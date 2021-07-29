Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) CEO Bob Udell on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Q2 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Spaude - SVP, Corporate Communications & IR

Bob Udell - President, CEO

Steven Childers - CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Williams - Cowen

Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo

Ana Goshko - Bank of America

Jennifer Spaude

Thank you and good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone to Consolidated Communications second quarter 2021 earnings call. On the call today are Bob Udell, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steve Childers, our Chief Financial Officer. Bob's comments today will highlight our strategic initiatives and progress with our fiber build plan. Steve will provide details on our second quarter financial performance and an update on the Searchlight investment. Following their prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions.

Please review the safe harbor provisions on slide 2 of this presentation. Today's discussions include statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking and subject to certain risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in consolidated filings with the SEC.

Today's discussion will also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Our earnings release includes a reconciliation of these measures to the nearest GAAP equivalent.

I will now turn the call over to Bob Udell.

Bob Udell

Thank you, Jennifer. And good morning, everyone. We've had a highly productive second quarter delivering stable revenue, strong broadband growth and exceeded our very aggressive build plans. In the quarter we upgraded 76,000 gig capable fiber passings, and for the year, we have completed 122,000 fiber upgrades, which is a great start to our five year 1.6 million location build plan.

The first half of the year demonstrates our team strong execution on our fiber first strategy. I'm proud of what the team has accomplished in just six months and the transformation that is taking place.

With that we are on track to achieve our target and upgrade over 300,000 locations in 2021. Our build plan is outlined on slide six of our investor presentation. The recent upgrades were primarily in northern New England, California, Texas and Minnesota markets. Crews constructed almost 1400 miles of new fiber in the second quarter, which is double the miles constructed in first quarter.

We are placing 288 fiber count or larger cables to meet the high capacity needs of our consumer, commercial and carrier customers for years to come. Our near net regional fiber networks allow for very attractive average cost per passing. Our cost per passing is approximately 465 year to date, which includes edge access equipment, labor and fiber components. This is well within our expectations.

Our go to market strategy has been meticulously planned out. We're offering simple packages with highly competitive pricing and an optimized customer experience. Our gig capable symmetrical product offering with no data caps will be a key differentiator compared to cable.

We are installing fiber services within three days and on time for our customers for their appointments, and we have significantly improved our contact center performance and productivity. Our premium tech support which comes with all fiber connections ensures the best possible experience.

Additionally, investments we are making in our digital transformation projects will give our customers new self-serve options, making it easy to do business with us the way they want. In short, all these factors support a highly competitive differentiated fiber product in a transformed customer experience.

Key New Hampshire is a great example of a recent local market launch with very positive receptivity to our new fiber product. Our marketing strategy included a community event, local sponsorships, and a competitive offer that is making it easy for residents to choose Consolidated.

We have been working very closely with our partners, and vendors to understand supply relative to our forecast. We are cautiously optimistic that we have sufficient CP to meet our forecast for the remainder of the year. And from a construction perspective, we have high confidence we can achieve our 2021 cyber build objectives and are already in the planning stages with our vendors for 2022 and beyond.

We are seeing early successes and penetration rates, and they are in line or exceeding our plan. Early Q1 build areas with cable competition have already achieved double-digit penetration. We added approximately 3000 consumer fiber gig capable subscribers in the second quarter and nearly 7000 fiber subscribers here to date.

In fact, some of our late Q4 cohorts in rural areas with less competition are at 51% penetration. We were very pleased with the sales activity and receptivity to our fiber offering. It's a powerful combination of delivering not only the fastest symmetrical speeds, but also a truly differentiated customer experience, which is key to our value proposition that comes with our new fiber services.

We have completed five public private partnership builds this year totaling roughly 8000 passings and are well positioned to participate in any additional funding opportunities that allow us to expand broadband to rural America. This year alone, we have won bids for 16 additional municipal partnerships and have dozens more in the planning stages, not to mention a very solid track record with state and federal programs.

Simply put, we understand the funding sources, have good relationships with our community partners, and have the infrastructure in place to build cyber at scale and support the network for the long term.

