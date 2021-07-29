Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of July 2021

AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. July saw higher Europe Vanadium Pentoxide prices, flat China Ferrovanadium prices, and lower Europe Ferrovanadium prices. Meanwhile, the vanadium miners are doing reasonably well.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. New Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also, Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.

Vanadium spot price history

Europe Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% 1-year chart - Price = USD 9.60/lb (China price not given)

China and Europe Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% prices - China = USD 44.70, Europe = USD 40.55

Vanadium demand versus supply

The charts below show energy storage to be a new source of vanadium demand, and overall demand looks likely to grow very strongly to 2025.

Vanadium total demand forecast to outstrip supply 2020-2025

An April 2021 Wood Mackenzie report stated:

Global energy storage deployment surged a remarkable 62% in 2020, with 5 GW/9 GWh of new capacity added. This brought the total energy storage market to more than 27 GWh. Furthermore, we expect the global (energy storage) market to grow 27-fold by 2030.

A Roskill post stated:

The vanadium market is set to tighten over the year and more so in 2022, driven by higher demand but also by tighter supply, as Chinese steel slag producers are running close to capacity. Outside of China, incremental supply will also be limited and come mainly from AMG's new facility in Ohio, USA, and Bushveld's Vametco gradually increasing its production in South Africa. Roskill believes that vanadium prices reached a low in Q4 2020 and should gradually rebound in 2021.... Vanadium redox batteries (VRBs) could become a major market for vanadium amid growing demand for energy storage, should the technology develop.... On the supply side, Roskill does not expect significant tonnages from new projects to enter the market before 2024.

In 2017 Robert Friedland stated:

We think there's a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries...."

Vanadium market news

On July 21 Investing news reported:

Vanadium Market Update: H1 2021 in review... "Green stimulus and infrastructure spending will support grid-scale energy storage development...." Prices are expected to remain at current levels in the second half of the year. The expert is forecasting that European vanadium pentoxide will average U$8.10 per pound.... "If the recovery worldwide accelerates, that could translate into positive market sentiment for vanadium," he said. "On the other hand, if COVID restrictions return, maybe the market will see a slowdown."

On July 26 Stockhead reported:

The vanadium market is in deficit until 2024. Here are seven ASX stocks to watch. The party is set to continue - vanadium supply is likely to remain constrained until 2024, Roskill's steel alloys principal consultant Erik Sardain says. "If you look at the world ex-China, we aren't probably going to see a huge increase in terms of vanadium supply - we might even see some declines," he told Stockhead. "Largo Resources is not going to increase production a whole lot, while Bushveld Minerals has been cutting guidance and all the unrest in South Africa won't help either.... The market is going to shift from surplus in 2020 into deficit in 2021, Sardain says. "Moving forward in the next couple of years, supply is likely to remain tight in 2022 and 2023 until new projects come online from 2024"...

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

On June 30 Glencore announced: "CEO succession and Board changes." Highlights include:

Ivan Glasenberg will retire today, 30 June, as the Group CEO and as a Director of the Company.



Gary Nagle will succeed him as CEO and Director with effect from tomorrow, 1 July 2021.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

No significant news for the month.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar.

On July 21, Bushveld Minerals Limited announced: "Q2 2021 and H1 2021 operational update." Highlights include:

Bushveld Vanadium Group production in Q2 2021 of 886 mtV (Q1 2021: 688 mtV), underpinned by improved operational stability at Vametco in the period.

Vametco produced 278 mtV and 261 mtV for the months of May and June respectively, as a result of improved operational stability and performance following the 35-day maintenance shutdown in Q1 2021.

Vametco's monthly production run-rate forecast for the rest of the year maintained at approximately 240 mtV as a result of planned maintenance strategy to enable operational stability.

Vanchem produced 293 mtV in Q2 2021 in line with Q1 2021 (Q1 2021: 293 mtV).

Vanchem is expected to maintain its current monthly production levels of approximately between 90 mtV to 100 mtV, through the support of feedstock from the upper seam at Vametco.

Group sales in Q2 2021 of 820 mtV (Q1 2021: 788 mtV), supported by higher production volumes at Vametco.

On track to meet 2021 Group production guidance of between 3,400 mtV and 3,600 mtV.

Recent unrest in South Africa, during July 2021, has not impacted production, but the Group has experienced logistics delays in getting final product to the port.

Logistics delays have now been resolved although general international seaborne logistics pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic remain. We continue to monitor the international logistics situation closely. The Group expects to maintain export volumes during Q3 2021... Vanadium market [...] The vanadium market is expected to strengthen for the remainder of the year, according to Roskill, driven by higher demand as well as tighter supply, as Chinese steel slag producers are operating at close to capacity. Prices are expected to remain strong in 2021 and gain further momentum in 2022 and 2023, given the predicted market tightness. The Company expects the market fundamentals to continue to support prices going forward....

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (LGORF)(NASDAQ:LGO)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil.

On July 20, Largo Resources announced:

Largo enters into its first battery sales contract with Enel Green Power España for a VCHARGE± system. Under the contract, LCE is obligated to deliver a 5 hour 6.1 MWh VCHARGE± system for a project in Spain with expected commissioning in Q4 2022, subject to receipt of notice to proceed from EGPE within the next 180 days....

