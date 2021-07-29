AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Following the recent cooling-off of the used car market, it may be the right time to consider an investment in Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) if you can tolerate risk, a potential game-changer with a compelling growth story. The article explores its online activity and some of its key operating performance metrics and compares them with the competition to understand its overall health and growth prospects.

Source: Shift.

Used Car Market Overview

Indeed SFT operates in a highly fragmented market with low online sales penetration levels at just 2%, with much larger and well-capitalized competitors with similar business models of Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Vroom (VRM) growing at fast rates. However, the market is massive, estimated at $840 billion, used car demand is still booming, and shifting behavior and broader digitalization impact provide a compelling growth story for Shift. While CVNA and VRM are leading the market, absorbing most of the online traffic, SFT enjoys faster traffic growth.

Source: SemRush.

Global production and supply chain issues in the automotive industry have caused severe demand, supply imbalances, and new car shortages. As a result, the massive car demand pushes more consumers to used cars alternatives. Furthermore, a prolonged shortage of microchips and other electrical components throughout 2022 is expected to keep new cars supply below demand levels for the foreseeable future. To that effect, used car used vehicle value has skyrocketed to unprecedented high levels, with the average price hovering around $25.000 price tag in June.

Source: Manheim.

Operating Health

To tackle potential differences in methods used to calculate the 'average days to sale' ratio between the companies, I have recalculated inventory days using the conventional accounting method. Surprisingly, SFT outperforms the two leaders in terms of inventory management. Specifically, the company achieves higher inventory turnover, even better than CNVA that has a similar ASP, and as a result, achieves lower inventory days compared to its peers. This signals a healthy inventory flow, and considering the much lower volume activity of the company, it suggests a large room for improvement as SFT scales up. In addition, despite the increase in its cash conversion cycle due to higher receivables days during the last quarter, the company maintains a healthy cash cycle close enough to CNVA but much better than VRM.

Source: Table created by author using data from Companies' SEC Filings.

SFT has 87% of its inventory sourced from consumer sellers and has also incorporated more luxury cars in its inventory mix, driving up ASP by 30%, to $19.981, surpassing Carvana's averages. Despite the company's higher ASP levels than CNVA, the latter achieves a Gross profit per unit (GPU) of $3.656, 116% higher than SFT, which is expected considering its much larger size and volume. The management has a midterm goal of $2.500 GPU figure mainly due to the margin expansion resulting from improving finance and insurance services. In addition, as the company drives more online traffic growth that converts to higher sales volumes, it will eventually enable SFT to scale faster, pushing GPUs closer to the desired levels.

The company has high operating expenses, with SG&A standing at 47% of total revenues for Q1-2021, with the largest YoY increase in marketing expenses. Justifiably, SFT is heavily investing in marketing to increase brand awareness and drive more traffic online. On average, for the last quarter, SFT spent three times more on marketing than its competitors, and this partly explains the traffic momentum since the start of 2020.

Source: Shift 10Q Form Q1-2021.

Due to its small size, it is acceptable for SG&A to cover a more significant portion of its revenues. Therefore, additional investment in marketing and advertising is necessary to maintain the current momentum, improve its competitive position and sustain the growth trajectory. However, management seems to have plans to limit spending in the near term:

We expect our total Q2 advertising spend to be substantially lower than Q1. We expect to have significantly lower spend and significantly better like half CAC going forward but, at the same time, be growing unit volume.

The management emphasizes the importance of eCommerce vehicles available for sale as a key measure of growth. As a result, there was a considerable QoQ increase in vehicle availability since late 2020, but as of 28 Jul 2021, there were only 3.903 vehicles listed on the company's website. However, this number is constantly updated, and considering its high inventory turnover, it may not be representative enough to conclude, but it indicates its current state.

28 Jul 2021 31 Mar 2021 31 Dec 2020 Ecommerce vehicles available for sale 3.903 3.736 2.378

Source: Shift.

Digital Health

Despite my concerns over the accuracy of digital intelligence tools, they can provide an insightful indication of their traffic and direction. I have used both Similar-web and SEMrush providers to conclude at the 1.34 million total traffic in June. Indeed there is a discrepancy between the two providers for the period January to April. However, considering the company's disclosures for unique visitors of 709.409 during the last quarter, which are closer to Similar-web's figures, I make a reasonable assumption that Similar-web provides a better estimation of traffic generation in this case.

