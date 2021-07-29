Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is the largest Business Development Company in the market, by market capitalization, at $8.87bn. It offers financing to a wide range of middle-market companies through predominantly senior-secured debt instruments and to a lesser extent, equity.

The investment strategy is one that seeks to minimize risk through diversification and investing in companies with leading market positions in attractive industries, as well as a high level of scrutiny (less than 5% closing rate). The focus on middle-market companies has allowed Ares to maintain this level of diversification while remaining a significant partner to the companies it provides financing to. The result is a remarkably consistent turnover on its invested capital of near 10%, which I will discuss in more detail further on.

Source: Investor presentation

ARCC maintains a leveraged position, but also has an excess borrowing capacity of almost $5bn, as of its Q1 investor presentation. This is over half of its existing debt of a little over $8bn, and it allows for the liquidity necessary to compensate shareholders consistently at levels over an average of 90% of earnings, regardless of temporary fluctuations in the result.

Source: Investor presentation

Given that return on invested capital is consistently higher than the cost of debt (by almost 3% on average, as I will explain later), the leverage increases Return on Equity.

The company is currently trading near its all-time high, at $20.12 per share as of writing. At this price, it offers an attractive 7.95% dividend yield, earning it an A+ sector relative grade in that department.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Despite a long track-record of growing or stable dividends per share, dividend growth has been below par, with total dividend growth only slightly outpacing the increase in number of shares outstanding over the years.

The other issue with this dividend is the perceived risk of it being unsustainable. This makes sense if you consider the 2020 pay-out ratio of 140% reflected in financial statements. However, if we look at the bigger picture, the average pay-out of the last 10 years is over 90%,

My aim here is to evaluate the likely performance of the company in the next 10 years and the sustainability and potential growth to its dividend that would make it an attractive investment at current price levels.

Revenue Growth

ARCC has had consistent revenue growth in the last 10 years, except for small falls in 2016 and 2020. The CAGR for the period is over 10%.

Year 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Revenues 635 748 882 989 1,025 1,012 1,160 1,337 1,528 1,511 Revenue Growth 17.90% 17.86% 12.17% 3.64% -1.27% 14.62% 15.26% 14.29% -1.11%

Source: Author's work based on financial statements. Items in $MM.

Given the diversity of its portfolio, a lower performance in 2020 can be expected as a result of the pandemic and its negative effects on several industries. The same could be said to a lesser extent of 2021, with the full-blown recovery that many expected not quite materialized yet. In any case, the first half of 2021 has seen higher investment income than in 2020 by 18%, and higher than the same half of 2019 by 12%.

Source: 10-Q report for Q2 2021

Considering these results, we can say that the revenue is back on track to continue on its long-term growth trend. You can see our 10-year forecast below, based on a polynomial trendline, with actual figures in blue, and forecasted figures in orange.

Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenues ($MM) 1,671 1,797 1,927 2,062 2,201 2,345 2,494 2,647 2,805 2,968 Revenue Growth 10.59% 7.51% 7.24% 7.00% 6.76% 6.54% 6.34% 6.15% 5.97% 5.80%

Source: Author's work.

Earnings

Here I have analyzed ARCC's expenses to forecast Earnings Before Interest and Net Income, as a basis to evaluate Return on Invested Capital and Return on Equity over the years.

SG&A costs are clearly linked to revenue, although the pattern is not so neat, with revenue fluctuations keeping some values off the line. Since there is no sign of the proportion changing as the revenue grows, we can estimate future costs as a function of revenue with a linear pattern, as you can see in the chart below, which estimates a fixed cost of 91.23 million plus a variable of 21.11% of revenue.

Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenues 1,671 1,797 1,927 2,062 2,201 2,345 2,494 2,647 2,805 2,968 SG&A Expenses 439 462 486 511 535 560 585 611 637 664 Operating Income 1,232 1,334 1,440 1,551 1,666 1,785 1,908 2,036 2,168 2,304

Source: Author's work. Items in $MM.

There are other gains or losses, mainly from changes in fair value of assets and other fluctuating items, which make the bottom line a lot more irregular than the operating income. However, these average out over the years (according to financial statements the average of the last 10 years is a gain of $5m), so we will ignore these and use the operating income figure above as an approximation of EBIT.

Moving on to income taxes, ARCC has a consistently low effective tax rate, with a long-term average of 2.84% in the last 10 years, ranging from 1.4% to 4.5%. Assuming figures stay near the average, we will apply a 2.84% rate to the operating income in order to forecast EBI for the next 10 years.

Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Operating Income 1,232 1,334 1,440 1,551 1,666 1,785 1,908 2,036 2,168 2,304 Income Tax 35 38 41 44 47 51 54 58 62 65 EBI 1,197 1,296 1,400 1,507 1,618 1,734 1,854 1,978 2,106 2,238

Source: Author's work. Items in $MM.

If we look at past financials, the net interest expense is around 4.56% of net debt. This estimate is based on the relation between Net interest Expense and Net Debt you can see below. In fact, the last two years have fallen below the line, so this estimated interest rate is in any case pessimistic. If we subtract the forecasted tax rate, we get an interest expense of 4.43%.

Source: Author's work. Items in $MM.

Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 EBI 1,197 1,296 1,400 1,507 1,618 1,734 1,854 1,978 2,106 2,238 Interest Expense 51 56 60 65 70 75 80 85 91 96 Net Income 1,146 1,241 1,339 1,442 1,549 1,660 1,774 1,893 2,016 2,142

Source: Author's work. Items in $MM.