Within our commercial channel, we're experiencing an increase of face to face meetings in most markets, which is good news. However, sales cycles are time from quote to close still seems extended due to lingering COVID-19 concerns.

Our commercial go to market strategy is based on leveraging our fiber network to provide application solutions, which grow data and Ethernet revenue. Our sales teams are always focused on network and we utilize a solutions based sales approach, which we call CCI Ignite. We work to become a trusted advisor to our customers and provide simple solutions to complex problems.

Data and transport revenue grew 1.4% year over year, and it's up from roughly 1% growth in the first quarter. We are pleased with the momentum of our sales teams and the sales activity around Ethernet, Unified Communications and SD WAN, which are leading solutions.

As we build out carrier grade capacity, we increase [on net] buildings by roughly 1400 or 11% year over year. We had nearly 200 strategic builds in the quarter, and on that revenue represents roughly 90% of our revenue for commercial. Our strong balance sheet enables us to support this channel and commit the capital needed to grow the business with the highest return, projects and focus.

Our Partner [ONE Agent] channel performed well in the recent quarter and is highly engaged. This provides us 158 - 150 agents selling on our network, we continue to move up market and also to help bring in new logos.

Our carrier team is actively engaged with emerging 5G network opportunities across all the major carriers. The carrier product mix like commercial is weighted toward Ethernet and we are seeing more interest in carrier grade wave solutions.

Our carrier sales team has experienced, nimble and proactive in pursuing network growth opportunities, as we manage the pressures of price compression on second generation contracts and an increasingly competitive landscape. We continue to be optimistic about business recovery and are pleased with the receptiveness for meetings and resolving projects.

I'll now turn the call over to Steve who will provide more insight on our second quarter financial results. Steve?

Steven Childers

Thank you, Bob. And good morning, everyone. It was another exciting quarter for our team as we made great progress in our transformational fiber first build strategy. Today I will provide an update on second quarter results, reiterate our full year 2021 guidance and remind you the strength of our balance sheet.

Our second quarter highlights can be found starting on slide four of the presentation. Operating revenue for the quarter was $320.4 million down just 1.5% compared to a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $126.7 million, which is in line with our guidance which factors in the startup investments into the sales and support functions with the fiber build plan.

The quarter also included a $3 million increase in wireless cash distribution, which was largely offset by increased marketing costs to support the rollout of our new one gig plus fiber products.

Now looking closer at revenue, total commercial and carrier revenue was $143.8 million in the second quarter, down two points - $2 million or 1.4%. Data and transport revenue was $19.8 million, up approximately 1.4% in the second quarter.

Growth continues to be led by customers adding dedicated Internet bandwidth and Internet services, as well as our commercial VoIP solution ProConnect. Voice revenue declined $2.3 million or 5.1%, driven by a reduction in access lines and the migration of our customers to VoIP solutions, which recorded data.

Turning to our consumer channel, total consumer revenue was $125 million, which represents a year over year decline of 2.3%. Consumer broadband revenue was $68 million, up 3.7% and reflects the highest growth rate on a year over year basis that we have realized over the past few years. It also represents more than two years of consecutive year over year growth in broadband revenue.

While we are laser-focused on the execution of our fiber build plan our growth is driven by driving data ARPU through speed upgrades to both fiber and copper customers combines targeted rate increase activity.

Consumer data ARPU in the second quarter was $57.26, up approximately $4.50 or 8% from a year ago. Consumer voice revenue was down 6.8% or 2.9 million. Video revenue was down $2.4 million, on a standalone basis, this product has a slightly negative margin. The pace of our video revenue declines has increased this year as we sunset, our linear video services and transition to new and in-demand streaming partnerships.

Our current over the top partner strategy allows us to meet our customers’ needs and manage any rising content cost or CapEx. The decline in linear video revenue actually improves gross margin and free cash flow.

Network Access revenues totaled $31.1 million, up slightly from a year ago. Special Access declines were offset by increase in Universal Service fund revenue, driven by higher rates to end users during the quarter.

Subsidy revenue was down approximately 600,000 due to a mandated reduction in state funding from the Texas high costs fund. We are part of an appeal which has been filed by the Texas telephone [indiscernible] Association on their recent ruling in an effort to restore funding to prior levels.

