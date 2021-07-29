bmcent1/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:NFLX) is ​​the most popular on-demand streaming service in the world. Over the past ten years, the company's shares have brought their investors 1,250%. This growth in capitalization was due to the successful transformation of a small DVD company into the largest streaming giant in the world. Netflix is ​​trading cheap by comparable valuation today as the market fears competition and doubts the NFLX's ability to generate free cash flow. In our opinion, the fears are unfounded. We do not own Netflix stock as we specialize in another type of company. However, in our opinion, now investors have the opportunity to increase their positions. We are bullish on the company.

Original Content As A Competitive Advantage

Analysts often highlight the growing competition between streaming services and threats to Netflix from giants such as Disney or Amazon. They assume that streaming services are selling "leisure" to their customers. If so, then live-streaming and movie theaters should also be classified as competitors of the company.

Netflix and its competitors are not selling "leisure" but, first of all, content. Streaming services are not competing for the viewer's screen time but the regularity of content consumption in the long term. But since the number of hours a viewer is willing to spend watching movies or TV shows is limited, this is not a race that can be won solely by the amount of content. The viewer must prefer to spend 2 hours of free time watching your movie or series from all the options. In addition, this content must retain the viewer's attention for a long time so that they regularly return to the platform. The primary weapon of streaming services is TV series. If a movie often relies on entertainment, the series must captivate with its plot to keep the attention for a long time. Thus, Disney's competitive advantage in a portfolio of iconic franchises ceases to be so significant since not all of them can be adapted for the series. But Netflix's competitive moat is starting to seem even more prominent, as NFLX produces the most significant amount of unique content.

In addition, Netflix has been actively attracting cult filmmakers like Martin Scorsese or Zack Snyder lately. This is an essential fact as such people are capable of producing original and quality content.

Free Cash Flow Is Possible

The company pays for the original content with the confidence of shareholders in the bright future of the business. All doubts are reflected in the current valuation. It's hard to believe in a business whose capital expenditures are growing faster than revenue. By their nature, content investments resemble capital expenditures, but investments amortize more quickly. There are natural doubts that investors will see a steady free cash flow. Indeed, the company is very much like a squirrel in a wheel: the more revenue becomes, the more is spent on content.

We expect the company to continue to grow its revenue at a high rate in the coming years, but the driver will be the international market, not the US market. Today the company is actively investing in content outside of the US market. Today NFLX's US penetration stays at about 65%, but International penetration is less than 20%.

As revenue grew, the gross margin grew steadily, and the share of operating expenses in revenue declined. At the end of 2021, the management expects an operating margin of around 20%, which is in line with our forecast. If the growth rate remains above 15% in the coming years, we expect the following operating margin dynamics:

Upon reaching the operating margin of the projected 20% and with revenue growth of 20% YoY in 2021, NFLX will receive an additional net cash flow from operating activities in the amount of $1,400 million. Given the historical dynamics of the operating margin, we expect this figure to grow further as revenue grows.

It is important to understand that the free cash flow received at the end of 2020 is primarily due to a decrease in investment in content due to a lockdown and not to an increase in subscribers. At the end of 2020, Additions to content assets decreased from $13,916 million to $11,779 million, due to which the operating cash flow and FCF grew.

The management expects that by the end of 2021, free cash flow will be near the breakeven point. It means that there will be no significant increment in content production. Potentially, Netflix could significantly increase the free cash flow that investors are worried about by slightly lowering investments in content. However, the operating efficiency of the company remains the key driver of free cash flow growth today.

Comparable Valuation

We avoid discounted cash flow valuation because Netflix's future content investment is difficult to predict. However, the company is now trading at a clear discount to comparable valuation. The P/E multiple is 53, the lowest in the last eight years. PEG is less than 1.

On an EV/EBITDA multiple, NFLX is trading less than The Walt Disney Company (DIS) (35 vs. 37), despite the growth in financial performance.

Conclusion

Despite growing revenues and profitability, the market has recently become more skeptical of Netflix stock. The reason is heightened competition and increasing doubts about the company's ability to generate free cash flow. In our opinion, these fears are exaggerated. Netflix produces the most significant amount of original content today, and unique content is the main battleground for streaming platforms. This gives NFLX a significant competitive advantage. As 2020 has shown, Netflix is ​​able to generate free cash flow. For this, it is enough only slightly to reduce investment in content. The question is how smart it is to reduce the investment in competitive advantage, but the company can generate a positive FCF. In addition, we expect the company's operating cash flow to grow due to improved operating efficiency. Today the NFLX is trading at a discount to its historical multiples. In our opinion, now is a good time to buy Netflix stock.