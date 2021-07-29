Alliance Data Systems Corporation's (ADS) CEO Ralph Andretta on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2021 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Vereb - Head, IR

Ralph Andretta - President & CEO

Perry Beberman - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Napoli - William Blair

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Mihir Bhatia - Bank of America

Jeff Adelson - Morgan Stanley

John Pancari - Evercore ISI

Meng Jiao - Deutsche Bank

David Scharf - JMP Securities

Dominick Gabriele - Oppenheimer

Reggie Smith - JPMorgan

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Brian Vereb, Head of Investor Relations at Alliance Data. Sir, the floor is yours.

Brian Vereb

Thank you.

Copies of the sides we'll be reviewing, and the earnings release, can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. On the call today, we have Ralph Andretta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Data; and Perry Beberman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Alliance Data.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call, and some of the responses to your questions, may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

Also on today's call, our speakers will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe will provide useful information for investors. Reconciliation of those measures to GAAP will be posted on the Investor Relations website at alliancedata.com.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Ralph Andretta. Ralph?

Ralph Andretta

Thank you, Brian, and thank you to everyone for joining the call this morning.

I'm excited to have our new CFO, Perry Beberman, joining me today. He has been on the job for less than three weeks, but he's jumped right in and we're happy to have him on the team.

I'll start on Slide 3 with the takeaways from the second quarter. We continue to make considerable progress on our strategic initiatives. During the quarter, we hosted an Investor Event where we discussed our three-year strategic plan, highlighted our enhanced product offerings, reviewed our lending philosophy, and released our long-term financial targets across key metrics.

We also announced the expected spinoff of our LoyaltyOne segment, which is key to our strategic transformation to strengthen our balance sheet metrics, and deliver long-term focus sustainable growth. We successfully implemented several monetization and efficiency initiatives that I will discuss later.

At the end of the quarter, we launched our Bread Fiserv relationship and continue to sign new partners and build our prospect pipeline, along with renewing several of our valued brand partners.

We're pleased to see credit sales rebound to pre-pandemic levels as we exit the second quarter.

Consumer confidence and mobility continue to improve, as retailers focus on engaging their customers through an omni channel shopping experience with our Gen Z and Millennials sales of double-digits compared to pre-COVID levels. Digital sales were up $400 million versus the first quarter as total overall sales continue to grow.

Finally, our credit performance remains strong as a result of our disciplined risk management and the ongoing impact of the economic stimulus payments and programs. We anticipate the credit metrics, including our delinquency rates, will normalize once government stimulus programs expire in the latter part of the year.

Slide 4 highlights the key financial metrics for the second quarter. Total revenue for the quarter was $1 billion and net income was $273 million. Revenue increased 3% year-over-year, while total expenses excluding provision for loan loss declined 4%. The quarter included a net reserves release of $208 million, resulting in reported diluted earnings per share of $5.47 for the second quarter. Credit sales were up compared to the first quarter -- credit sales were up 22% compared to the first quarter and up 54% year-over-year. Our net loss rate was 5.1% for the quarter, well below of our historic average of 6%.

Slide 5 provides a quick update on select initiatives from our ongoing strategic roadmap. Our strategic lending distribution relationship with Fiserv provides a significant opportunity to scale the Bread platform beyond the direct distribution model. The program went live June 30th, and select merchants will launch in the second half of the year, with a broader rollout planned for 2022.

To continue to provide a more frictionless experience for our brand partners and their customers, we have accelerated the adoption of our enhanced digital suite and our unified software development kit. These applications provide for a seamless experience for brands to integrate and offer our full suite of offerings, including the Bread digital payment platform process.

Technology advancements continue to be at the forefront of our strategic initiatives. During the second quarter, we completed transition of our statement processing to Fiserv, and the transition of our core processing to Fiserv remains on track for mid-2022. The transition of these processing functions reflects Alliance Data's continued focus on tech monetization, delivering enhanced payment and servicing capabilities and realizing additional efficiencies. The migration to Fiserv's industry-leading processing platform will enable faster speed to market for new products, credit program launches, and product portfolio conversions. The migration will also free-up capital, reduce fixed costs and lower our cost to serve.

Our proprietary card was launched -- which launched in 2020 exceeded 1 million card holders in the second quarter, which we view as a very important milestone. We look forward to driving acquisition growth of our proprietary card through expanded targeted marketing programs in 2022.

Finally, we remain focused on responsible balance sheet management. We recently completed a debt refinancing, which extended the maturity of nearly all of our term loan by 18 months to July of 2024. And we received the necessary permissions required for the anticipated Spinco debt refinancing activities.