Now turning to operating expenses, exclusively with depreciation and amortization, were $214.3 million, up $10 million or 4.9% from the second quarter of 2020. Cost of services and products increased $5.8 million, primarily due to two factors.

First, Universal Service fees increased $3.6 million, as a result of higher end user rates in the second quarter. As a reminder, these fees are passed through expense and are neutral to EBITDA.

Second in the quarter we recognize a $.4 million one-time charge relating to assets which we treated as an add back to adjusted EBITDA. SG&A cost increased $4.2 million or $6.5 million - or 6.5% primarily due to an increase in marketing expense targeting customers where we have completed one gig upgrades and rolled out our new fiber products. And as Bob mentioned, we have upgraded more than 122,000 passings here to date.

Net interest expense for the first quarter was $45.4 million, an increase of $14 million from a year ago. As displayed on slide seven. The increase reflects our new capitalized balance sheet with the Searchlight investment and the global refinancing we completed last October, which allowed us to extend maturities, increased liquidity and reduced leverage.

For the quarter, non-cash interest on the Searchlight note combined with amortization, deferred financing costs and the related discount totaled $10.9 million. The remaining increase in interest expense is primarily due to the higher mix of senior notes as compared to 2020.

As a reminder in early April, we completed a repricing of our term loan, further strengthening our balance sheet. The repricing combined with a $400 million bond offering reduced our annualized cash interest cost by approximately $18 million.

At the end of the second quarter, we have over $500 million in liquidity and we expect to receive the $75 million from the second stage of the certified transaction once we receive FCC approval later this year. Our new capital structure and strong liquidity position provides us with a fully funded build plan to return to growth. At June 30th, we recognize a non-cash loss of $39.8 million related to the increase in the fair value of the contingent payment right to Searchlight.

Slide eight of our presentation outlines the investment steps of our Searchlight partnership. We have received approval under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, and in April we received overwhelming support from shareholders who approved all proposals related to the investment.

Additionally, subsequent to the end of the second quarter on July 15, we received all required TVC regulatory approvals necessary for the conversion of the CPR issued to Searchlight. The second stage of the investment, which is $75 million will occur following FCC approval which is expected by year end. The change of administration and in light FCC and telecom review processes have impacted the timeline for approval. However, we are aware of no substantive issue or challenge to the petition.

The end state with a Searchlights full investment $425 million will result with Searchlight holding approximately 35% of an estimated 112 million shares of common stock performed and reflecting the full conversion of CPR and upon the second closing Searchlights convertible equity interest or note will convert the perpetual preferred stock and will retain a 9% coupon.

Cash distributions from the company's wireless partnerships totaled $12.7 million in the second quarter and are $22 million for the first half of 2021, as compared to $19.7 million for the first half of 2020.

Capital expenditures totaled $119.2 million in the second quarter just over $195 in the first half of the year. 40% of our CapEx year to date is supporting our fiber network expansion and our digital transformation technology.

Our fiber growth plan is fully funded and our five year plan to upgrade at least 70% of our service area with fiber gig plus capable services, enabling highly competitive broadband services is off to a great start.

Today offering our previous guidance for 2021, which is outlined on slide nine, capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $400 to $420 million. This guidance reflects increased investment levels, driven by our build success base CapEx related to the fiber expansion plan.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $500 million to $510 million. Cash interest expense is expected to be in the range of $130 million to $135 million. We expect to pick the Searchlight investment at least through 2022 and have the option to do so through 2025. Cash income taxes are expected to be in the range of $2 million to $4 million.

With that, I'll now turn it back over to Bob for his closing remarks.

Bob Udell

Thanks, Steve. Well, it's early on in our five year growth plan, I'm very pleased with the team's ability to exceed our fiber upgrade targets and to be on track with a very aggressive first year build plan. I am confident in our ability to deliver a differentiated superior fiber product with an excellent customer experience and with improved digital capabilities.

Furthermore, I am very confident in the fiber construction machine we are developing as we continue to scale. The investments we are making today is creating a new trajectory and path forward for the growth of Consolidated Communications.

