Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) just delivered a blowout quarter on all fronts.

Listening to the earnings call, it was clear to me that many of the analysts were taken by complete surprise. Not many (if any) seemed to have properly read the tea leaves when it comes to LC in recent years.

In recent months, I have written several articles on LC as I saw it as a massive opportunity that is wildly misunderstood by the market. I guess I was "figuratively" pounding the table for SA readers to pay attention.

The Q2 earnings quarter demonstrated the capability of the LC platform. Even I, who was very bullish, was surprised by this print in this early stage. It is truly LC accelerated.

The analysts on the earnings call were literally climbing over each other to compliment the LC management team:

Let me be a little exuberant here. This is amazing. This is a great accomplishment. So congratulations.

Another analyst on the call quipped:

Well, I'll echo, what Henry just said, congratulations on an incredible quarter.

(all slides below are sourced from the company 2Q'2021 earnings presentation)

A true blowout quarter

The numbers speak for themselves as highlighted in the earnings deck, especially when compared to guidance:

Clearly, the LC assets' originations numbers were up to a billion higher than guided for and these invariably translate to revenue and GAAP profitability. The level of originations is especially impressive in the current climate where the overall unsecured lending environment (especially outstanding credit cards balances) is quite timid.

The FY guidance is just as impressive (even though it may yet prove to be conservative as more growth is likely coming).

Retaining loans on the balance sheet

Retaining LC-originated loans on the balance sheet is extremely accretive for the bank. In line with guidance, LC has warehoused ~20% of assets originated:

The yields on these retained loans ($541m in Q2'2021) is 15.24% (including amortization of origination fees). The funding cost is only 0.29% and the expected credit loss (conservatively measured is ~7%). So in total, the risk-adjusted returns on loans kept on the balance sheet are approximately 7.5% to 8%. These are fantastic returns that translate to very high returns on equity. I also suspect that the expected loan loss calculations are somewhat conservative, so additional upside remains (prior tranches losses were ~5% on average). Note, however, that due to prevailing accounting rules, the expected loss is taken upfront (as an expense) whereas income is accruing through the life of the assets. This effectively means that income in the future period will be substantially higher (~15% run rate as losses have already upfronted).

The math is relatively straightforward. If you assume a $2 to $2.5 billion of LC-originated assets retained on the balance sheet annually for the next 3 years, then LC will build a sizeable portfolio of approximately $6 to $7.5 billion of assets. Now if you assume 7.5%/8% risk-adjusted returns, that translates to up to $600 million of pre-tax net income just from warehoused loans.

The operating leverage in the model

The second quarter validated my assumptions on the operating leverage embedded in the LC's business model. Consider the following slide:

The incremental marginal costs of servicing a much higher level of origination (e.g. 80% growth) are relatively insignificant (excluding marketing costs).

The operating leverage in-built in such a business is enormous, given most of the processes are automated (including credit and pricing models and resulting actions).

A number of additional opportunities

The near-term product opportunities for LC are in the auto lending space and checking accounts.

Typically car dealers mark up loans by as much as 150-300 basis points (part of their profit margin) and not necessarily 'drive' customers to the lowest cost providers. LC's proposition is simple. Drive the same car and for the same loan save an average of 80 dollars a month. Seems like a no-brainer to me.

The checking accounts product diversification is very useful for deposit gathering. However, the real opportunity is in the data gathering and further monetization of the 3.5 million LC members.

The valuation

The stock is up ~45% pre-market on the back of the earnings report as I am writing this article.

I still think it is substantially undervalued whether you decide to value LC as a bank or a FinTech.

Could it also be a takeover target?

Given the results it just printed and its obvious competitive advantages in data and technology - I would not be surprised if it attracted a lot more attention now.

Final thoughts

LC has a long runaway of growth in front of it. The profit flywheel is truly in motion.

The medium and long-term opportunities of further monetizing its client base are simply enticing (auto loans, checking accounts, wealth management, insurance, etc.).

As is, it is currently generating a substantial amount of capital (including monetization of $160m of deferred tax assets) to enable it to continue and grow strongly.

The acquisition of Radius bank has been a true game-changer on multiple fronts (revenues, costs, and strategic advantages).

I remain "very bullish" despite the run-up in the share price. I believe that Mr. Market has not yet fully digested the trajectory the firm is on.

I expect LC to continue to surprise to the upside in upcoming quarters.