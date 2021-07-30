Kyryl Gorlov/iStock via Getty Images

Investors have indiscriminately sold US-listed Chinese companies in the wake of China’s policy changes surrounding the tutoring industry and regulation of the technology industry. Global Cord Blood Corp.'s (NYSE:CO) shares have declined 25% from their early-June 2021 highs; however, Global Cord is a beneficiary of these policy changes which I expect to drive accelerated revenue growth for the company over the coming years. China’s policy changes in the tutoring industry are designed to reduce the cost of raising a child, making it more appealing for parents to have children to boost the country’s declining fertility rate. When combined with the country’s recently announced three-child policy, an increase in childbirths over the coming several years will accelerate Global Cord’s new subscriber growth. China has additional levers to manage their long-term demographics including tax and other financial incentives which could be applied at the national or provincial level. Further, the policy changes to the tutoring industry will result in parents having more dispensable income to spend on their children. Purchasing cord blood storage is effectively an insurance policy that parents buy for their children that pays off in case their child or sibling has a rare genetic disease. Approximately 4% of parents in Cord Blood’s markets purchase cord blood storage for their children – it is a discretionary purchase that parents make if they can afford it. With more disposable income to spend on their children, I expect that number to increase toward 6% over the next decade, in-line with other wealthy countries.

Cord blood storage is a tiny market compared to the China tutoring market, and I believe will significantly benefit from reshuffling the economics of raising a child that recent policy changes have targeted. China’s new regulatory policy has effectively wiped out the $120bn private tutoring market. I expect a portion of the USD$120bn of household savings to be used to (1) have more children and (2) to be redirected into other investments into their children – in activities such as extracurricular activities, books, travel, and yes, cord blood storage. I estimate that Chinese parents spend approximately USD$550m per year on cord blood storage, and that parents store the cord blood of <2% of new births in the country. A doubling of the industry to over USD$1bn, would consume <1% of the tutoring savings that parents see from the regulatory change. In short, the new savings parents receive from the policy changes should result in more new births plus a higher capture rate of those new births, which will drive an acceleration in Global Cord’s business results over the next few years.

Global Cord will also benefit from the re-opening of China’s economy post-covid. Global Cord’s ability to acquire new subscribers has been negatively impacted by lockdowns and social distancing because the company’s sales reps cannot enter the hospitals to communicate Global Cord’s value proposition to expecting parents and OBGYNs. Specifically, ~2 million babies are born each year in the three regions that Global Cord is licensed to operate in (Guangdong, Beijing, and Zhejiang). Global Cord’s capture rate has fallen from 4.6% in FY20 to quarter to 4.2% in FY21 (FY ended March 31st, 2021). I believe the capture rate will return to 4.6% and surpass 6% over the next decade as Global Cord’s sales reps are able to have access to the hospitals. This will result in an acceleration of organic revenue growth starting next quarter that will continue for the next three years.

China’s cord blood industry has operated under a one-license-per-region policy since inception in the early 2000s. Global Cord has the only license to operate in Guangdong, Beijing, and Zhejiang. Plus the company owns 24% of Qilu which has the only license to operate in Shandong. The three other licenses are held by other companies not affiliated with Global Cord. The one-license-per-region policy was renewed at the end of 2010 and 2015. However, in 2020, China policy makers did not renew the policy, in part due to distraction from the covid pandemic, and, in part, as they review whether to (1) allow existing cord blood operators to compete in other regions (2) allow new entrants into existing licensed regions or (3) open up new regions for licensure. Instead, China’s National Health Commission (“NHC”), on Jan 5th, 2021 decided that no cord blood banking license applications would be accepted in 2021, effectively delaying their policy decision for a year.

Investors dislike uncertainty and there is plenty of policy uncertainty at the moment. A few thoughts on what could happen:

China’s NHC could accept applications for licensure in Global Cord’s regions. It would likely take a couple years for licenses to be approved, storage facilities built, and distribution / sales force hired.

China’s NHC could allow existing license holders (three that are not affiliated with Global Cord) to compete in other regions and allow Global Cord to compete in the competitors’ markets.

China’s NHC could accept applications only for regions that are currently unlicensed (70% of the country’s population which is currently unserved) which would give Global Cord a shot at significantly expanding their business into new territories.

China’s NHC could keep the status quo of one-license per region.

