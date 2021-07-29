Denis_Vermenko/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis and background

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) offers diversified exposure to 500 of the largest U.S. companies, with rock-bottom low fee and excellent liquidity. It provides exposure to the overall U.S. economy - and I am very optimistic about it in the long run. My previous article provided a closer look at it, and also describes how I use it to construct a conservative model portfolio, which has been providing excellent capital preservation capability and at the same time reasonable growth.

As a conservative investor, I maintain a cash position in the conservative model portfolio. Some readers following this model portfolio have asked how much cash position I maintain, and how I adjust its. This article describes my method of using the yield information from VOO together with bond yield to help me decide the size of my cash position.

It would help to provide a broader context of my general investment style and how I use VOO first. I have been applying a variation of Ray Dalio's All Weather Portfolio ("AWP") for years - a variation that made it more conservative to suit my goals and needs. I am on my way to early retirement as long as I avoid disastrous mistakes, and capital preservation is of primary priority for me. For readers who would like to follow this method in real time, I will keep providing regular updates of my portfolio composition and provide commentaries. The portfolio consists of:

About 10% cash or cash equivalent. The level of cash is dynamically adjusted based the valuation of the stock and bond market. It can (and did) go to 0% when market is undervalued like during the 2020 pandemic turmoil. The details of the adjustment method will be elaborated later in this article.

10% gold and silver using a gold-silver trade strategy as detailed in my earlier article

15% intermediate-term bonds such as VGIT and other Treasuries

15% long term bonds

The remaining are invested in stocks with equal exposure to US large cap, US small cap, internal stocks, and REITs.

So overall, the major tweak from Dalio's original AWP is to replace commodities with cash or cash equivalent to make it more conservative. Plus, I am not a believer of the long term prospects of commodities, especially after the fees.

The performance of my conservative portfolio on a weekly basis since May is summarized in the following two charts. Its performance is benchmarked against the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. Though it has been a really short time compared to my horizon and there is no need to read too much into the specific numbers, you can already see its conservative nature. It lags the overall market in general (for one thing - due to the cash holding), especially during substantial stock rallies like what in the past two weeks. But it fluctuates a lot less. As seen, it has not lost money since May 2021 even though VOO showed some negative returns.

Basic information

Most of the detailed information has been covered in my earlier article and won't be the focus today. Here we will just briefly recap the most relevant information for readers new to the fund to facilitate the more in-depth discussions. As seen, it is one of the popular Vanguard funds with a total asset over $234B. And it charges a very low 0.03% expense ratio. In comparison, the SPY fund is even large, but charges a higher fee of 0.09%.

The next chart provides a recap of the fund's performance, compared to the SPY since its inception. As can be seen, unadjusted for inflation, VOO returned more than 420%. Investment in VOO essentially is a bet on the overall US economy. Also as can be seen from the chart, these two funds are almost undistinguishable in all metrics. Though upon closer look, VOO delivered a slightly higher return, 0.06% CAGR over the past decade. And this outperformance is purely due to the lower fee aforementioned. For a passively indexed fund, the fee is only factor that impact long term performance. And as seen, they also displayed the same risk profile in terms of standard deviation, maximum drawdown, and worst year performance as seen from the next chart.

Both the VOO and SPY funds are blend large cap fund. As seen from the next chart, they are exposed to all the market sectors with almost identical weights. And also both funds are indexed by market capitalization. As a result, both are top heavy. The top 10 holdings are listed below above, and they represent ~26% of the total net asset, a bit more than a quarter. The small differences in their sector exposures or holdings must be due to their difference rebalance or update schedule.

The conservative portfolio

As aforementioned, the conservative portfolio is consisted of the following assets:

The next chart shows the backtest results based on the composition shown in the pie chart above (with all the data available to me since 1994). As seen, the performance of my conservative portfolio lags the overall market in general (for one thing - due to the cash holding). But it fluctuates a lot less and does a much better job preserving my capital, as seen in the next chart. As highlighted by the blue boxes, its standard deviation is about half of that of the overall market, its worst year performance is about 1/3 of the overall market, and finally the maximum drawdown is about half of the overall market.