The LoyaltyOne spinoff is on track for the fourth quarter of this year. These activities will help improve our capital metrics and provide additional flexibility for the company.

Slide 6 highlights select brand, partner additions and renewals. We added several new partners during the second quarter, including new card partners rue21 and GasBuddy. Bread success in acquiring new online direct acquisition partners also continues. A select few of the new partners added to the platform are displayed on the right side of the slide including a new opportunity with Wayfair to provide Bread digital payment platform offerings to their customer base.

Also in the second quarter, we signed multi-year card renewals with several partners including Ann Taylor and Sycle. We remain focused on growing profitably with collaborative brand partners and our enhanced product set.

Turning to Slide 7, I'll provide more details on the progress in each of our Bread business model. We just recently celebrated the six-month mark of our acquisition of Bread and we were excited about the progress we have made and for the opportunities ahead of us. Bread's direct acquisition pipeline remains strong. We continue to have positive dialogue with many card brand partners to enable Bread's digital offerings and we are looking to align with their IT roadmaps and release timelines, which may take longer for larger merchants, once scheduled Bread's platform makes for a quick seamless integration. I will highlight the recent signing of our current card partner Blue Nile, one of the largest online jewelers with over 1.7 million customers now on Bread's payment platform.

Moving to the distribution channel. As I mentioned on June 30th, we activated an e-commerce pilot with Fiserv and anticipated a select and expect a select few early launches of Fiserv merchants onto the Bread platform during the second half of the year. We are excited about this opportunity and anticipate a full rollout in 2022.

Finally, our platform capabilities with RBC continue to improve as we have a quality pipeline of new partner additions expected to launch in the fourth quarter prior to the holiday season.

Moving to Slide 9, in June, we released our 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Performance Report. I am proud with the progress we've made over the past three years and we remain focused on the priorities that drive long-term success for our business and our stakeholders alike. Among the many accomplishments, I would highlight the results of our multi-year board refreshment program and our human capital management, including our strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Alliance Data's ESG strategy will continue to be central to the company's ongoing transformation, which prioritizes delivering long-term sustainable stakeholder value, modernizing technology, advancing an inclusive culture and managing our commitment to ethical decision making. These priorities embedded into the company's cultural business practices and corporate governance, ensure that we mitigate risk and remain competitive in the dynamic marketplace.

Before I turn it over to Perry, I'd like to go back to Slide 8 and review the performance of LoyaltyOne, which includes AIR MILES rewards program in Canada, and the Netherlands based BrandLoyalty. As displayed in the graph on the right hand -- on the right, AIR MILES reward miles issued and redeemed improved in the quarter as flight bookings increased in anticipation of reduced travel restrictions in the back half of the year. At the same time, merchandise redemptions remain strong. Average daily flight bookings are currently 10 times higher than we experienced in the first quarter, yet remained at 60% to 70% of the pre-pandemic level. So there is an expectation for further improvement as the recovery in Canada continues.

BrandLoyalty's new program activity is improving with a strong pipeline of clients in the second half of 2021. Of course, we continue to closely monitor the COVID conditions throughout the world, including the rise of the Delta variant and the potential impact on the macroeconomic environment and our businesses. My apologies for being out of order.

Now I'd like to turn it over to Perry Beberman, our new CFO. Perry started with us on July 6, and I am really happy to turn over the CFO duties to him. As you likely saw, Perry has over 33 years of experience in the card industry and bank -- card and banking industry and is a very welcome addition to our team.

With that, I'll turn it over to Perry.

Perry Beberman

Thanks, Ralph. I'm happy to be here.

Slide 10 provides our results for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Revenue was up 3% primarily due to the impact of the pandemic-related consumer relief offered by Alliance Data in the second quarter of 2020.

Total expenses excluding provision for loan loss were down 4% compared to the second quarter of 2020, with operating expense efficiencies offsetting our strategic investment in Bread. Pre-provision pre-tax earnings or PPNR were up 20% year-over-year aligned with our focus on driving core underlining earnings growth. Finally, net income included a benefit of the $208 million net reserve release in the quarter. I'll provide more details on our results in the coming slides.

Slide 11 provides our segment level results for the second quarter. LoyaltyOne revenue was essentially flat year-over-year, while Card Services revenue increased 4%. LoyaltyOne EBT was slightly up due to the increase in travel bookings at AIR MILES, favorable currency exchange rates, and lower amortization expense. The improvement in Card Services EBT is primarily a result of the lower loan loss provision expense resulting from continued strong card member payment behavior and improvement in the delinquency rates year-over-year.