Based on my research of the cord blood industry, in both China and other countries, it is very difficult to displace the leading, incumbent cord blood company. The incumbent has a recognizable brand and trust with their customers. Buying cord blood storage is effectively an insurance policy against rare diseases with a call option on future scientific developments. Buying insurance is about peace of mind and trust which is why brand recognition and reputation matter a lot in cord blood. Further, the two biggest sources of new subscribers are (1) referrals from other parents and (2) referrals from OBGYNs. The incumbent has relationships with parents who have stored their cord blood and OBGYNs who refer parents to Global Cord. In addition, for parents that are having a second or third child, they will virtually always store their cord blood with the same provider as their first child. For these reasons, I believe that if new competitors are able to obtain licenses, Global Cord will be able to retain much of their market position and any market share erosion will be very gradual.

On the positive side, Global Cord might have the opportunity to expand into additional territories (70% of China’s newborn babies are born in regions with no licensed operator) which would be a step-change in growth and intrinsic value for Global Cord’s business. Further, once the board gets regulatory clarity, I think they will seriously look at returning capital to shareholders through dividends or share buybacks. Lack of regulatory clarity and potential to expand into new regions have been to primary reasons cited for Global Cord maintaining a such large cash position.

Global Cord has a strong business model with high returns on invested capital, significant free cash flow, recurring revenue, pricing power, a defensible competitive position, and long-term growth potential. Global Cord charges ~$1,400 USD in processing fees up front for a new subscriber, then collects ~$100/year USD in storage fees for 18+ years. The historical churn rate of stored samples is approximately 0.2% per year, so once Global Cord has stored a cord blood sample, it is very sticky. Global Cord has a few different payment plans, and depending on the plan that is selected, the company can receive a pre-payment for part or all of the storage fees which results in deferred revenue. The growth in deferred revenue results in free cash flow above net income. The 3-year average FCF/net income is 154% - I view companies who generate FCF > net income as generally having high-quality, conservative accounting.

Over the last 10 years, Global Cord has grown revenue at a +12.8% CAGR, operating income at +14.8% CAGR, and FCF at a +14.2% CAGR. I expect Global Cord will grow revenue at +15% for the next 3 years and then revenue growth to moderate to ~8% for the next 4 years. Global Cord’s growth is driven by (1) rising income in China – as parents have more money to spend on their children, they are more likely to buy cord blood storage. That can increase the % of parents that buy cord blood storage from 4% to 6% over the next decade (2) pricing power – Global Cord has successfully raised prices a few times in order to cover cost increases, with limited impact on new subscriber numbers (3) potential expansion into other China regions by China’s NHC granting CO new licenses (4) product line extension to existing customers in China, primarily in genetic testing which has become a big business for cord blood operators in other countries (5) geographic expansion outside of China via acquisition or organic expansion.

Sanpower controls Blue Ocean which owns 65% of Global Cord. From 2015-2018 Sanpower pursued a debt-funded expansion strategy, similar to many PRC-based conglomerates, buying international trophy assets. In January 2018, Sanpower acquired 65% of CO from Golden Meditech at ~$10.50/share. From 2018-early 2021, Sanpower ran into leverage problems, also similar to many other PRC-based conglomerates. My understanding is that restructuring is largely compete. The restructuring included taking equity from an outside investor, divesting assets, and focusing on core, profitable operations. On March 8th, 2021, Yafei Yuan gave a speech titled “Regain Strength from Mistakes” in which he discussed mistakes make and lessons learned that Sanpower will use to build it business going forward. He emphasized a focus on profitable businesses and sustainable expansion. Interestingly, when he discusses Sanpower’s business units, he cites cord blood as the first business unit, indicating that it is (1) the most profitable and (2) the most promising business line within Sanpower. In addition to owning 65% of CO, Sanpower owns 76% of Qilu which is the Shandong cord blood operator (the other 24% of Qilu is owned by CO). While Sanpower only holds 1 of 8 board seats, they are the controlling shareholder, so I think the conglomerate has significant influence over capital allocation. I believe that one reason that CO has been slow to return capital to shareholders is because Sanpower has been distracted by their own debt restructuring since acquiring their 65% stake in CO. Now that the conglomerate has completed this restructuring and has set its focus on improving the balance sheet, responsible growth, and profitable operations, Global Cord’s cash and free cash flow generation will be increasingly important to the Sanpower.

