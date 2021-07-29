JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pat Gelsinger Pushes

I will say this for Pat Gelsinger: he is pushing Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) hard. He may be pushing in the wrong direction, but no one can accuse him of standing still.

Gelsinger began his tenure at Intel just back in February, and this week we saw his fifth non-earnings presentation regarding Intel’s way forward. The biggest announcement came first in March: that Intel would be building new foundries in the US, with new packaging, IP and third party customers. To my mind, this is all well and good, but it does nothing to solve Intel’s bigger and more existential issues:

Their current manufacturing processes trail industry leader TSMC (TSM) badly.

They have still not responded to the threat from ARM to their x86 instruction set. Longer term, the open source RISC-V instruction set is also a potential threat to their cash flows.

Monday’s important announcements regarded that first bullet. Intel laid out their manufacturing process roadmap through 2025.

Marketing name changes to better reflect where their manufacturing is in relation to TSM.

Finally caving to reality, and incorporating more of ASML’s (ASML) extreme ultraviolet lithography, one of the reasons TSM finds themselves in the lead.

An aggressive timeline.

Their first customer for the new foundries, due to open in 2023: Qualcomm (QCOM). This opens up the question of what Qualcomm will be building there, with some strange possibilities.

We’ll look at each of these in turn, then circle back and look at how this all affects Intel and the larger environment in chip design and manufacturing. We’ll also take a quick look at Intel’s recently reported Q2.

Not Just A Name Change

Intel will probably take a little heat over this, but it’s something they should have done years ago. I usually try and avoid this discussion, because it’s a bit technical, and it doesn’t change the conclusion: Intel’s manufacturing trails TSM’s badly. Furthermore, Intel’s customers are sophisticated enough to understand all this.

You usually hear manufacturing processes named by a number of nanometers, but this has not had any meaning for some time. These are now marketing names, not something with any sort of technical implication. Smaller transistors mean more can be packed into the same slice of silicon, adding performance and/or power savings. Manufacturers use progressively smaller numbers to describe the processes.

So the numbers now sort of lie. Intel has just moved to manufacturing on their “10 nanometer” process, and TSM is on “5 nanometer” since 2019. This implies a two generation lead for TSM, but when we measure the actual thing – transistors per square millimeter, it’s more like a one or one-and-a-half generation lead. We’ll talk some more about that when we get to the aggressive timeline.

Now with the renaming, the numbers in Intel’s processes will be more comparable to TSM’s. It’s just another reflection of who the leader is here, and who is trying to catch up. Here’s a table that sums up the name changes and the roughly comparable TSM processes with regards to that metric, transistors per millimeter.

Intel’s 14nm++ and 10nmSF are already in production, so they get no name change. As you see, it all makes more sense now. But again, follow the leader means TSM is the leader.

Ultraviolet Lithography and Gate-All-Around

Again, I don’t want to spend too much time on the technical details here, but Intel announced two important upcoming changes to their manufacturing. When ASML first introduced their extreme ultraviolet lithography machinery, there was a lot of skepticism that it could do, at scale with high yields, what ASML was promising, which was to reinvigorate Moore’s Law.

The skeptics turned out to be wrong, even though the machines do come with high cost and more production problems than older lithography machine. But the extra cost is worth it, because it is currently the only way to etch the very fine details of these very tiny transistors. It is certainly not the only reason, but TSM’s early implementation of these machines is one of the reasons they have the lead they have today.

As you see, ASML has sold very few of these machines versus their older lithography machines.

So at the end of June, there were only 106 of these things in existence, and at the end of 2020, 76% of them were owned by TSM or Samsung. Only 13% were Intel’s. Mizuho Equity Research projects that will continue through 2023. Keep in mind that, unlike the previous chart, this one is cumulative:

These estimates were produced in May, after Intel had already announced increased usage of extreme ultraviolet in the future, but with fewer detail than now. Intel’s new talking point is that they will become the lead customer for ASML’s next generation extreme ultraviolet machines, due in 2024 for delivery, and probably not operational until 2025. The irony is that Intel, TSM and Samsung all provided seed capital to ASML to develop these machines back in 2012. Intel footed about 65% of that and is getting the least benefit.