Moving to Slide 11, I'll review some of the key business metrics for the company. Starting on the left of the slide, we show our average receivables and our total credit sales trends. For the quarter, we saw credit sales come in at $7.4 billion or up 54% year-over-year and up 22% sequentially. As I highlighted earlier, we continue to see a rebound in our credit sales performance as consumer confidence improves. As expected, given seasonal trends, combined with elevated payment rates driven by strong customer liquidity from government stimulus, average receivables were down slightly in the second quarter sequentially.

Moving to the right, revenue yield declined slightly from the first quarter as payment rates remain elevated, leading to lower delinquency rates and related late fees. Card Services cost of funds continue to trend lower down approximately 10 basis points from the first quarter, as our consumer deposit portfolio rates continue to move lower.

Turning to Slide 13, I'll start in the upper left. Our delinquency rate dropped 50 basis points versus the previous quarter to 3.3%. On the upper right, you could see that we finished at a loss rate of 5.1% down 250 basis points versus last year. These low rates are the result of our disciplined risk management as well as the economic stimulus, which is driving higher consumer savings rates across the industry and greater ability to pay.

Turning to the bottom left of the page, our allowance decreased $208 million to $1.6 billion, primarily driven by the improved delinquency rate, and improving economic conditions for a reserve rate of 10.4%.

Lastly, on the bottom right hand side of the page, our revolving credit risk distribution continues to trend slightly higher, towards the greater than 660 segment accounting for 64% of our total portfolio in the second quarter. I would note that we believe these numbers are slightly elevated in part due to the economic stimulus aiding consumer scores.

Slide 14 provides our financial outlook for the year. Our full-year receivable guidance remains down mid-single-digits year-over-year, while we now look for credit sales to be up double-digits in 2021. While payment rates have slightly moderated from peak in March, the elevated level continues to put pressure on receivables growth relative related to credit sales growth.

Our outlook for the full-year revenue and total expenses remains unchanged. Expenses will increase in the back half of 2021, as we continue to make investments in digital, data and analytics, marketing and Bread to fuel future growth. We also anticipate an increase in expenses related to our core process and transition to the Fiserv, as well as higher brand loyalty redemption expenses aligned with the increase in revenue expected in the second half of 2021.

We have the ability to flex our investment dollars up or down as needed to align with market conditions and our outlook. As both loss rate and delinquency rate remain low, we're adjusting our full-year loss rate guidance to be in the low 5% range. We anticipate that credit metrics and payment rates will begin to normalize in the latter half of the year when those programs wind down.

We remain dedicated to simplifying and strengthening our business and investing in our strategic initiatives to continue to drive sustained profitable growth. We expect to resume high single to low double-digit receivable growth in 2022.

Operator, we're now ready to open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from the line of Robert Napoli with William Blair.

Ralph Andretta

Good morning, Bob.

Robert Napoli

Thank you. Good morning. Good morning, Ralph and welcome, Perry. Perry, a question I mean, this is a big change for you coming from where to Alliance Data Systems. What attracted you to ADS? And what do you see, where do you see the ability, and what can you -- what do you see that you can add to the outlook or the story or the strategy, if you would?

Perry Beberman

Thanks, Bob, for the question. Again, as I said, I'm really happy to be here. I've been watching ADS for quite some time. We've been in this industry for, more than 33 years; it's a small community in the credit card and payment space. And so when we heard of Ralph, going over to ADS, obviously, that got some headlines, and then Val joining and a number of other industry vets coming over, it certainly piqued my interest. And then with the Bread acquisitions, a lot of buzz going around that the company was certainly going through a transformation.

So to be part of this leadership team and work with this Group is a terrific opportunity. And take you back to the early days in my career, where we basically -- I feel the company and it grew at a quite nice rate. But we're focused on a singular mission, I can tell for being part of this Group for only three weeks. This is an incredibly collaborative team, and I hope to bring that collaboration and bring my experience to them.

And I was here a couple of weeks ago in New York, and we had the opportunity to be with the leadership team and the board. And I was incredibly impressed with the engagement and the collaboration was incredibly evident. And this Group is agile, nimble and we're going to drive towards the transformation effort. So I'm excited to be part of this Group.

Ralph Andretta

You know, Bob, I would say, Perry's protocol is actually is finance, but aside from being a trustee financial advisor, he is a strategic decision maker with a company along with the rest of my leadership team. So we're very happy and lucky to have him here and I am very happy not to have to do the CFO job anymore.