We have a clear plan for growth and the expertise to execute on the strategy as demonstrated by our first half of the year results. Our balance sheet is strong. And we have the support from an experienced strategic partner in Searchlight. We're on a path return to total company top line growth in 2023.

In closing, I want to thank our consolidated team who's working hard to deliver on this bold plan. Our path forward is all about building long term sustainability and value for our investors, our customers and our employees. I couldn't be more excited for what our future holds.

Adam, we'll now take questions. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Greg Williams with Cowen.

Greg Williams

Great, thanks for taking my questions. I have three questions if I may. The first one is on the wireless gas distribution, sounds like $12.7 million is coming in a little higher than expected and trends. And where do you see that shaking after the end of the year? I assume it comes down in the second half, as you typically guided around $37 million to 39 million for the year and just seeing if that still holds.

Second question is some bottlenecks and inflation. Bob, you mentioned that you're plans don't see any bottlenecks now, and in fact, your orders for 2022 are ready to go. But maybe on the inflation side, I think last quarter, you mentioned, resin was creeping up a bit for the conduits. Are you seeing anything there that caused more scrutiny?

And then the last question is just on cables response to your fiber builds, you mentioned some good penetration levels, and what's cable doing in response to your fiber deployment in their footprint? Thanks.

Bob Udell

Thanks, Greg. Hey, Steve, you want to start with the wireless [distro] And then I'll pick the other two?

Steven Childers

Yes, sure. Greg, the question on wireless. I appreciate the question. So yes, previously, we have always said we'd be in a range of 37 to 39, for full year. And to your point, you're exactly right, we are running ahead of where we thought we would be for the first half of the year.

And so if we would hit what's in our internal models, we would be at 41. So we're cautiously optimistic that we're going to exceed that $39 million that we've been talking about. But again, that assumes we kind of hit our internal numbers for Q – here for Q3, and Q4.

And I will remind you, we don't, as a limited partner, we don't have a lot of visibility to what's coming down the Pike from Verizon, so we wish them the best and, putting up good numbers the rest of the rest of the year. And I will remind you that we did have $41 million in cash distributions at the end of - for 2020. But we're, we're little bit cautious as we don't necessarily have the control of the checkbook there.

Bob Udell

Yes. With regards to the second part of your question, bottlenecks or inflation, we really don't see any bottlenecks. At this stage, on the fiber construction side. We're actually seeing improved delivery on commit dates. And we feel pretty good about even the start of 2022 from a terminal and in miscellaneous equipment perspective.

On the CPU side, we're a little more cautious from a chip perspective. We're all trying in this industry make the transition from Wi-Fi 5 to Wi-Fi 6. And so seeing that product delivery, slip a little bit is causing us to work even closer with those vendors that we have that integrate with our digital infrastructure for service delivery, and create some additional options.

So we've got good flexibility with the inventory we have on Wi-Fi 5 or access to [inventory] Wi-Fi 5. But we're being a little bit cautious on the move to Wi-Fi 6.

As far as pricing, haven't seen anything from an installation perspective. We've got some long term contracts. We made some volume commitments last fall. And so we feel like we're in pretty good shape to hedge at least for the next couple of years from an installation perspective.

And with response - with respect to your cable responds to fiber build, I think we're so small still, that we don't get a ton of attention. We're seeing some natural speed upgrades by cable in some of our markets. But it's a natural pattern that we've - we ourselves have deployed and with the one gig symmetrical product, it is hard to compete with. We feel very confident in that product.

The simple service experience for how it's ordered. And, so I don't think anyone can really match us and the reliability of what we're deploying in our, fairly suburban and rural markets, compared to it being more distant cable markets from a plant perspective. So I feel good about our product.

Greg Williams

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from line up Eric Luebchow with Wells Fargo.

Eric Luebchow

Great. Thanks for taking the questions. Just two for me. So first, on the fiber build, obviously, good penetration level so far, maybe you can talk about the activity? Are they mostly net new customers to Consolidated? Or are you seeing more of the early gross as coming from existing customers that may be upgrading from DSL or fiber to the node where the sales process might be a little easier?