The tables here have really turned:

Data by YCharts

One of Intel’s best assets is their ASML stake.

Intel is still not using the most advanced equipment for most of the fabrication process, but that will change for high volume production by 2023 according to the new timeline. I will follow up on ASML soon, as they have a lot of orders coming down the pike.

The other technical advance we will see, in 2024 by the new timeline, is gate-all-around. This will replace the “FinFETs” which is the longstanding arrangement of transistors on a silicon chip. Intel’s is calling their implementation “RibbonFET.” Intel and TSM will both be moving to this new arrangement that allows for more transistor packing, though it looks like TSM will be there a year ahead of Intel.

The New Timeline

Pat Gelsinger has vowed to get Intel’s manufacturing progress back on track after several years of badly missed milestones. Using the old naming, in 2017, Intel was projecting their 10 nanometer process would start shipping before the year was out. It eventually launched in 2019, a 5-year gap from the introduction of their 14 nanometer process. In March of 2020, Intel was already ready to bury 10 nanometer, and hyping their upcoming 7 nanometer (now “Intel 4”) for later in the year. A few months later, they announced the delay of that. They finally now have a majority of chips sold on 10 nanometer. High volume on the newly named Intel 4 will not happen until 2023.

So we have to look at this with a lot of skepticism in the first place because Intel has been unable to meet their milestones for several years now. But even if we take Intel at their word, they will still be trailing TSM when those new foundries open in 2023.

TSM has not publicly announced their roadmap beyond late 2022 when their N3 process should hit mass production. Most anticipate a 2 nanometer process to follow in 2023 with full extreme ultraviolet etching and gate-all-around, about a year ahead of Intel on both. In contrast to Intel, TSM typically hits their milestones.

So Intel will still be trailing badly in 2023 when their new foundries open up. The point of the “Intel Accelerated” event was to promise they would catch up by 2025, so I guess they are counting on the out years, the 20A and 18A processes slated for 2024 and 2025. We have far fewer details on these than Intel 7, Intel 4 and Intel 3.

I remain skeptical that they can catch up any time soon.

A Customer Walks Through The Door

Qualcomm had a difficult 2020-2021 with their main chip manufacturer, TSM. TSM’s two biggest customers, Apple (AAPL) and Huawei had extraordinarily large orders. Huawei was rushing to get ahead of US export controls in September, and Apple had an unusually large iPhone year, coupled with the launch of the M1 Macs. Those two are at the front of the line.

So Qualcomm was forced to switch to Samsung for their Snapdragon smartphone chips, of which they sell a lot. Even Samsung, who makes their own smartphone and 5G chips, is using Qualcomm’s instead of their own in their top and midrange smartphones. So Qualcomm has very high volume, and got effectively shut out from TSM’s 5 nanometer last year.

So this move looks like Qualcomm spreading their risk around. In 2023, Intel will still be trailing TSM, so it looks unlikely to me that Intel will be producing anything in Qualcomm’s flagship lines of chips. By then, Qualcomm will have likely incorporated Nuvia’s high performance-low power consumption cores into their chips, which will be a huge jump for them, and they will need whatever the top process is.

So likely Qualcomm will not be making any flagship chips at Intel’s foundries, at least at first. But this brings up a very interesting question if the relationship continues, and Intel can catch up to TSM. One of the reasons Qualcomm bought Nuvia was to reinvigorate their Windows/Chromebook platform, which is widely unliked right now. Were Qualcomm to begin producing these at Intel, that would mean Intel would be manufacturing chips that compete directly with their own Client Group - PC chips. My expectation is that these Qualcomm chips will be cheaper and better than Intel’s Client Group offerings, and be a very serious challenge to x86 hegemony in PCs. We’ll look at it in a moment, but Intel may wind up manufacturing the chips that kill their biggest cash cow.

How Does This All Fit?

The Gelsinger plan is threefold:

Get to newly-named Intel 4 as quickly as possible, then keep going. Expand production by sending some fabrication out to TSM. The new packaging and third-party foundries.