Robert Napoli

Great. Perhaps a question on Bread, and just the momentum. And I thought Wayfair was a really interesting addition and very curious on that, because I know they were an affirmed partner, they still -- still are and Wayfair was an ADS private label customer that shifting off or it hasn't, I think it may already have. So how do you say, is that an exclusive relationship and what does that and then just related to that, have you added was Blue Nile a private label customer, is there a pipeline of ADS private label customers, they're going to become great customers?

Ralph Andretta

Yes, let me first start with Wayfair and I am happy to be associated again with Wayfair that upon my arrival here, Wayfair was exiting the relationship with ADS. And I was disappointed about that because it's such a -- such an interesting and innovative brand. So for us to be back in a relationship with Wayfair, although not exclusive, I'm really happy to do that. We're going to really focus on making this relationship very profitable for them and equitable for us, because I think it's great to be associated with such an innovative brand. So, hoping and welcoming back on, welcoming them with open arms.

In terms of Blue Nile, Blue Nile is a private label customer of ours, and we've sold into them, and its 1.7 million customers we had in October -- the -- on the Bread platform, and be able to provide them additional types of financing. So really excited about that, with that partner.

And there's more to come in the second half of the year. So there's a number of partners that we will sign and that we will, private label partners and our co-brand partners that will be on our -- on the Bread platform. It does take a little time as you can imagine, but we are -- we have a steady pipeline of our current brand partners and if you think about Bread, it's not a one trick pony. There's three elements to Bread, right, you've got the direct, you've got the direct acquisition and the focus on Fiserv and really scaling up in 2022. We spent a lot of time the first six months getting that signed and focused on getting that done. And then, obviously the RBC relationship and ensuring that we'll have partners on that in the fourth quarter. So I think we've made really nice progress on Bread first of all three, what I call all three legs of the stool.

Robert Napoli

Thank you. If I can sneak in just one last one on Page 13 the bottom right, the revolving credit risk distribution, big change from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2021 for ADS, is that the right mix or generally in the range of the mix that you would like to have long-term?

Ralph Andretta

Yes, it is, it's going to fluctuate a little bit, but it is the right mix. That's a mix and two things to remember. One is product mix and risk mix and that's how you get there. So it's a combination of both. It'll moderate back and forth. But that's about where we want to be.

Your next question comes from the line of Sanjay Sakhrani with KBW.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Thanks. Good morning and congrats, Perry. I guess first question is on the yield. As we look at that gross revenue yield, I understand it stabilized. But do you expect that to start picking up as loan growth materializes; they begin to speak to the directional continual?

Ralph Andretta

Yes, I think it's going to be stable for the rest of the year, Sanjay. And for a couple of reasons, one thing I think the second quarter is seasonal. So you have to factor a little seasonality in the second quarter. But because payment rates are elevated that that yield is going to be steady. So honestly, it's picking up quite a bit for the rest of the year as payment rates moderate. You'll see that yield improve as we go into 2022.

Sanjay Sakhrani

And am I correct, do you guys think it'll migrate back to the highs that we've seen in the past or some intermediate point?

Ralph Andretta

I think it will -- again I think it'll be in the intermediate point because of our product and risk mix. So we're -- the yield will improve. But our loss rate won't deteriorate as that yield improves; I think you'll see a nice balance between yield improvement and loss rate, which is exactly what we're looking for.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Okay, great. And then I guess a follow-up question on the Fiserv onboarding. I think I heard you Ralph talk about that it's going to take a process to onboard these merchants. I guess when we think about your targets out to like 2023 just speak to the cadence of the onboarding like you expect to be fully ramped by a certain point in time to hit those targets or how should we think about that?

Ralph Andretta

Yes. So, here’s how I feel about it, Sanjay, we want to get it right. Not want to get as fast, right? Because this is a long-term relationship and we want to make sure that we’re doing things correctly so that the ease of integration and ramp is simple. So we're learning from, look we went live June 30th, we’re going to learn from the partners we bring on this year, and we’re going to ramp, our hope is to ramp quickly, in 2022. And that'll carry us into 2023. The Fiserv is a really nice part of our receivables growth. But if you think about it, it's just one quarter of receivables growth. Another part is, a deeper penetration in our existing partners and our resigns with our new product set. That's part of our growth, the growth in co-brands, again is part of our growth.

And then I expect with the team we've put together to get my fair share probably more than my fair share of opportunities out there in the marketplace. So the combination of all those gives me, certainly gives me confidence that we will hit the -- the 2023 metrics.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Great. Just one last for Perry, just following-up on Bob's comments, maybe you could just talk about your strategic priorities over the next year? Thanks.

