serts/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCPK:VWDRY) (OTCPK:VWSYF) is the industry leader in wind turbine manufacturing, but we have seen significant Covid-19 issues in the industry during 2021. Management of both Vestas and competitor Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCPK:GCTAF) discussed these issues concerning their Q1-2021 earnings release. Siemens Gamesa lowered their FY expectations while Vestas maintained theirs despite underperformance on both top and bottom line. Given the premium valuation for Vestas and the observations concerning the industry, I believe Vestas is exposed towards a downside reaction come its Q2-2021 earnings release and I would steer clear of the stock until we have clarity in a few weeks.

Introduction

Vestas will report its Q2-2021 financials on August 11th with the stock being 6.5% down since having published its Q1-2021 numbers back on May 5th. Considering how renewables have been rather volatile YTD, Vestas has been remarkably stable since its Q1-2021 report, but there is a few pieces of information available that I deem could point to a higher likelihood of downside as opposed to upside coming into earnings season, especially in comparison to its premium valuation as of today.

The best indication could be found within one of its main competitor's recent profit warning, combined with Vesta's managements approach concerning the same topic when they reported their Q1-2021.

The Industry Is Still Stressed

The supply chain impact is felt globally across many industries in terms of delays, price increases, bottlenecks, and performance issues. The wind turbine manufacturing industry is no exception, and competitor Siemens Gamesa recently went public with a profit warning for the current quarter, for which they will report earnings on August 4th.

Siemens Gamesa also reduced their full-year outlook in conjunction with publishing their Q1-2021, making this the second profit warning in three months. The profit warning was necessary for two reasons, one being production issues but the other being related to continuous negative effects of the Covid-19 impact. The stock responded by a 18% decline, with a knock-on effect for Vestas which dropped 6.5% on the day.

Management from both Siemens Gamesa and Vestas were rather vocal about the negative effects causing increased raw material prices and bottlenecks causing delivery and logistics problems for key markets during their Q1-2021 earnings release, but they had two different approaches towards their FY 2021 guidance.

"We also see some headwinds in the second half. We expect performance to be impacted by a number of factors, such as higher supplier cost and raw material costs" - Andreas Nauen, Siemens Gamesa, CEO, April 30th 2021 Earnings release

Vestas FY 2021

Despite the worsening market conditions as highlighted by both Siemens Gamesa and Vestas during their Q1-2021 release and as seen by the recent profit warning from Siemens Gamesa, we enter earnings season with high expectations for Vestas, given they held onto their FY 2021 expectations despite a somewhat disappointing Q1-2021, albeit Q1 is typically a slow quarter in the industry. They delivered a strong order backlog, but their running business disappointed slightly with underperformance on both top and bottom line compared to consensus expectations. They explained the lower than expected revenue is a consequence of fewer than expected deliveries combined with supply chain issues. Management also stated that supply chain bottlenecks caused a negative impact on gross margin for Q1-2021.

Q1-2021, Vestas Wind Systems, p. 11.

All in all, a very similar story to that of Siemens, but with management standing fast and expecting it can achieve their FY 2021 expectations. I believe that leaves Vestas exposed to potential downside coming into the earnings season. If they overdeliver and can maintain their FY expectations, it could result in a relief rally, but a need to downgrade the expectations or just a second quarter also below mark, could very well send the shares down as far as I can anticipate the development.

Marketplace & Valuation

The reason I believe Vestas is exposed before reporting their earnings can be found in their current valuation.

First of all, there is no denying the strong outlook for wind energy looking years and even decades ahead. Vestas holds an immensely strong marketplace position given its tradition as the largest operator within wind turbine manufacturing. They haven't had the same success in offshore yet, but the company is doing all in its power to become the dominant force it is within onshore as evident by Vestas becoming the full owner of the previous joint-venture between Vestas and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries back in October 2020.

Q1-2021, Vestas Wind Systems, p. 6.

Despite being a strong and significant player, it is difficult to know exactly how the market will develop over the coming decade as the marketplace is expected to expand significantly. As can be seen above, there is no lack of competition both globally and in the largest market, China. As I discussed in my previous article, Vestas has seen its operating margin dwindle drastically, and it raises my eyebrows that we haven't seen a bottom form yet.

Future of wind, International Renewable Energy Agency, p. 25.

Future of wind, International Renewable Energy Agency, p. 43.

However, the market might develop in terms of earnings, there appears to be a very interesting runway to build the revenue on top of. Earning 5% on a $100 billion revenue is, of course, more interesting than earning 10% on a $20 billion revenue, but I firmly believe investors need to keep an eye on how Vestas' operating margin will develop over the coming years.

Valuation Perspective & Large ETFs

There is an X-factor to be kept in mind when covering Vestas, which is its inclusion in well-known and popular renewables ETFs - iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (ICLN) and First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN) have Vestas as an 8% and 8.2% weight respectively. Playing such a significant part in those respective ETFs can help create a floor as to how low Vestas' valuation may become as they will be net buyers in order to maintain their holding percentage for the respective ETFs. I personally also believe that is one of the reasons why we have seen Vestas' valuation expand in the recent year and a half. Should there be a massive outflow of funds from these ETFs, we may, of course, expect the opposite development, but there is most likely a higher likelihood of an increase as opposed to decrease looking ahead considering how significant the renewables question is in the global agenda.

Data by YCharts

There appears to be a rather clear correlation between the movements of the three assets, with a clear take-off during 2020 as funds made their way into renewables. Looking at how P/E ratio and P/S have expanded, we see a similar picture with the stock trading well outside its previous range with a current P/E ratio of 36, which is very high for a company expected to grow by mid single digits in the coming years.

Data by YCharts

Lastly, I just want to pinpoint that a P/E ratio contraction may occur from either a reduced share price or an expansion in income, but if we look at the operating margin development for Vestas, the latter appears to be difficult on the short term. As previously mentioned, I would keep an eye on how this develops in the coming years, as Vestas comes off as very expensive at these levels, while we, of course, also have to recognize that Vestas holds a strong position as market leader within an industry expected to grow significantly.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Looking towards one of its major peers, it would appear that the communicated supply chain bottlenecks during the Q1-2021 earnings release have persisted and might pressure Vestas coming into its earnings. Despite underperformance on top and bottom line in Q1-2021, management retained its FY 2021 outlook, and I believe that heightens the risk of a downside reaction, especially in consideration of the recently announced profit warning from Siemens Gamesa, describing the same issues Vestas brought up during its Q1-2021. The strong industry outlook and inflow of funds into renewable ETFs have caused a valuation expansion for Vestas, but at the same time, we have seen an erosion of its profitability despite revenue growth. As an investor or potential investor, I would keep a close eye on Siemens Gamesa's Q2-2021 to be released on August 4th, and I'd wait for clarity concerning Vestas's own situation as there very well could be a significant stock reaction depending on how the quarter turns out compared to the company's current valuation.