This is all well and good, but it does nothing to fend off the long-term threats to their core business: making x86 chips for PCs and data center. Q2 drove home where this is going.

Those blue blocks are Intel’s x86 income, and they account for around 85% of both revenue and operating income. The context of what you see begins with the massive surge in pandemic PC demand pushing Intel’s Client Group, up 6% YoY in revenue and 32% in operating profits:

Who knows for how much longer that goes on. But the more troubling short-term trend for Intel is how their foundry problems are affecting the Data Center Group, which is floundering compared to AMD (AMD):

To be clear, Intel’s Data Center Group is still four times the size of AMD’s equivalent unit, but the contrast in Q2 was pretty striking, and the trend now unmistakeable.

We cannot lay any of this at Pat Gelsinger’s feet; the die was cast long before he got there. And at least that threefold plan addresses this shorter term issue of Intel’s competition with AMD in the x86 data center space.

But thus far, we have seen very little movement to break away from Intel’s tethering to x86, and expand their IP to include ARM and RISC-V designs. This is a very slow revolution that is happening in three stages:

Intel whiffs on the first big opportunity of the 21st century, and allows ARM chips to become the standard for smartphones. ARM chips continue to get better and better without losing the very large power consumption advantage they have over x86. ARM chips begin showing up in PCs, displacing Intel’s chips. Already, Intel has lost their fourth biggest 2019 customer to ARM, Apple. ARM chips make headway in the data center. This is the entire point of Nvidia’s (NVDA) $40 billion proposed acquisition of ARM, and we already see ARM data center chips from Ampere Computing which are outperforming Intel’s best, at lower cost and power consumption.

Stage 1 is water under the bridge. I am typing this article on an ARM PC, an Apple M1 Mac mini. It is the cheapest, smallest and quietest PC in the house, and also by far my favorite one. I believe that when Qualcomm releases their PC platform with Nuvia’s cores, this will be a game changer in the WinTel world. PC makers will be able to make very powerful desktops and laptops with smaller and lighter form factors, and longer battery life. The chips will also be cheaper. Apple has already given them the roadmap, and the big PC makers have all likely reversed engineered every one of the M1 Macs already.

Stage 3 will take more time, but there are many players headed in that direction, most notably Nvidia.

This is how Intel describes the threat in their most recent annual report:

Some of these competitors have developed or utilize competing computing architectures and platforms, such as the ARM architecture, and these architectures and platforms can produce beneficial network effects for competitors when an ecosystem of customers and application developers for such architectures and platforms grows at scale. For example, ARM-based products are being used in PCs and servers, which could lead to further development and growth of the ARM ecosystem. We also compete with internally developed semiconductors from OEMs, cloud service providers, and others, some of whom are customers. Some of these customers vertically integrate their own semiconductor designs with their software assets and/or customize their designs for specific computing workloads. For example, in 2020, Apple introduced PC products utilizing its own internally developed ARM-based semiconductor designs in place of our client CPUs.

This is all very well-put, but I still don’t know what they intend to do about it. Buying Ampere would cost much less than new foundries.

RISC-V is a new instruction set. It is very capable, and is already being deployed widely in IoT. Its main advantage right now is that it is open source and free to use. But never discount the progress of time and open source, so who knows what it looks like in 5 or 10 years from now.

In contrast to ARM, Intel has made a move here, and maybe a bigger one in the offing. They have licensed the IP of one of the RISC-V leaders, SiFive, and there are rumors that they have made an offer to buy the company, which is still privately held, for over $2 billion.

So I remain neutral on Intel. Pat Gelsinger has brought a lot of energy to the company, but he is still trying to dig out of a deep hole his three immediate predecessors left him in. Intel has been making bad decisions since 2005 when they turned down Apple to make the chip that powered iPhone, and he is not going to turn the ship around overnight.

His moves so far have impressed many, but not me yet. Without addressing the threat from ARM, his current plans are leaving 85% of Intel’s operating statement at high risk, and it puts them on the road to becoming a second-rate TSM. The amazing thing is that he still has time to right the ship.