Perry Beberman

Well, my strategic priorities are the same as the leadership teams' strategic priorities. Make sure we execute spin, ramp up Bread, deliver the efficiencies that we need to do to continue the investments in the company, and make sure that we have disciplined financial management and that we support the business leaders with all the investment decisions we're trying to make. And as Ralph said, compete and win our fair share of new deals and make sure we have the proper economics for the renewals that we have.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Great. Thank you.

Ralph Andretta

It's really good to be aligned with you as CFO. I'm really happy about that.

Your next question comes from the line of Mihir Bhatia with Bank of America.

Mihir Bhatia

Hi, thank you for taking my questions, and congratulations Perry. I want to, maybe just ask about the receivable guidance, just trying to understand, like some of the dynamics going on there. Because I mean, you've increased your credit sales guidance. Receivables, if you look at the monthly data start seem to have crossed in May. And then you have good momentum in terms of Bread coming on this year. So with government programs, expiring, I'm just trying to understand what’s keeping the receivable guidance down mid-single-digits. Are there implemented portfolio losses that maybe we should be thinking about or some other events? Is it still just all payment rates staying higher than you'd expected?

Ralph Andretta

I think payment rate is a spotlight. Right now, we're seeing elevated payment rates. And we are -- our forecast is that will abate in the second half of the year. But we're still seeing it elevated, I think that to me is, if I had to pick one reason, that's the reason. So we're seeing strong sales growth, that sales growth is still outpacing, is outpacing the payment rates moderation a bit, but it's still payment rates are still high.

Mihir Bhatia

Okay. So if there's nothing else like there’s no portfolio loss or something that --?

Ralph Andretta

No, we've already talked about. We've -- we already factored in that portfolio loss in the third quarter that's impacting us. But really, it's payment rates. It's not that, it's impacting our receivables.

Mihir Bhatia

Got it. And then just one quick one from me on, you mentioned acquisition of proprietary cardholders being an opportunity in 2020. Can you maybe talk a little bit more about that, is it Bread? Is it something else?

Ralph Andretta

Yes. So in 2020, when we did lose the Wayfair partnership, the result of that is the successor, which was City declined to buy the portfolio. So, we had this portfolio sitting out there, we had a couple of bankruptcies sitting out there. So quite frankly, we have never done this before through Val and I suggestion in the team. So why don't we put a proprietary card in the marketplace and not just let that receivable runoff, but improve the receivable.

So we're able to find good prospects in those files, in those portfolios, and we offer them a general purpose card with a good cash back program and some incentives and they've been good card members. We've seen quite frankly, Millennials spending on that card and more so than any other part of our population. So we think it's a real opportunity for us. It started as a safe product, but we're going to go direct to market and it just diversifies our portfolio and moves on and kind of moves out, lesses our dependence on bricks-and-mortar on private label and partnerships. It's in the mix. It's one of several things we're offering now as part of our new product sets. We're excited about it. We're getting better at it, a million customers, and I'm really proud of that crossing that million customer mark.

Mihir Bhatia

Understood. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Adelson with Morgan Stanley.

Ralph Andretta

Good morning, Jeff.

Jeff Adelson

Hey, good morning, Ralph, and welcome, Perry. Just wanted to follow back up on the Wayfair point in the loan growth. I agree that it was pretty interesting to see that your guys were able to kind of reenter with that company. Just wondering if there's anything in your strategy that you're doing to go after maybe some other card portfolios that you lost in the past or how you're viewing this as perhaps a hook to win more of those relationships that you don't currently have on the card side today.

Ralph Andretta

Yes. Listen, I -- we have a crack sales team and I've kind of unleashed them to go after good business and profitable business for us. So and why revisit where we've lost certain partners, I mean, I'm happy to sell, buy now pay later installment loan to them, but their card relationships are long-term. So when they're up again, we may decide to go after them, but in the sense that we could continue to work with them, like we're working with Wayfair on a different lending model. I'm very happy to do that. So -- but it's not a -- that itself is not a definitive strategy. The strategy is to go after and sign profitable partners for ADS and Bread.

Jeff Adelson

And then -- and just on the payment rates, are you seeing, I know they’re still elevated. I’m just wondering, are you seeing any signs that that’s actually starting to maybe go down from here? And then when you think about the high-single digit, low-double digit growth for next year. Just kind of wondering how exactly you're thinking about payment rates. So they need to go back down to the pre-pandemic level or can they remain a bit elevated and you still hit that target.