The preservation capabilities are even more impressive when we look at the historical drawdowns during all the market crises. In the past three decades or so since 1994, there have been 4 major market crises. As highlighted in the orange box, the overall US markets suffered drawdowns of 50%, 44%, 15%, and 5% respectively. In contrast, the conservative portfolio only suffered one double digit drawdown of 26%. And all the other drawdowns are in the single-digit range, from ~2% to 8%.

Lastly, while doing an excellent job preserving capital, the conservative portfolio also kept handsome growth. The CAGR during this relatively long backtest period is almost 8%, not too far from the 10.4% offered by the overall market.

How do I adjust the cash position in the conservative model portfolio?

So as you can see, as a conservative investor, a main revision in my conservative model portfolio is that I maintain a cash position. And as mentioned, my method to adjust the cash position is based on the yield information from VOO together with bond yield. The specifics of this method are detailed below with the aid of the next two charts.

The first chart shows the summation of the dividend yield of VOO and 10 year Treasury in the past decade. The summation is defined as the simple summation of the TTM dividend yield of VOO and the 10-year Treasury bond rate. The underlying idea here is to use the summation as a measure of the opportunity cost of holding cash. If the summation is high, it means the opportunity cost of holding cash is high. Because I could earn a high yield if the cash is invested either from bond or stock. And I will hold less cash in this case. Vice versa, if the summation is low, it means the opportunity cost of holding cash is low. I have no good place to invest the cash because bond yield and stock market yield are low.

With this overall concept, you can see that the summation has been in the range between about 2.5% and 5% in the past decade. The 5% summation level was reached 3 times, all during times when either stock, or bond, or both are in attractive valuation. And these are the times that I would be reducing my cash position to 0% and invest in the stock, bond, or both. On the other hand, when the summation becomes lower, I will begin to increase my cash holding. And when it is low enough, I will keep increasing my cash position until I reach a ceiling. My plan is to reach a maximum cash holding about 20%~30% if the summation decreases to a level of 1.5%. One possible scenario to reach a 1.5% summation is that bond yield drops 0.75%, and stock yield also drops 0.75% (i.e., the valuation of the stock market rises for another approximately 70% from the current level).

Source: author with Seeking Alpha data

The next chart shows a particular recent example that I've changed the cash position based on the yield summation discussed above. As seen, the change was made during mid May, 2021. I do not rebalance my portfolio that often to minimize turnover and efforts (and tax consequences for my taxable accounts). I rebalance my portfolio monthly at the middle of every month. Also, I only rebalance when the change is large enough - i.e., the change in the yield spread needs beyond some threshold to trigger a rebalance.

And the threshold I use here is 0.1%, i.e., the change in the yield spread has to be larger than 0.1% (or -0.1%) relative to my previous rebalance to trigger a new rebalance. The magical 0.1% is chosen purely to suit my own style and preferences. You certainly could use a different threshold for yourself depending on your own considerations. A lower threshold will lead to less frequent adjustments, and vice versa. The level that I choose has resulted in about one adjustment per month or two with my own experiences. It's a schedule that agrees with my risk tolerances and time commitment.

And as seen, since May 2021, I've only changed the cash allocation once, in the mid of May. Because of the combined rise of bond and stock yield during that time has been more than 0.1% since my last rebalance, I reduced the cash position. And I am holding 10.3% of total portfolio in cash or cash equivalent currently.

Conclusions and final thoughts

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF offers diversified exposure to the overall U.S. economy with a rock-bottom low fee and excellent liquidity. It is a corner stone of the stock asset holdings in my conservative portfolio. It helps me to capitalize on the overall US economy and I am very optimistic of it in the long run.

As a conservative investor, I also maintain a cash position and the yield information from VOO and Treasury bond helps me decide the size of my cash position. The underlying idea here is to use the summation of bond and VOO yields as a measure of the opportunity cost of holding cash, so I could dynamically adjust it when market condition changes.

Lastly, the detailed composition of my current conservative portfolio is detailed in the chart below.

Thx for reading and look forward to your comments!

