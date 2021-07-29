Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Last time I discussed Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), I mentioned that I expected earnings to fall. Intel’s stock has fallen 20% since then, despite a large amount of seemingly bullish news from Intel’s recent Accelerated event, specifically Intel’s chip plan through 2025. Today, I want to discuss that news, explaining why it’s more of a “sell the rumor” situation than otherwise, and I want to review Intel’s recent earnings report, with emphasis on sentiment.

A Truly Unbelievable Roadmap

On Monday’s Intel Accelerated event, Intel released a “roadmap” to 2025:

The first thing shareholders should note here is the disparity in naming. The roadmap starts with 10nm and moves to Intel 7, Intel 4, and so on, which most would interpret as node size - e.g., Intel 7 is 7nm. However, Intel 7 is actually 10nm; Intel 4 is actually 7nm. Shareholders might get the false impression that Intel has outright specified the nodes, as is standard, but instead the company has renamed its processors. Because of this, investors might not realize that the company is lagging behind its competitors in reducing node size.

Even after correcting for the names (Intel’s 20A is a 5nm chip), we find that Intel is likely overpromising. The underlying truth is that planning out to 2025 in this sector is much like forecasting next month’s weather. The changing landscape of the chip industry is too chaotic to reliably plan out multiple years ahead.

For one, we are not even sure whether x86 will be the preferred architecture in this industry. Apple (AAPL) has proved, with its hugely successful M1 chip, that the ARM architecture is just as good as x86. You also have Nvidia (NVDA) taking steps to bring ARM-based chips to the datacenter industry. Then there is Qualcomm (QCOM), with its Nuvia ARM architecture targeting the laptop and mobile markets.

We are gradually seeing a shift toward ARM (and therefore RISC-V, to an extent) in many of the chip industry’s target markets. From Intel’s roadmap, we know that the company expects to continue moving forward with x86. Intel has the revenue – and now the fabs – to produce some ARM-based solutions, yet Intel seems, in my eyes, to be blindly marching forward on its past-established momentum, a habit I have often cited as one of the reasons Intel has failed to prevail as the technological leader in this sector.

The actual roadmap for Intel is the roadmap that it has been using for the past decade: Make small, incremental improvements, hoping your market share and brand recognition carries you forward. But this roadmap is not good enough for a company that has lost its hold on several markets. X86 is losing ground in every market except for the PC market, and it, too, could see some disruption before 2025: Remember that Nvidia bought ARM, and the company has been testing ARM processing with top-of-the-line GPUs; an ARM CPU + quality GPU PC could become a consumer option in the coming years.

Moreover, Intel’s self-set deadlines are hardly realized. Intel fell behind its competitors in hitting the 7nm and 10nm nodes. The roadmap to 2025 seems too ambitious here – as if Intel has not learned to be more conservative with its promises to its shareholders and customers.

But even taking Intel’s roadmap at Intel’s word, we have to remember that Intel was once the market leader, with pioneering ambitions. Now, the company’s ambitious are to climb back to a leadership level after a whopping four years. Case-in-point: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) will be producing 3nm chips by 2022, and we don’t really know what’s after that from TSM; Intel wants to hit the 5nm node three years after TSM hits 3nm – likely too little, too late.

Although this roadmap might convince some shareholders that Intel will regain market lead within the standard discounted cash flow measurement timeline, it seems too unrealistic to be an effective internal guide with which the company to stage a comeback. I’m not buying it. The market is not buying it, either.

The maxim is “buy the rumor, sell the news,” but situations in which the rumor seems unrealistic warrant selling the rumor. INTC bulls who might be biased to believe Intel despite its record showing its failure to actualize its plans – or at least despite its failure to actualize its plans in a timely manner – likely responded well to the 2025 roadmap. But an objective look at the roadmap with respect to the changing market and Intel’s track record shows that Intel’s announcement is a better short opportunity: By releasing such a roadmap, Intel has allowed future news on setbacks, news on the movement away from x86, and news on significant technological steps forward by competitors to pose significant threats to Intel’s share price.

Of course, shorting at this point comes with risks. I could be dead wrong, and Intel hits all of its goals, x86 remains strong at least in PC (or makes a comeback in other chip markets), and no competitor in the chip market innovates in a way to change the market. But more likely, the bigger risk to my thesis is that some yet unseen circumstance pushes Intel forward – perhaps the government assists Intel in some manner so as to ensure the success of U.S. fabs or to ensure we do not repeat the supply chain interruptions that we saw in the middle of the pandemic, for example.

But overall, I do not see much upside risk on the back of Intel’s 2025 roadmap because even if Intel successfully hits every one of its goals, it will only have a market leadership position in 2025 based on current market standards, which are likely to change. Of course, there is general industry risk – i.e., shorting a chip stock exposes you to the upside risk that comes from a surging market (a rising tide lifts all ships). Thus, if you short INTC, it is safer to do so with options or with a pair trade, such as by going long Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as you short Intel. Truthfully, I am excited to see just how AMD beats Intel at its own game in the coming years.

Statistical Analysis of Earnings Sentiment

Using financial lexical analysis, we can arrive at a sentiment score (number of optimistic forward-looking statements over the number of pessimistic forward looking statements). This sort of analysis has shown to be effective at predicting excess returns or losses over the quarter following earnings. I ran this analysis over Intel’s recent earnings call, charting the changes:

Sentiment Score Change 2020q3 Up 51% 2020q4 Up 67% 2021q1 Down 93% 2021q2 Up 753%

Sentiment has clearly turned much more positive, but the 753% statistic is a bit misleading. Intel’s optimism has merely reversed after a huge sentiment drop last quarter. In fact, sentiment is still lower than average by about 15%. So, while Intel should see better gains this quarter than last, holding INTC over this quarter, at least from a sentiment perspective, should produce slightly worse-than-average returns.

If you look at the chart and include sentiment changes, you can see somewhat decent predictive ability, though these data should be used in tandem with a fundamental thesis:

My guess, from these data, is that INTC recovers from the earnings drop, filling its post-earnings area gap. However, the projected gains here might come with an opportunity cost, as sentiment is still below average. Overall, given my bearish long-term thesis on the company, I would look for a short-term bounce in INTC before taking an aggressive, risk-hedged (or pair-traded) short position on the stock.

Even with sentiment hinting at some short-term good news, Intel is unlikely to regain its leadership position in the chip market anytime soon, in my opinion. I believe the company will be fighting an uphill battle in its goal to regain its former glory, as while Intel is working to catch up, its competitors, such as AMD and TSM, are pushing forward with technological advancements that can potentially change the direction of the entire industry. I thus reiterate my bearish call on INTC but would suggest looking for a $55-56 INTC before taking an aggressive short position.