Ralph Andretta

Yes. So we -- as of July -- as of July 29, the payment rates are elevated. We obviously we look at them every day. And they're still elevated. And -- but they don't have to go down to pre-pandemic levels for us to get to that high-single, double -- low double-digit growth in 2022, as we predicted, because sales growth is outpacing that moderation in payment rates. They're still high with our sales growth in double-digit. And we expect that to continue be as a result of earnings [ph] out there. We're not -- we're monitoring that. And we're not turning a blind eye to what's in the marketplace. But as we see today, our sales are outpacing the moderation the high payment rates a bit.

Jeff Adelson

And then just one last housekeeping for me. And on the $0.5 billion portfolio, I know that’s coming out. Can you just remind us of the timing of when that actually happened, or when it could happen --?

Ralph Andretta

That would be third quarter -- end of third quarter.

Jeff Adelson

End of third quarter, okay.

Ralph Andretta

Yes.

Jeff Adelson

Thank you. That's all for me.

Your next question comes from the line of John Pancari with Evercore ISI.

John Pancari

On Bread, can you perhaps help us out with the updated loan balance for Bread as of June 30? I believe it was around $130 million as of the first quarter. And do you still expect a doubling in that loan balance by the year-end 2021?

Ralph Andretta

Yes. We expect that loan balance will double as we exit 2021. I think the loan balance is in the 10-Q. Take a look at it there. But we expect -- we're on track to double that loan balance in 2020/2021.

John Pancari

And related to that, do you still expect GMV of about $10 billion by year-end 2023? And how should we think about the loan balance by year-end 2023, if that's achievable?

Ralph Andretta

Well, let me say we will approach $10 million -- $10 billion in 2023. And we're not -- the loan balance is going to be a combination of -- we're going to keep ADS within the card services division. So it's a -- its part of a greater loan balance, but we view it as being a big part of our loan balance going forward, particularly if we approach that $10 billion of GMV in 2023.

John Pancari

Okay. And then, lastly, on your receivables growth in 2022, the highest single to low double-digit. Regarding the last answer to the last question on that is -- is it that the payment rates are coming in that much. I mean, the sales volume is coming in that much better than expected that is all setting the payment rates remaining elevated for a longer period. And that's why you're still confident in that high single-digit to low double-digit expectation, because I would have thought that you might have tempered that a little bit given the way payment rates have been projecting for the industry?

Ralph Andretta

Yes, well, I would say, the sales are coming in better than expected. And it's marginally set up -- marginally offsetting those payment rates, they're still high, but it's still, it's outpacing in a little bit. So it's marginally offsetting that, it gives us enough confidence, knowing what's in our pipeline that 20 -- that 2022 kind of high single, low double-digit is achievable.

Your next question comes from the line of Meng Jiao with Deutsche Bank.

Ralph Andretta

Good morning, Meng.

Meng Jiao

Hi, good morning. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to ask quickly on the in-store versus digital sales, it looks like percentages in-store versus digital new councils had sort of moderated to pre-pandemic levels. I guess do you have expectation for that to trend higher with Bread coming online. And as mentioned, the focus on the propriety card next year, just your general thoughts there?

Ralph Andretta

Yes. It certainly will. I think our digital sales will trend higher as we bring partners on to Bread as we enhance our digital suite, as we add more partners at FASTag, and we selling more product -- more of our products or partners through digital and omni channel, I would expect that to increase at a good clip.

Meng Jiao

Got you, great. And then separately, I guess can you guys sort of disclose the ethnicity of partnerships coming online with Bread?

Ralph Andretta

No, look here's what I will say, some of those partnerships are exclusive, some of them are not they're competitive. And we're very happy to compete in the marketplace. So, obviously you want exclusive partnerships over the best time, but clearly if it's not exclusive, we're very able to compete on price, and product and quality.

Meng Jiao

Got it, And then, lastly for me, on the payment rates, is there an expectation that as government stimulus sort of ends in September/October that you're going to start to see more, I guess a gradual celebration of payments coming down, is your expectation in terms of when the decline in payments happened and it certainly happened?

Ralph Andretta

You know boy, I wish I had that my magic eight ball. But we think as the government stimulus rolls off, you'll see a moderation of payment rates in the fourth quarter. I'll begin to see payment rates go to our pre-pandemic levels, because we have changed our product mix and our score mix. That was intentional. So, we'll see payment rates moderate because of the stimulus, but I think they'll be elevated. No, there won't be our traditional payment rates we have pre-pandemic because we have intentionally changed our product and score mix, risk mix as well. So we'll go moderate but not in my view, not to where they used to be in 2019.

Your next question comes from the line of David Scharf with JMP Securities.

Ralph Andretta

Good morning, David.