Global Cord has seen significant takeover interest over the last 7 years from several different buyer groups, including PRC-based conglomerates (Golden Meditech, Sanpower), life sciences companies (Cordlife), and PRC-based private equity firms (Haitong International Securities Group). In addition, my conversations with industry contacts indicate there is additional interest from other conglomerates, foreign life sciences companies, and local and foreign private equity firms – however, these other players would only start due diligence if Sanpower is interested in selling its 65% stake. The reason for the heavy interest is simple – the business is incredibly profitable and generates a torrent of free cash flow, that consistently grows.

GoldenMeditech offered to acquire the 35% of the company it did not own for $6.40/share in 2015.

Sanpower acquired Golden Meditech’s 65% stake in Global Cord in January 2018 for ~$10.50/share. Around that time, there was speculation that a bidding war might cause the company to be acquired for >$15/share.

In 2019, the board received an unsolicited offer from Cordlife (CGCL SP) to merge with Global Cord at $7.50/share. The board terminated discussions with Cordlife in February 2021.

March 2nd, 2021 Alternate Ocean Investment, a subsidiary of Haitong International Securities (665 HK) made a low-ball bid for the company at $5.00/share in cash. Haitong is a PRC-based private equity firm that is based in Guangdong which is the region that Global Cord generates most of its business. Despite the similar name “Alternate Ocean”, the entity is not affiliated with “Blue Ocean” which is the Sanpower entity that owns 65% of CO.

What does all of this takeover interest mean? I think there are over a dozen attractive suitors that would love to acquire Global Cord in its entirely. The board has plenty of buyers that would line up to pay a fair price – whether that is an unaffiliated party that would buyout the 65% owned by Sanpower and the 35% owned by public shareholders or Sanpower just acquiring the 35% stake they do not currently own. The board has good options. Recall, Sanpower acquired 65% of Global Cord for ~$10.50 in January 2018. Since then, Global Cord’s revenue has grown by +24%, operating profit +95%, cash balance +43%, and share count is flat. In my view, the board should be able to find an acquirer that is willing to pay 24%-95% more than the $10.50 that Sanpower paid for their shares (implying a value of $13-$21/share).

Cord Blood Industry

~6% of parents in the developed world decide to store the cord blood/tissue of their newborn child in a private cord blood bank in case their child, sibling, or family member are diagnosed with certain rare diseases, primarily leukemias, lymphomas, and immune system diseases. There are currently 80 standard uses, but most of those are extremely rare. The odds of a child having one of the diseases by age 20 is 3 in 5,000 (0.06%). However, by age 70, 0.46% of adults will have a stem cell transplant, so there is a slightly higher chance it could be used by the child or a family member of the lifetime of the stored sample. In addition to standard uses, there are several clinical trials in regenerative medicine underway and also experimental uses for cord blood.

The cord blood companies have collection kits at the hospitals. When the child is born, the doctor/nurse uses the collection kit to scoop up the blood that comes out of the umbilical cord (cord blood) and the umbilical cord itself (cord tissue). They then send a batch of all the samples to Global Cord’s processing and storage facilities each day. Global Cord receives the sample, checks the stem cell count in the sample, and packages it for cryo ((cold)) storage where it will sit until the child or family needs it.

These umbilical cord tissues and blood have 10x the stem cells and bone marrow which make them useful for treating cancers and blood disease. My very basic understanding is that doctors can hit the patient with higher doses of cancer-killing drugs (which also kill the patient’s white blood cells). If the doctors have stem cells that they can infuse into the patient, then they can boost the immune system back up after the high-powered drug dose. That higher dosage increases the success rate of killing all the circulating cancer cells.

If you do not have cord blood stored at a private bank, you can try to find a match in one of the public banks which receive donations. However, a match is not guaranteed and can take a while to find. Using your own cord blood cells (autologous transfusion) results in 80-90% success vs much lower if there is not a perfect match (graft-vs-host disease).

When a parent stores cord blood/tissue, it is a long-shot that it will ever be used (<1% are used). However, many middle-upper income families are willing to spend ~$1,400 up-front and ~$100/year to get these benefits because it could save your child’s life (even if it is a <0.5% chance of needing it). Plus there are potential treatments that are being developed that could make autologous (person’s own) stem cells very useful for novel treatments for new types of disease. For these reasons, storing cord blood is best thought of as an insurance policy against your child having bad luck (getting one of the rare diseases) and a call option on future scientific developments.

Family Cord Blood Banking in China

Cord blood storage is a global industry

Source: company presentation

Global Cord is the leading provider in China with 47% of the licensed market and ~13% of the total market. There are 4.8m babies born into the licensed markets each year.