Our forecast has earnings growing at a CAGR (from 2019) of almost exactly 7%, which is already promising in terms of projected dividend growth.

Balance sheet

Looking at the balance sheet, the SEC filing reports refer to the bulk of financial assets that the company manages as Long-Term Investments. These represent the vast majority of invested capital, although there is a relatively small negative amount of working capital that brings the total net value a little lower.

Year 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Long-Term Investment 5,095 5,925 7,633 9,028 9,056 8,820 11,841 12,417 14,426 15,515 Net Invested Capital 5,100 5,915 7,741 9,014 9,030 8,816 11,637 12,216 14,273 15,414

Source: Author's work based on financial statements. Items in $MM.

We can use the invested capital as a denominator to calculate its return and turnover, with the revenue and EBI figures derived from financial statements. As you can see, turnover rates have been diminishing slowly over time, whereas return rates do not show a clear downward trend after 2015 if we consider that 2020 is an exceptional year because of COVID.

Year 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Return on Invested Capital 8.49% 10.86% 8.36% 8.77% 6.49% 7.35% 7.61% 9.03% 7.47% 5.04% Invested Capital Turnover 12.44% 12.65% 11.39% 10.97% 11.35% 11.48% 9.97% 10.94% 10.71% 9.80%

Source: Author's work based on financial statements. Items in $MM.

In order to forecast Invested capital, we have used the relation with revenue. It appears to be a linear relation with a negative intercept, which is consistent with a slowly diminishing turnover rate you have seen above.

Source: Author's work

Using the function from the line in the above chart, and revenue and EBI forecasts from earlier, we can derive the forecasted level of invested capital along with the return and turnover rates. As you can see, our forecast has a slowly diminishing rate of turnover, with a slowly growing return.

Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Net Invested Capital 16,433 17,806 19,226 20,690 22,199 23,752 25,349 26,988 28,669 30,391 Return on Invested Capital 7.29% 7.28% 7.28% 7.28% 7.29% 7.30% 7.31% 7.33% 7.35% 7.37% Invested Capital Turnover 10.17% 10.09% 10.02% 9.96% 9.91% 9.87% 9.84% 9.81% 9.78% 9.76%

Source: Author's work based on financial statements. Items in $MM.

In terms of financing, I am going to assume that the company wants to maintain a capital structure similar to the current one in terms of book value. As of December 2020, 53% of the Invested capital was financed with debt. If we maintain this ratio, we come to a complete summarized balance sheet for our forecasted period, with a fixed book value of equity which I will use to estimate future dividends.

Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Net Invested Capital 16,433 17,806 19,226 20,690 22,199 23,752 25,349 26,988 28,669 30,391 Net Debt 8,828 9,572 10,339 11,130 11,945 12,784 13,645 14,528 15,434 16,361 Total Equity 7,604 8,235 8,887 9,560 10,254 10,969 11,704 12,460 13,235 14,030

Source: Author's work. Items in $MM

Dividend forecast

It is time to determine, according to these forecasts, how much the dividend could grow without dilution and without changing the book value capital structure. Using the balance sheet forecast we have seen before, let's see how much dividend ARCC could pay out. The book value of equity is established, so after accounting for the previous year's net income, we will see how much is left over for dividends and how much it is per share if the number remains constant. The current number of shares outstanding as of June 30th, according to the 10-Q report, is 445 million.

Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Equity BV, Jan1 7,176 7,604 8,235 8,887 9,560 10,254 10,969 11,704 12,460 13,235 Net Income 1,146 1,241 1,339 1,442 1,549 1,660 1,774 1,893 2,016 2,142 Dividend 718 610 687 769 855 945 1,039 1,137 1,240 1,347 Equity BV, Dec 31 7,604 8,235 8,887 9,560 10,254 10,969 11,704 12,460 13,235 14,030 Number of shares 445 445 445 445 445 445 445 445 445 445 Dividend per share $ 1.61 $ 1.37 $ 1.54 $ 1.73 $ 1.92 $ 2.12 $ 2.33 $ 2.56 $ 2.79 $ 3.03

Source: Author's work

As you can see in the table above, there is potential according to our calculations for a dividend of up to 3$ per share in the next 10 years, this represents a 6.58% CAGR.

Risks

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has massively disrupted the global economy there is a possibility that it has hidden an otherwise poor performance of ARCC's assets in 2019. We continue to see a lower turnover of Financial investments at the start of 2021, which we have not included in this analysis as we believe that quarterly balance sheet items can fluctuate and the longer term trend is more reliable, but these could reflect a lasting decrease in asset returns.

Actual return on invested capital in 2019 as per these calculations was barely over 5%, which although I believe is a temporarily low figure for the reasons explained, is dangerously close to the cost of debt. The leverage required to provide such high shareholder returns, and the liquidity needed to sustain them consistently, depend on the return on invested capital being higher than the cost of debt. If this were to change, returns could be affected significantly.

Takeaway

Our forecasted dividend cannot only sustain its 8% yield at this price, but also grow at over 6% CAGR in the next 10 years. Even though the forecasted scenario is hypothetical, it is also possible without substantial improvement in the company's financial performance. I believe that at current prices this is a very attractive dividend opportunity with growth potential and more upside than downside. Although there is a risk that things will not go as well as we are predicting, they would have to go much worse to make this investment a disaster.