David Scharf

Hi, good morning. Welcome, welcome aboard, Perry and thanks for taking my questions. Two things first, Ralph, when I saw all the jewelry brands listed under the renewals, I guess the Signet brands, kind of reminded me to be asked for an update on vertical concentration, and in particular, I'm assuming that beauty and health is still the fastest growing vertical or best forming. Can you provide an update on perhaps for all the Pagoda and Zales sort of where they fall in terms of the maturities sort of renewal schedule? And whether or not that vertical -- is it -- growth expectations for that vertical are a key part of meeting receivables targets?

Ralph Andretta

Yes. So I'll speak of portfolio in total, we have 160 Brand Partners, and those renewals are staged over five to seven years and not one-year of renewables really hurts us, non-renewables really impact the P&L in a great way, we hate to lose the partners, but we’ve structured in a way that it's over a period of time and we've been focused on early renewals with our partners. And we really are leading in the beauty space, and it's been very, very healthy. And we've worked closely with the partners you have mentioned, and we continue to work closely with them bringing new products to the market, making it easy for acquisition, giving them options on in terms of products and penetrating deeper into their loyalty base. So I think we're -- we will continue to diversify. I think health is an interesting product line, beauty is an interesting product line, jewelry as you kind of noted plus sizes is an interesting product vertical for us. So we’ve been doing a lot of work in a little different vertical, which really helps us pivot away from the traditional bricks-and-mortar, and retail that we were before.

So we're excited about them, we're working with all those partners, in all those verticals. And the key is ensuring that we're growing the pie for them and for us with new products, data and analytics, and good service.

David Scharf

Got it. Got it. I appreciate the color. Just a follow-up on yield. Maybe a little more of a longer term question, obviously, the elevated payment rate when you're talking about so different from what every other lender is done during this transitional year of stimulus. But I'm wondering if we look forward, and I know there was a question earlier about where yields ultimately normalize. As you look at sort of the current credit profile it was provided in one of the slides and as you also think about by 2023, the composition of the portfolio that's coming from buy now pay later. Can you talk about sort of what percentage of gross yield you think will be coming from late fees, once things normalize, versus maybe the profile of ADS a few years ago, when it may have been as much as a third? So I'm trying to understand, I think that may get the biggest window into ultimately what the gross yield kind of secular outlook is?

Ralph Andretta

Yes. So, as I said, we've changed our product mix and our risk profile. So we're not -- we're not relying on late fees as -- as ADS was in the past. So that’s not a -- it's not a place where we want to place our bets. We want to place our bets on returns with good products and getting good yield from people that are good payers. So that's important to us. So we don't see late fees as being a predominant that predominant in our -- on our go-forward yield. I'm sure it'll say apart, but it won't play the predominant point as it did in the past.

If you think about yield, and you think about Bread, the Bread yields are accretive to us because it is relatively low cost to acquire, and low cost to serve. And those yields are accretive to us, and they will make -- enhance our yields going forward. So, I'm confident with that, our yields will be steady going forward. But -- and I'm also confident that given the product mix and the risk mix, it's not going to be just driven by late fees.

Your next question comes from the line of Dominick Gabriele with Oppenheimer.

Ralph Andretta

Good morning, Dominick.

Dominick Gabriele

Thanks so much for taking my questions. I just want to say welcome Perry, and Wayfair returning really is a testament to the strategic transformation here for sure.

Ralph Andretta

Yes. I got two deals this quarter.

Dominick Gabriele

Just right and it came in at a discount, right?

Ralph Andretta

Exactly.

Dominick Gabriele

So, I guess, as we look at the -- people who have been really focusing on how -- on the Fiserv fees, saying that it's not an exclusive relationship to some extent, and I was actually just going to flip that on its head and ask you, could you sign up another partner like Fiserv within that type of channel to get after perhaps different partners, merchants that they maybe I mean, Fiserv fits us everybody, but is there a way to kind of diversify those partners as like lenders will diversify their sub banks?

Ralph Andretta

Yes, well, let me just talk about -- first talk about the Fiserv relationship. Although not exclusive, we are integrated into their dashboard. So when a merchant turns on Fiserv relationship, we are there and integrated into their dashboard, so it's ease of use, so that although not exclusive that to me is really, really important. We have a -- we -- so Fiserv was a very important partner of ours and we were doing many things with them across the past.

But to the second part of your question, of course, we can work with another third-party as well. The place where I'm really interested and really want to be bullish on is particularly internationally, if we can, is on the technology platform that we have with RBC. So we are the white label solution to RBC in terms of buy now pay later installment lending. And we get a transaction fee there. So the revenue is without receivable that's something that we could rollout around the world pretty quickly. That's where -- that there's a real opportunity for us there to have RBC like relationships in other geographic locations.