Source: company presentation

However, as you can see in the map below, most of China (~70% of the population) is still white-space and does not have any licensed operators. Global Cord is in the pole position to win these new territories as China NHC expands its licensing across the country. China has had 12-18 million newborns per year over the last 5 years. If we assume 16 million newborns and long-term cord blood penetration of 6% nationally which is the global average for developed nations, that is 960,000 new subscribers per year for the industry. At ~USD$3,000 average lifetime revenue per subscriber, China’s cord blood business could be a USD$2.9bn revenue industry. Currently Global Cord is licensed to operate in regions that give the company 47% share of newborns of the licensed regions. If the market reaches $2.9bn and Global Cord’s share declines to 33%, the company’s revenue would be USD$950 million, up from $178 million TTM (5.3x increase).

Source: company presentation

The numbers below show the number of newborns in China per decade. To get the annual newborn number, divide the numbers below by 10. In the most recent decade, China averaged 16.3 million births per year. Given the newborn numbers in the last couple years, you can understand why China wants to make policy changes to stabilize the newborn numbers.

China Cord Blood versus International Cord Blood

As I’ve studied cord blood in other geographies, I discovered that the advertising cost / buying Google adwords is one of the biggest costs for cord blood banks because the incremental margins are high for storing samples in a freezer that you already own and maintain. I estimate that operators in other developed nations charge higher prices ~USD$1,600+ in processing and USD$200+ in annual storage, yet their operating margins are 20-25%. Because Global Cord is the only licensed operator in its three regions, the company can charge lower prices and while also generating mid-40s operating margins. Global Cord spends ~20% of revenue on sales and marketing (vs foreign cord blood ~40-45%).

China’s tutoring industry strayed from its mission of helping educate students because of intense competitive rivalry and greed for more profits. The intense rivalry between for-profit tutoring companies drove aggressive advertising and selling tactics which put financial pressure and emotional stress on students and parents alike. I believe this is one of the risks that China’s NHC must consider when deciding whether to change its one-license-per-region policy for the cord blood industry. As the industry stands today, parents pay lower prices than in other developed countries and the cord blood industry spends less on aggressive advertising and sales tactics, which results in a healthy, stable financial position for China’s cord blood industry. I feel that cord blood storage should not be a product that is aggressively hawked to financially and emotionally fragile, expecting parents. Increasing competition could certainly create incentives for the same aggressive sales tactics that caused the tutoring industry to stray from its mission.

Having a financially healthy cord blood industry is important for China’s long-term economic development as a leader in science and technology. Global Cord and the other licensed operators operate the public cord blood banks, so it is important for the companies to have a healthy financial position including strong profit margins, so that the cord blood samples (both private and public) are viable in 10-30 years when they are actually used.

Comments on the long-term model

Babies born in China drives the TAM. Global Cord’s three operating markets are ~13% of the total babies born. Only about 30% of the population is covered by one of the three licensed operators. If the other 70% of China’s newborns are born in regions where there are no licensed operators. If Global Cord were granted licenses to expand, that alone could more than double the size of CO’s business (I am not modeling that in the numbers above).

Babies born sharply declined over the last year two years which makes Global Cord’s financial resilience over that period particularly impressive. Studying the numbers, you can see why China wants to stimulate growth in newborns, moving to a 3-child policy and reducing the cost of raising a child by making tutoring a non-profit industry.

FY22 will be an inflection point for the business as (1) newborns rebound off a very low year and (2) covid/social distancing restrictions are lifted which boosts the % capture rate of newborns. Management has guided to 72-75k new subs in FY22; however, I think management is conservative in their projections (as they have been in the past), and I think they will raise subscriber growth guidance this year.

In FY20, CO took a pricing increase in their processing fee to cover increased costs. Every several years, CO increases pricing on both processing fees and storage fees to cover increased costs.

I believe that mid-40s operating margin is a sustainable level for the business. Expenses will increase in FY22 as CO re-hires sales reps as covid restrictions are lifted which will cause operating margins to fall in FY22. However, I believe the investment in opex will drive 15% revenue growth for each of the next 3 years (off a low base in FY21) which will drive 13-15% growth in operating income.

Deferred revenue arises from prepayment of storage fees. In FY21, DR per new sub declined significantly because Chinese consumers were hurt by the economic slowdown. The company is already seeing pre-payments (and DR) jump in 4Q FY21 as the economy has improved which I expect to continue into FY22 which will further accelerate FCF growth in FY22 and beyond.

