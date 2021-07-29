Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Education provider Pearson (NYSE:PSO) looks like a good candidate to benefit from the shift to virtual learning we have seen during the pandemic. In reality, though, it’s a collection of different businesses and so its digital learning growth – which I expect to keep slowing – doesn’t drive similar growth numbers for the company overall. I see it as fairly valued right now.

Assessing the Potential of Online Learning for Pearson

In its most recent trading update, the company again pointed to rapid growth in its online learning division. It grew sales by 25% in the first quarter.

While that is still strong, it’s the second consecutive quarter in which growth has slowed. In the current quarter it will be lapping the start of the boom in online learning demand it reported early in the pandemic, so I expect the growth rate for the division will continue to slow in coming quarters. Moreover, online learning remains a minority part of the company’s operations, representing 21% of total company sales last year. So the strong performance there can only partly mitigate for weaker performance in other parts of Pearson’s business.

Source: Q1 trading update

Online learning continues to seem a potentially very rich seam in general for a post-pandemic world, with Pearson poised to benefit from the broader trend of education moving online.

One of the things I like about Pearson’s approach to the business is that it doesn’t simply focus on the traditional target market of school and university age, but extends into later life learning, for example vocational and workplace training. That is a large and potentially lucrative market, although the non-niche parts of it look increasingly crowded with both paid and free online courses of various quality (but often good quality: I’d say one can now find for free on YouTube better education in terms of information sharing at least than one can get at many prestigious universities).

One advantage the company has is the quality of its offering. It plans to release an update this year of a study showing that it (within certain constraints, at least) outperforms competitors when it comes to teaching reading and is their equal for maths. That, along with Pearson’s reputation and longevity, ought to open the door to a lot of educational institution sales.

The adjusted operating profit margin here last year was 14%, so it’s attractive but it’s not unusually attractive, falling as it does close to the overall company’s adjusted operating profit margin of 15% in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.

Virtual schools (43 in 29 U.S. states) are one key plank of the business as it stands, alongside the online program management business, which provides the infrastructure to enable educational partnerships. Both show some volatility: while there has been growth and new signups, some courses also fell off last year in both areas. I think that gets to the heart of the question in valuing Pearson’s online learning business: how sticky is it? Digital classrooms are two a penny right now and the barriers to entry for a basic offering are low. While Pearson’s credibility and deep experience of educational provision across different formats gives it a strong basis for success in this business, I see a risk when it comes to uniqueness. Pearson’s offering isn’t that hard to replicate to a large extent, in my view, and longer term I think this means the company will lack pricing power in its online learning business. This could be fixable, for example by focusing more on content that is harder to replicate, but I think that is hard to do with, for example, school level content based on a public curriculum and sold to local education boards or similar.

So, for now at least, I see Pearson’s online learning business as one which will likely soon revert to high single to mid double digit revenue growth and mid-teen adjusted operating profit margins broadly consistent with Pearson’s wider business. I don’t think that growth is to be sniffed at – Pearson’s topline has shrunk each year for four years in a row now, so sales growth is definitely welcome. But I don’t yet see online learning as transformative for the company. Online learning on its own isn’t enough to turn around the prospect for the Pearson business, in my view.

Reevaluating the non-online learning businesses

A lot of the benefit of the online learning business contribution last year was mitigated by other businesses including, for example, assessments. That is starting to turn around as the Q1 figures show. But there is still a challenge here – are we now in a world where online learning and physical assessment centres, for example, coexist? Or does the growth in the online learning business mean that physical locations for education will fall in demand in coming years?

I don’t think the answer is straight cut. For example, Pearson’s assessment business is going to have to deliver assessments online and there are benefits (e.g. ease of invigilation) to doing that in a physical not digital location. Indeed, in its first quarter, the company said that it had seen strong recovery in professional certification and its U.S. clinical assessments business.

The same may apply to courseware but here I see financial benefits for the company if digital texts replace physical ones, as we have seen with academic journals at Relx (RELX). In its most recent quarter, Pearson said that "Growth in eBooks more than offset declines in print and bundle units, showing signs of secondary market recapture."

So I don’t think a shift from offline to online learning (to simplify the shift, which in reality may continue to be blended) necessarily bodes badly for the parts of Pearson other than online learning.

Pearson sum of the Parts

Pearson’s focus on education is something it has been trumpeting a lot. I see the strategy starting to show its future form, in an online learning business (the company is shifting to “virtual learning” as the divisional name) which I expect to grow revenues in high single to mid digits, and other less purely digital divisions which are now showing recovery from the pandemic and I expect to grow revenues in mid to high single digits, in line with the company’s outlook.

Source: company annual report

But what I don’t see in Pearson right now is an exciting growth story about digital education. It’s basically a bundle of education businesses with different growth outlooks, where digital can help support solid but not especially strong revenue growth. While the company reckons it can increase margin in virtual learning and higher education, I would say evidence for this so far is limited. It relies on decreasing costs (e.g. front end software development) and a wider user base, both of which could happen but neither of which is guaranteed and I remain about low barriers to entry in online education eating into margins.

Valuation

The company has guided that it expects to deliver revenue and profit growth this year, but that’s not saying much given last year’s soft comparatives. I see the recent performance as some endorsement of its pivot to education but remain concerned about whether it can build a high margin business with a strong moat in that area.

It’s trading on a P/E multiple of 20, so even if earnings improve this year the prospective P/E at the current share price is likely in the mid to high-teens. I think that’s about right for the company, especially given its historic disappointments of shareholders, and so maintain a neutral rating.