Dominick Gabriele

Right. Yes, absolutely big opportunity. And I know it's a bit early to maybe ask this question, but maybe you could take back out the April, but if we think about the consumer's excess liquidity, I mean, I think one of the big banks talked about 50% of stimulus still being in their bank accounts. When I guess -- when we think about the holiday season coming up, I guess, can you talk about how your new relations -- relationships over time to diversify that fourth quarter receivables jump and how you're thinking about this holiday season with your partners, the spend turning into balances. Thanks so much, guys. I really appreciate it.

Ralph Andretta

Yes. I think you're -- if you look at the baseline forecast, you'll start to see in the fourth quarter, at least what's projected, you'll start to see savings -- those savings dissipate a little bit in the fourth quarter. Spring has rolled off and holiday season rolled on and we're seeing, like I said, high double-digit sales. So we're positioning ourselves very well for the holiday season though and I'd say over I think about it in three areas.

One, as Perry talked about and I talked about, we ramp -- we're going to ramp -- we have been ramping, we'll continue to ramp up on marketing dollars. That those marketing dollars are focused on driving incremental spend with our existing partners and acquiring new customers in the third and fourth quarter. So that helps us through the holiday season. We continually add partners to the Bread portfolio that will help us through the holiday season. I mentioned earlier that we have a number of really good prospects with RBC that will be ready for the holiday season. So all those things in my view of RBC is not receivables, but it is revenue. All those things will help us really drive to jumpstart 2022 and in a combination of payment rates, moderating, and sales continuing to grow. I think we'll -- you will see that as we exit the year, you'll see that receivables growth.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Reggie Smith with JPMorgan.

Ralph Andretta

Good morning, Reggie.

Reggie Smith

Hey, good morning, guys. I got two quick questions. Number one, just trying to understand, maybe you guys have talked a bit about the Bread integration process, but I'm curious, like how does that compare to the standalone on the buy now pay later companies? So specifically like it takes you longer to integrate given the nature of integration, are you on par with how quickly they can be up and running with a client.

Ralph Andretta

Yes, we are, probably as we could be running as fast. And I think the distinction between us and the standalones, there's a couple of distinctions. One is we're on the merchant side. So we integrate into the purchase path and give that merchant the option, typically the customer the option pay different ways that the merchant. We're not interested in taking the transaction away from the merchant. We're interested in adding the transaction to the merchant, because the merchants are partner. So that's one distinction. We're not asking them to download an app. We're asking to execute a transaction within the purchase path of that merchant. That's a real different distinction than the standalone.

Secondly, for our existing partners, we can offer relationship pricing, because they're a partner of ours beyond just that transaction. And we have a balance sheet, we have debt funding, and we have a relationship. So it could be very, very competitive in terms of pricing as well. Another distinction from the third-party, but in terms of up and running we're as quick as they are.

Reggie Smith

Got it. And if I can squeeze one more follow-up in, you mentioned, I guess, the success -- early success you're seeing with Millennials on your proprietary card. I was curious, is that a function of you kind of picking now formal Wayfair customers, or are there certain features about the card that resonate with Millennials? And that's what I'm asking is, have you considered, or are you thinking about integrating like buy now pay later functionality or installment functionality into your proprietary card and maybe even rebranding it to make it more of a consumer-facing product? Thanks.

Ralph Andretta

Great question. Yes, I mean, I think we’re seeing early success of Millennials, because it's a cash back card. So Millennials are rationale and they like cash flow. So they see it as a opportunity to get something back for their spending. Also we're skewing towards digital with the product as well. And we'll continue to make that product digital as well. So in terms of making it a bigger part of our portfolio we're certainly bullish on this product and you'll see us lean into this product next year.

Reggie Smith

Got it. I guess, just to make sure it was heard. Is there any idea or thought about making installment, like a feature in that product or could you not talk about that or --?

Ralph Andretta

Yes. I think we have --

Reggie Smith

I don't want -- I don't want -- I don't want you to abide?

Ralph Andretta

Yes. So I'm sorry if I didn't abide -- I didn't answer your question fully. Yes. We're going to bring all our product capabilities to our proprietary card. So installment buy now pay later all the capabilities we have will make available to our proprietary card.

Operator

Ralph Andretta

So thank you all for the call today and your interest in Alliance Data. As you know, we remain focused on executing our strategic plan, building for the future, and really excited about the progress we've made and our outlook. So everyone have a terrific day and thank you all very much. Take care.

