus the 10-year Treasury bond rate. The underlying idea here is to use the spread as a measure of the risk premium of the stock market relative to the bond market. Interest rate acts as the gravity on all asset valuation. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety for stocks relative to bonds, and vice versa.

As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. Except the period before 2013, when the overall market is undervalued and pretty much any equity is a good deal, the spread has been in the range between about 4.3% and 8.5%. Suggesting that when the spread is near 8.5%, UTF is significantly undervalued relative to 10 year treasury bond (i.e., I would sell treasury bond and buy UTF). And when the yield spread is near or below 4.3%, it means the opposite. Such yield spread provides a measure to gauge short term risk, as seen in the next two chart.

Source: author based on data from Yahoo Finance

The next chart in this section shows the one year total return on UTF (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spread. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. Particularly as shown in the red box, when the spread is about 8% or higher, the total returns in the next one year are all positive and quite large. And when the spread is above 10%, those are really rare buy opportunities.

when I last wrote about this fund about a month ago, the yield spread was 4.6%, closer to the historical lowest level of the spectrum, suggesting that a thin margin of safety. The current spread is about 5.4% as seen, quite a bit thicker compared to the 4.6% spread a month ago, due to a combination of UTF price decline and treasury yield decline. However, 5.4% is still towards the lower end of the historical data.

Source: author based on data from Yahoo Finance

How to hedge some of the risks?

The combination of leverage, large volatility, and relatively thin yield spread does not provide the most comfortable margin of safety, and here I will describe a few ideas to hedge some of the risks. At the portfolio level, I follow a variation of Dalio's All Weather Portfolio. And the central idea in my asset allocation is diversification. So the ideas I am doing to describe all follow along the lines of diversification and risk-parity.

As mentioned above, the fund’s most heavy exposures are to electricity (at 1/3 of the holdings), followed by midstream, toll roads, airports, et al. The volatility of this fund are mostly driven by market panic level and interest rate. The electricity sector has a negative correlation with interest rate due to their reliance on borrowing. Therefore, if we could find other asset classes that have different responses to interest rates changes (and also market panic), we could hedge away some of the volatility risks.

After some research, here are a few possible candidates as can be seen from the next chart. Firstly, without too much surprise, the fund moves in opposite direction relative to "safe heaven" assets, mainly Treasury bond and gold, during turbulent times, as can be seen from negative correlation. Secondly, the next candidate is another close-end fund, the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF). The GOF fund has a concentrated exposure to bank loans and high-yield corporate bonds. Exposure to these two sectors represents almost 80% of the fund asset. And these two exposures historically have responses to interest rates and market psychology different from the utility sector, as can be seen from the relatively low correlation below.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

With the above understanding, it is possible to set up a combined portfolio consisting of UTF and some of the above candidates to hedge away some of the risks. The following example illustrates the idea by comparing two simple portfolios:

Portfolio 1: 100% UTF

Portfolio 2: 45% UTF + 45% GOF + 10% TLT

As can be seen in the next two charts in this section, with the additional of GOF and TLT, the combined portfolio significantly reduced the volatility, in terms of the standard deviation, the worst year performance, and the maximum drawdown. And at the same time, the combined portfolio also provided higher total returns. The worst year performance is improved from -57% to -37%. In other words, you can get through the worst time by seeing a 20% less shrinkage of your asset value - and 20% of your asset value is a lot! Similarly, the maximum drawdown has been improved from -62% to -44%, again almost a 20% improvement.

Actually, with such a risk-parity approach, the volatility risk of a leverage portfolio is on par with the overall market as represented by SPY now.

There are other important benefits too as shown in the next two charts below (this is why I am such a firm believer of the risk parity idea). The third chart in this section compares the degree and duration of the worst drawdowns. As can be seen, the combined for portfolio not only reduce the degree of the drawdowns, but also significantly shortened the duration. As an example, the worst drawdown for UTF lasted for almost 5 years. In contrast, for the combined portfolio, it has “only” last two years - it is almost 3 years of better sleep!

And the last chart this section shows that the combined portfolio also provided higher dividend, largely due to the higher dividend yield provided by GOF. And furthermore, the dividend growth is more stable, providing an improved and more reliable stream of income.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio VisualizerSilicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio VisualizerSilicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio VisualizerSilicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Summary and outlook

UTF is a popular choice for income investors through investment in securities issued by infrastructure companies. The fund currently features about 6.7% of distribution rate, and the infrastructure sector has potential growth opportunities ahead.

However, there are also some negatives. First, the fund has suffered large volatility during market turmoil, partially due to its use of leverage as a close-end fund. Secondly, my analysis show that entry at this point has a low margin of safety due to the low distribution yield and low yield spread from historical perspective.

The combination of leverage, large volatility, and relatively thin yield spread does not provide the most comfortable margin of safety. And this article described a few ideas to hedge some of the risks along the lines of risk-parity. These ideas have been effective (so far) to significantly reduced the volatility risk, reduce the degree of the worst loss and drawdowns, significantly shortened the duration of drawdowns, and also provide more stable and reliable dividend income.