Source: Shift 10Q Form Q1-2021.

Under this assumption, the company's online traffic is still great, and the total traffic from April to June has increased from 968 thousand to 1.34 million, implying a 38% growth. In addition, considering the nature of the online used car business and ASPs, it wouldn't be expected to have repetitive customers in such a short time like any other lower value eCommerce store. As a result, around 57% of those visits are unique visitors looking for a used vehicle, highly probable to convert into paid customers. Furthermore, considering the management's efforts to cut CAC in half, it is expected that each dollar invested in digital channels to convert into more paid customers. Thus, not only traffic growth is essential, but also higher conversion rates.

Source: Similar-Web PRO.

The rest of the company's traffic analytics are also healthy and are close enough to the largest competitors, apart from the slightly higher bounce rate, which may arise due to more advertising activity with display ads. Although digital intelligence tools provide a reasonable best estimate for traffic generation, I assign a margin of error for over or underestimation in the range of +/-20%. Thus, it is impressive that SFT has set its digital presence at an early stage with solid metrics that keep improving over time and compete with the two leaders.

Source: Table created by author using data from Similar-web PRO.

Despite the heavy investments in digital channels of social media and top search engines, direct and organic searches remain the major traffic source, signaling a healthy ratio with paid traffic. The company generates enough direct traffic compared to the overall market, but it needs to improve referrals through leveraging social media, more activity on industry forums and blogs to increase its visibility and customer engagement.

Source: SemRush.

When isolating traffic analytics for mobile web activity only, it is clear that this area needs significant improvement due to lower visit duration, higher bounce rates, and almost half page visits than desktop activity. Undoubtedly, the company offers a great user experience through its high-rated APP, but many users first experience the mobile web app before downloading the APP. Thus any unfavorable experience may cause the customer to look elsewhere.

Source: Similar-web PRO.

On a 90 day basis, the online used car APP market had a growth of 11% in the daily active users, but only 3.5% growth for new users. In addition, there was a slight improvement in the last 90-day period compared to the similar period ended in April.

Source: Apptopia.

Notably, there was a slowdown by 5.39% in the company's mobile APP downloads for the last month, with a total of 13.804 downloads. Despite the increasing traffic, the SFT APP's analytics are underperforming, with below-market averages compared to the other two peers. For the last 30 days, Carvana (CVNA) appears to have absorbed most of the new users, which is highly anticipated considering its massive reach and traffic generation activity. Thus, developing a user-friendly interface for the company's mobile APP will significantly improve APP's performance metrics. The longer the users spend time with the APP, the more data SFT will collect to improve its user experience.

Source: Apptopia.

Liquidity

As of March 2021, SFT had $177 million in cash and cash equivalents, and by the end of May, the company issued $125 million of Convertible Senior Notes, 4.75% due in 2026. Hence, the company can easily repay its current liabilities of $69.4 million and its total debt.

In addition, the company is backed by its lead investors for liquidity, with Lithia Motors (LAD) providing a guarantee for the company's current flooring line of credit facility, which expires on October 11, 2021. Indeed the company relies on capital markets and investors for external financing, making it vulnerable and sensitive to confidence in the markets.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium.

Key Takeaways

Despite the low penetration levels of the digital market of used cars, the new cars' shortage, the persistent car chip production, and supply chain issues, in combination with an aggressive consumer car demand, provide for an optimistic market outlook in the medium term and set the foundation for a compelling growth play for the company.

Undoubtedly, it is inherently difficult to assess the performance of early-stage companies due to their short operating history and lack of visibility. Though considering the overall positive trend in the digital activity of SFT, the healthy inventory management, the growing GPU and ASP figures, along with sufficient liquidity of $302 million, the company's outlook remains robust.

The company's stock is volatile, and it is sensitive to quarter's results and growth metrics. The company during May provided guidance over Q2's results, with expected revenues between $120 and $130 million, implying a 13-23% QoQ increase, slower than the previous QoQ increase of 44%. Under a slower QoQ growth scenario, investors may overreact, creating an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

The low predictability in the company's cash flows and the external reliance for financing and survival support an uncertain environment for the company and classify it as a risky investment. Nevertheless, the company offers a favorable risk/reward ratio at current price levels with more reasonable valuation multiples than its peers and qualifies for a buy rating. Considering the high risk involved, I will limit my SFT position to 2% of my overall portfolio and build positions incrementally with most buys on pullbacks.