damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This article will take a look at Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW). I like Calamos as a CEF manager and own two of their funds, Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) and Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ). While many of the Calamos funds invest in convertible securities, CHW has a much smaller position in them and so is more like CSQ than CCD. The big difference between CSQ and CHW is that CHW has over 35% invested outside the U.S. Given the good distribution coverage of CHW, for those looking for a bit of international exposure, the fund looks attractive.

I want to own CEFs that pay me a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that rather than the share price, how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I look at a specific CEF and apply that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

The key to stable, or even growing, distributions from a CEF is for the fund's holdings to generate the returns to cover those distributions. While not all ROC is bad, destructive ROC will erode NAV and the ability of the fund's portfolio to have the returns needed to cover the distribution. When the fund's portfolio generates returns that exceed the yield on the NAV of the fund, ROC is not destructive.

Our first step in determining the fund's ability to cover its distribution in the future looks back as distribution coverage over the past year. So what were the returns from the CHW portfolio?

Data by YCharts

Returns just a bit over 33% look very impressive, even given the big runup that is the recovery from the COVID crash. But we need to look further as even good returns can be squandered by paying out too generous of a distribution. We next need to look at what happened to NAV over the last 12 months.

Data by YCharts

A 19.9% increase in NAV is a very good sign that the distribution was covered over the last year. My one concern is that since it hit its high near the end of February, the NAV has been trending downwards. Next, let's see what the distributions looked like.

Source: CEFData

The distribution has been a steady 7 cents a month over the last year. With no ROC component and almost entirely income.

The total distributions for the last 12 months are $0.84. Based on the average NAV of $9.392 that is a yield on NAV of 8.94%. Using the peak NAV of $10.55 produces a yield on NAV of 7.96%. With the total NAV return at 33%, these figures indicate a well-covered distribution.

Long-Term Trends

Luck or timing can play an outsized role in a fund's performance, which wouldn't make for a good future projection. And with the COVID crash and recovery during 2020, that can certainly not be seen as typical. I like to look next at the prior 3 years to see how the fund covered its distributions.

Data by YCharts

A total NAV return of 48.9% (not an annualized number) is pretty good for a 3-year run, even though it looks like most of that was produced in the last 12 months. The 14.2% CARG looks like more than enough to cover the 8-9% yield I calculated for the last year, but walk through all the numbers to be sure. Next up, how did the NAV do?

Data by YCharts

NAV was a bit on the flat side, even down a little maybe before the COVID crash. But NAV did increase over the last 3 years, which is a good sign.

Distributions remained at 7 cents a month during the last 3 years. This is also a good sign. Total distributions were $2.52. Using the average NAV of $8.381, I calculate a yield on NAV of 30.1% (not an annual number) which is below the 48.9% total NAV return. The average yield of 10.02% is below the total NAV return CAGR of 14.2%. The distribution looks well covered.

I next like to look at how NAV has done over the last 10 years (or since inception for funds that haven't been around 10 years yet). So how did CHW do over the last 10 years?

Data by YCharts

Not as good as I'd like. Flat is okay but while a 0.17% average decline in NAV isn't bad, it is still a decline. This compares to CSQ where the NAV increased over 60% during the same time period. Let's look at the distributions for the last 10 years.

Source: CEFData

The distributions show the upwards stair-step pattern that I like, although there hasn't been a distribution increase since 2014. That does make sense because the NAV dropped off quite a bit starting in 2014. Given the NAV history and its response to previous distribution increases, I don't think we will see a distribution hike from CHW until NAV gets even higher.

Future Distribution Coverage

While the past is useful in helping us predict the future, we can't invest there anymore. So future dividend coverage is more important. Although having covered it over the last 3 years, CHW management just has to continue doing what it has been doing. So, let's look for any red flags in the holdings.

Source: CEFData

Convertible securities, both bonds and preferred shares, have been hot recently but I see no real red flags in the asset allocations.

Source: CEFData

Here is the big difference between CHW and CSQ, CSQ has 90% of its portfolio in the U.S. while CHW has 51% in the U.S. (the sizing in the pie chart looks a bit off). China and Taiwan are just short of 9%, which might be a bit of concern if unrest grows in that region.

Source: CEFData

About 3/4ths of the fund's investment in Taiwan is in TSMC (TSM), a big chip manufacturer. I also see several other FAANG stocks and no real red flags.

Source: CEFData

Comparing CHW's performance to its peers, it has done quite well in price return, coming behind only CSQ over the last 3, 5, and 10 year periods. It hasn't done quite as well on NAV returns, but still placing in the top half and beating the average. I am a bit concerned that the NAV performance has dropped so much compared to its peers so far in 2021.

Conclusion

CHW has covered its distributions over the last 3 years. And it hasn't cut the distribution since the Great Recession. It has even increased the distribution during the last 10 years. But the distribution coverage is weaker than I'd like. CSQ seems to be the better fund. In part, that is because the U.S. economy has been fairly strong over the last 10 years, so the larger non-US component of CHW's portfolio has been a drag on performance. For investors who are willing to be that non-US economies will catch up to the U.S., CHW isn't a bad choice. The 7.6% yield, given the distribution coverage over the last 3 years, is quite attractive.