On July 21, Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources announces second quarter 2021 production and sales results; Positive vanadium demand expected to continue in H2 2021." Highlights include:

V2O5 production of 3,070 tonnes (6.8 million lbs) in Q2 2021, a 20% increase over Q2 2020 and 55% above Q1 2021.



Total V2O5 equivalent sales of 3,027 tonnes in Q2 2021 vs. 1,018 tonnes in Q2 2020.



Global V2O5 recovery rate of 79.9% in Q2 2021 vs. 80.8% in Q2 2020.



Commissioning of vanadium trioxide ("V2O3") processing plant initiated.



2021 production, sales and cost guidance maintained.



Strong vanadium demand continues: Tight vanadium availability coupled with strong demand has led to continued price increases since the start of 2021.



Entered into first battery sales contract with Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") for a VCHARGE± system: One of the largest vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") deployments in Europe.



Advanced discussions with additional energy storage customers ongoing.

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio", as well as being a recent vanadium producer.

No vanadium-related news for the month.

Ferro-Alloy Resources [LON:FAR]

FAR is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya Oblast of southern Kazakhstan. FAR stated:

The ore at this site has a significantly higher grade than all other primary vanadium extraction sites, which allows for much lower processing costs.

On June 28, Ferro-Alloy Resources announced: "Final results for the year ended 31 December 2020." Highlights include:

Overview Increased production of vanadium pentoxide by 56% to 237 tonnes.

Revenue increased to US$2.4m (2019:US$1.8m).

Commissioning and expansion of pyrometallurgical process line which is designed to treat a different type of concentrate from that which was previously treated creating new revenue stream. Total capacity of the combined plant now up to 80 tonnes per month depending on the grades of concentrates treated, six times more than 2019 production.

Connection to adjacent high voltage power line complete with first power expected late July 2021...

Scope of Feasibility Study upgrade on the Balasausqandiq vanadium project now expanded to include Phase 1 and Phase 2 which will facilitate a focussed development of the resource and more properly reflect the Company's value and potential. Publication of the expanded Feasibility Study expected mid-2022.

Covid-19 restrictions particularly affected raw-material supplies, restricted production and prevented full use of the increased capacity.

Prices of vanadium pentoxide currently c.US$8/lb. Post-Period Strategic long-term investment by Vision Blue Resources in March 2021 with investment to date totalling $3.1m.

Further options available to Vision Blue to invest an additional $9.5 million at an agreed price of £0.09 per share, plus a further $30 million at higher prices to finance construction of Phase 1 of the Balasausqandiq vanadium project.

Strengthening of board with the appointment of Sir Mick Davis as non-executive chairman and Peet Nienaber as non-executive director.

Further US$476,000 raised in 2021 to date by the issue of bonds on AIX.

On June 28, Ferro-Alloy Resources announced:

Further Investment of US$7 million by Vision Blue Resources... The Investment comes on an accelerated timetable which will enable the expansion of the Feasibility Study as well as improvements on-site to the existing operations.

Vanadium developers

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. owns the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado, USA.

On July 6, Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. announced:

Western Uranium & Vanadium announces mining restart at the Sunday Mine Complex.... This action is driven by COVID-19 risks declining and the improved fundamentals and outlook for uranium and vanadium commodities.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here and my recent article: "Western Uranium & Vanadium - A Potential Winner From Biden's 100% Carbon Free By 2035 Policy."

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

No vanadium-related news for the month.

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on their Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia.

On July 21, Australian Vanadium announced: "AVL awarded $3.69M Federal Government manufacturing grant." Highlights include:

AVL has been awarded a competitive grant from the Australian Government under the Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing National Manufacturing Priority Grant.



The grant is for matched funding to support AVL's plan to: Include a high-purity processing circuit to produce battery, chemical and master-alloy grade vanadium pentoxide as part of the development of the Australian Vanadium Project. Build and operate a commercial vanadium electrolyte plant-based in WA, to support the rollout of vanadium redox flow batteries [VRFBs] in Australia. Manufacture prototype/demonstration residential and stand-alone power systems [SPS] based on VRFB technology, for distribution into Australian energy markets.

Catalysts include:

2021 - Possible further off-take and/or JV partner announcements.

2021 - BFS due.

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The Company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km southeast of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On July 1, Technology Metals Australia announced: "Yarrabubba DFS on track in support of staged Gabanintha development strategy." Highlights include:

Project defining pilot scale test work underway in support of the Yarrabubba Project definitive feasibility study.



Follows excellent metallurgical test work results that confirmed the opportunity to generate a high-grade iron ore -vanadium (>63% Fe, >1.6% V2O5) product.



RC drilling to infill and extend the Yarrabubba resource completed successfully with all samples expected to be received in the laboratory by the end of the week.



Gabanintha Vanadium Project ERD approvals advancing well following constructive feedback from the EPA.



Discussions progressing well with end-users of Yarrabubba products and potential funders/development partners.



Extension of term agreed on binding vanadium offtake agreement with CNMC (Ningxia) Orient Group Co Ltd.



