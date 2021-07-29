ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

The accelerated shift to e-commerce and the spike in home goods spending helped online retailer Wayfair (NYSE:W) turn 2020 into the first profitable year since the company went public. The company continued to experience robust momentum in the first quarter of this year and delivered better-than-anticipated results. The reopening of the economy and the COVID-19 vaccination drive is expected to normalize Wayfair’s revenue in 2021. However, the company is still expected to post higher revenue and earnings compared to the pre-pandemic levels.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Wayfair stock has declined 14.6% over the past one month. That said, it has advanced 21.6% year-to-date (as of July 27), outpacing the 17.2% rise in the S&P 500 Index. In my opinion, the stock has attractive upside potential as the company is poised to benefit from the heightened e-commerce penetration and the strong demand for home goods. Also, Wayfair’s multi-year efforts to expand its supplier base as well as product offerings and its end-to-end logistics network will help it in capturing additional share in the home goods space in the US as well as international markets.

Strategic efforts and favorable trends will support long-term growth

Wayfair swung to adjusted EPS of $5.04 in 2020 from an adjusted loss per share of $8.03 in 2019, driven by a 55% rise in its revenue to $14.1 billion. The top-line gained from pandemic-induced tailwinds that caused rapid e-commerce growth and unprecedented demand for the home category triggered by remote working and stay-at-home mandates.

Wayfair, which sells home-furnishings, home improvement and other product categories through its five sites (Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold), continued to experience high demand in the first quarter of 2021. The first-quarter revenue grew 49.2% year-over-year to $3.48 billion and helped the company post adjusted EPS of $1.00 compared to an adjusted loss per share of $2.30 in the first quarter of 2020. Furthermore, the company ended the quarter with 33.2 million active customers, compared to 31.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and up 57.3% year-over-year.

While the phenomenal growth rates experienced last year and in Q1 2021 might not repeat in the quarters ahead, I am optimistic about the company’s potential to perform well in the years ahead. As per the company, the highly fragmented home market across North America and Western Europe is expected to cross $1 trillion in sales by 2030. In my opinion, rising e-commerce adoption along with the heightened focus on homes will drive strong growth in Wayfair’s revenue.

Over the years, Wayfair has built an extensive base of over 16,000 suppliers, with no individual supplier accounting for over 2% of its total revenue. To ensure strong supplier relationships, the company provides end-to-end logistics services, technology and media solutions as well as merchandising tools. On the first-quarter conference call, Wayfair’s management mentioned that the number of suppliers using its media services grew by 4 times over the last 12 months to more than 4,000. Overall, the company’s various tools help suppliers in enhancing their sales on Wayfair’s platform.

The company has also significantly invested in its own logistics network, which comprises CastleGate warehouses, the Wayfair Delivery Network (middle and last-mile delivery solutions for large parcels) and inbound services through its International Supply Chain (or ISC) solutions. Wayfair’s proprietary end-to-end logistics network enhances supplier as well as customer experience by ensuring faster delivery, reduced damage, and lower costs. I feel that Wayfair’s continued investments in logistics and fulfillment capabilities will help it in strengthening its position and give it an edge over its competitors.

Also, Wayfair’s vast merchandise offerings and efforts to improve its platform are driving customer loyalty. In the first quarter of 2021, 74.5% of the orders came from repeat customers compared to 69.8% in the first quarter last year. This reflects that the new customers acquired last year amid the pandemic are returning for more purchases.

Source: Wayfair Q1 Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, given the increased relevance attached to homes amid the current health crisis and the growing preference for online shopping, Wayfair is expanding its reach in Canada and Europe. Last year, Wayfair’s international revenue grew 64.8% to $2.2 billion and accounted for 15.9% of the overall revenue up from 14.9% in 2019. The company is adding CastleGate capacity in Germany and is also making other substantive investments to support its expansion beyond the domestic market.

Growth expectations

Wayfair is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on August 5. The company will be lapping strong comparables seen in 2020. Analysts expect the company’s 2021 second-quarter revenue to come in at $3.95 billion, which marks an 8.3% year-over-year decline. In comparison, the second quarter of 2020 immensely benefitted from pandemic-led demand and witnessed stellar revenue growth of about 84%. The company’s 2021 second-quarter adjusted EPS is expected to be down about 62.4% year-over-year to $1.18. However, both the top and bottom-line estimates for the second quarter of 2021 are way higher than the comparable figures delivered in the second quarter of 2019 (pre-pandemic levels).

For the full year, analysts currently predict revenue to increase 12% to $15.8 billion. I expect the rapid adoption of digital channels to continue to benefit Wayfair this year even as the reopening of the economy is driving improved traffic at physical stores of rivals. Many customers have realized the convenience of online shopping and are expected to continue to stick to online retailers like Wayfair.

Also, rising cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 could further restrict people to their homes, thus acting in favor of e-commerce home goods players like Wayfair. Coming to the bottom line, Wall Street analysts forecast an 11.5% drop in adjusted EPS to $4.46 in 2021 with the expected EBIT margin contracting to 3.3% from 4.7% in 2020. It should be noted that despite the anticipated decline, the 2021 adjusted EPS estimate still implies a marked improvement from a loss per share of $8.03 in 2019.

Looking at 2022 estimates, analysts currently predict revenue growth of 20% and adjusted EPS increase of 45.5% supported by EBIT margin expansion. Overall, with an extensive assortment of over 22 million products, various tools (like the augmented reality-powered tool to view 3D versions of products) to drive customer engagement and a proprietary shipping network, Wayfair is well-placed to gain additional business in the times ahead. Also, I expect the company’s inventory-light business model and cost efficiencies to improve its future profitability.

Risks

Wayfair faces intense competition from big-box retailers like Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Walmart, Bed, Bath & Beyond, furniture stores like Ashley Furniture and Bob's Discount Furniture, department stores as well as online retailers like Amazon and Overstock. Retailers with deep pockets have been enhancing their home merchandise and omnichannel capabilities to cater to the huge demand since the onset of the pandemic. Though Wayfair is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that the merchandise on its platform is attractive and is also strengthening its technology and logistics solutions, heightened competition could be a drag on the company’s future business.

Wayfair’s revenue has grown at a good pace, but its profitability track record prior to the pandemic hasn’t been impressive. While continued investments in strategic initiatives might weigh on the near-term profitability, I feel that these investments will help the company strengthen its platform and expand its customer base in the times ahead.

Attractive long-term pick

Wayfair is currently trading at a 12-month forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of 1.80, which is higher than its 3-year average of 1.47. However, in my opinion, Wayfair’s valuation looks reasonable based on the company’s ability to grab additional share in the massive home goods market in North America and Europe.

As of July 27, Wayfair stock was trading at a 26% discount to its 52-week high of $369. The average price target for Wayfair stands at $337.48, which reflects an upside potential of about 23% from current levels. While the stock might be volatile over the near-term as the company faces challenging comparables following an outstanding year and also due to increasing focus on reopening plays, investors with a longer-term horizon should buy Wayfair based on its ability to grow at a good pace in the home category.