Valuation

After studying several M&A comps and trading comps, I believe that 4x EV/sales and/or 8x FCF is the appropriate way to value a cord blood bank. The U.S. comps I looked at had half the profit margins that Global Cord has and sold for ~4x EV/sales.

PKI bought ViaCell for $300m (4.2x EV/sales) in 2007

AMAG sells CBR to GI Partners for $530m in June 2018 which I estimate was 4.4x EV/sales.

CCEL is a trading comp in the US that is subscale and trades for ~8x EV/FCF.

Global Cord’s value today

Cash balance $7.69/share

Global Cord’s operating business FY21 $0.80/share of FCF x 8x EV/FCF = $6.38/share

Global Cord’s FCF/share based on ownership of Qilu $0.24/share x 8x EV/FCF = $1.93/share

Total value today: $16.00/share

Applying this same framework to Global Cord at the time when Sanpower acquired 65% of the company results in a value of $13.42 vs the $10.50 that Sanpower paid to acquire the share in CO. That indicates to me that Sanpower bought their shares in Global Cord for a 22% discount to fair value.

Estimated value in 7 years

Cash balance $17.36/share

Global Cord’s operating business FY28 $1.72/share of FCF x 8x EV/FCF = $13.75/share

Global Cord’s FCF/share based on ownership of Qilu $0.24/share x 8x EV/FCF = $3.76/share

Total value in FY28: $34.87/share, a +11.8% CAGR in intrinsic value (through organic growth and FCF generation)

Based on today’s share price, shareholders would earn 7.3x their money over 7 years, a +33% CAGR from owning Global Cord.

Risks

The herd of large elephants roaming around the room asking questions like, "Why is the stock so cheap?", "Why hasn’t the board returned cash so far?", and "Is the cash actually there?" Will Sanpower attempt to acquire the company at a very low valuation?

I think the stock is cheap because the company has not returned capital so far, citing regulatory uncertainty and the desire to have cash to pursue expansion. Also, there have been several attempts to acquire CO for a very cheap valuation (Golden Meditech, Cordlife, “Alternate Ocean”). I think investors are concerned that even if it is a good business, Sanpower or another PRC-based firm will try to acquire the company at a very low valuation.

I think the board may change their tune on returning capital to shareholders once (1) there is regulatory visibility and more importantly (2) because Sanpower has nearly completed its restructuring so there will be more focus on cash generating business units.

Is the cash there? Sanpower has been under close regulatory supervision since acquiring their stake in Global Cord. In addition, Global Cord’s management team is very conservative in how they communicate with shareholders, how they present financial statements, and how they discuss the future of the business – very conservative. I think it is generally less likely for conservative management teams to do aggressive things like steal the cash or fabricate numbers. Further, the company banks with major Chinese banks (harder to fabricate statements) and the auditor is KPMG Huazhen LLP. While we’ve learned auditors don’t catch all frauds, generally frauds are run by management teams who run fast and loose with their numbers and are focused on big growth and are promotional to shareholders. That is not this management team, at all. I believe management and board are extremely conservative which is why they have been slow to return cash. I believe they are holding cash while they wait to gain clarity on the regulatory environment. And, I think they want significant capital in case they have an opportunity invest in new storage/processing facilities if they win licenses in the 70% of China that is currently unlicensed “white space”.

I believe that as minority owners of a NYSE-listed company domiciled in Cayman Islands, there are significant legal protections that prevent Sanpower or another entity from acquiring the shares far below their intrinsic value of $16/share. There are several legal precedents in which the Cayman courts have ruled in favor of minority shareholders. I believe that Jayhawk is an extremely sophisticated investor with extensive experience investing in China. I think they are the company’s longest-term shareholders (been invested since before the company was public). The board did reject the Cordlife offer at $7.50/share, so I believe they understand CO’s value. Many members of the board are highly sophisticated and have strong backgrounds in finance including at Western universities. All board members face significant reputational risk in “rubber stamping” an inside deal to Sanpower. Further, doing an inside deal would bring shame to China and Sanpower in particular, just at a time when the conglomerate’s reputation is beginning to improve following its restructuring.

There are also regulatory risks in which China’s NHC could allow new competitors in Global Cord’s markets which I described above.

And finally there are the normal risks - recession, covid, etc.