The vanadium price has been strengthening as global economies progressively emerge from COVID-19.

TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (OTCPK:TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On July 14, TNG Ltd. announced: "TNG progresses environmental approval process for the Darwin Tivan® processing facility."

On July 26, TNG Ltd. announced: "TNG Announces completion of FEED for Mount Peake Project." Highlights include:

Completion of Front-End Engineering and Design study by SMS Group ("SMS").



Front-End Loading-3 report delivered by SMS group and now being reviewed by TNG's in-house Project Engineering Team.



In parallel, TNG and SMS are now working to finalise the pathway for project delivery.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. [TSX:ELEF] (OTCQX:SILEF) (100% owned subsidiary Nevada Vanadium LLC)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company now plans to exit from its non-silver assets (keeping its Bolivia silver assets), such as the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project and the Bisoni Vanadium Project.

No vanadium news.

Vanadium Resources Limited [ASX:VR8]

Vanadium Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Vanadium Resources owns 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the Steelpoortdrift [SPD] Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On July 6, Vanadium Resources announced: "Photovoltaic Solar Energy supply agreement for Steelpoortdrift."

...Together with VR8's integrated ESG Strategy, the JDA sets VR8 up to be a low-cost green Vanadium metal and hydrogen producer, with the ability to also have a minimal carbon footprint and environmental impact.

On July 20, Vanadium Resources announced: "VR8 declares maiden ore reserve for SPD project." Highlights include:

Vanadium Resources [ASX:VR8] has completed the maiden Ore Reserve for the Steelpoortdrift project with key elements being: Total project Ore Reserve of 73.85Mt at an average grade of 0.75% V2O5 giving total contained V2O5 of 560kt. Of the total Ore Reserve 31.17Mt is in the Proven category with balance in the Probable category. The High-Grade portion of the Ore Reserve totals 40.25Mt at an average grade of 0.96% V2O5.



DFS study to commence H2 2021 will aim to improve on maiden Ore Reserve statement with an updated statement to be released on completion of DFS.

On July 23, Vanadium Resources announced: "VR8 adopts global standard for ESG reporting."

King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However, their deposits also contain vanadium.

On July 22, King River Resources announced:

Speewah Project - High purity TiO2. KRR plans to expand its Specialty Metals focus to develop a process flowsheet to produce high purity Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5], Vanadium Electrolyte [VE], and Titanium Dioxide [TiO2] products, used in the manufacture of vanadium flow batteries [VFB], master alloys (Al-Ti-V materials), and titanium oxide pigments.

On July 26, King River Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report 30 June 2021." Highlights include:

Unit cash costs of A$8,987 (US$6,740) per tonne HPA, or A$8.99 (US$6.74)2 per kg HPA, during full production.



Annual EBITDA of A$193M (US$145M).



Annual pre-tax Free Cash Flow [FCF] of A$190M (US$142M).



Pre-production project capital cost estimate A$203.4M (US$152.6M).



Project NPV before tax A$1,043M (US$782M) and IRR before tax 50.8%.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:VRBFF)

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The Company also has royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The Company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies 'VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology' and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

No news for the month.

Phenom Resources Corp. [TSXV:PHNM] (OTCQX:PHNMF) (formerly First Vanadium Corp.)

Cornerstone's Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America's largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large-scale high-grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

On June 30, First Vanadium announced:

First Vanadium announces name change to Phenom Resources Corp. First Vanadium Corp. [TSXV: FVAN] [OTCQX: FVANF] [FSE: 1PY] ("First Vanadium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name to "Phenom Resources Corp." effective July 6, 2021 to reflect that it is no longer solely focused on vanadium, as it is currently exploring for gold and copper as well as vanadium on its properties. The Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name "Phenom Resources Corp." at the opening of trading on July 6, 2021, under the new trading symbol "PHNM". A new CUSIP [71743P107] and ISIN [CA71743P1071] has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.

Conclusion

European vanadium pentoxide spot prices were higher in July.

Highlights for the month include:

Vanadium prices will depend on the strength of the global recovery.

Roskill: "The market is going to shift from surplus in 2020 into deficit in 2021, Sardain says. 'Moving forward in the next couple of years, supply is likely to remain tight in 2022 and 2023 until new projects come online from 2024."

Bushveld Minerals on track to meet 2021 Group production guidance of between 3,400 mtV and 3,600 mtV.

Largo Resources enters into its first battery sales contract with Enel Green Power España for a VCHARGE± system. V2O5 production of 3,070 tonnes (6.8 million lbs1) in Q2 2021, a 20% increase over Q2 2020 and 55% above Q1 2021.

Ferro-Alloy Resources strategic long-term investment by Vision Blue Resources totaling US$10.1 million.

Western Uranium & Vanadium announces mining restart at the Sunday Mine Complex.

Australian Vanadium awarded $3.69M Federal Government manufacturing grant.

Vanadium Resources maiden Ore Reserve for the Steelpoortdrift Project: Total project Ore Reserve of 73.85Mt at an average grade of 0.75% V2O5 giving total contained V2O5 of 560kt.

First Vanadium announces name change to Phenom Resources Corp.