And then secondly, I'm curious your aspiration to get to total company top line growth by 2023. I think we can get our arms around the consumer broadband business the opportunity there, maybe you can talk about the commercial and carrier segment, at what point, do you think somebody growth areas, Ethernet, SD WAN that you talked about could offset some of the legacy declines and products like voice? Thank you.

Bob Udell

Great, thanks for the question. Let me start first with, the activity on the fiber builds, from a passing perspective. We're really benefiting from probably 60% being new ads. And that is growing, because where we're upgrading, we're, hitting some of the areas where, I think competitive activity on the cable side has outpaced our DSL, loop shortening. And, that's why we've made the transition, as we have, and obviously started that process about a year ago in planning, and are now executing on it. So it's going from 59%, 60%, gross new ads, to higher as the quarters progress. And we feel good about that.

In terms of the top line growth, I would tell you, that commercial and carrier continues to benefit from transport and data growth, that is not necessarily consistent across the industry, and we've been able to do that, because we continue to have a pretty strong network product that we extend for customers, between the $500 a month range and higher, as soon as they go for a dedicated Ethernet product, we're doing almost all of that with fiber versus a bundle copper solution.

And so, so that's allowed us to have consistent growth and high reliability in that bucket. And so when we do our planning, and look at all the regions in which we're deploying fiber, from FTTP perspective, we feel pretty confident that we'll be in a good position to see those lines crossed from a revenue decline on voice offset with a growing fiber based broadband growth curve. Steve, anything to add?

Steven Childers

Yes, well, I agree with what everything that you said, I guess, the reminder to Eric, and everybody else on the call. Part of the calculus and saying we're going to return to growth is we're obviously very focused and very excited about the FTT plan, everything that you said on commercial and carrier.

So I think, we're, we've demonstrated that we have best in class teams in that area, I think we're one of the few putting on consistent growth on the commercial or on the enterprise side. And then I would just remind you that we do have the reset from CAF II start off funding January 1 of 22, so I think everybody has built into their models right now. But that is being taken into consideration in the top line growth number for 2022. I think you'll start seeing some sequential growth in 2022 to do the planning and consistency on the commercial carrier teams.

Eric Luebchow

Okay, thanks for taking the question.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Ana Goshko with Bank of America.

Ana Goshko

Hi, thanks very much. So just to follow up on the prior question and comment, so in the - with the growth ads that you're getting on the fibre to the home. To clarify, are those actually competitive wins from cable? And if so, on what basis, is it the superiority of the product? Or are you being promotional as well?

Bob Udell

We're absolutely being aggressive with marketing. And, as demonstrated by our [popping] in marketing spend, we're trying new things, and cycling quickly through programs that work. And so I would say they're competitive wins from cable, where we have a duopoly and they're based on, our local activity in the market.

We start with a, softening of the market with construction, kind of like the air attack, if you will, set up a website, very tightly managed for soliciting interest, do some PR, then we do direct mail, and then direct sales comes in. And so that equation is really helping us drive both electronic and which is really low cost, customer onboarding and marketing and onboarding. And in the direct sales, spreads word of mouth, as well as in itself produces sales. And so that that kind of air attack and ground troops coming in with door to door is really an equation that works quite well.

Ana Goshko

Okay, and then I was referring to promotional pricing. I'm just how aggressive are you being promotional?

Bob Udell

I'm sorry.

Ana Goshko

Pricing. Yes.

Bob Udell

Yes. I would tell you on commercial, we really lean on our relationship with the customer. And so we take the first the, the customer's input on what they're doing with broadband and then focus on providing them a solution. And we have our building blocks from a product perspective, whether it's DDoS, or cloud secure, that allows us to interesting [LAN] for them. And it allows us to use the new technology to solve a problem for them.

And so we're definitely competitive on price, and the fiber, has high reliability. And so the maintenance behind it after its installed isn't high. And I think that equation with, our aggressive - work with the customer to understand what their use of broadband looks like, allows us quickly to assess how we solve the problem for them with a competitive price, but we're definitely competitive, I wouldn't say we're under pricing competition.

Ana Goshko

Okay. And then, Okay, thanks. And then secondly, just a follow up on the topic of some of the post-pandemic impacts we're seeing on pricing and prices and inflation and the labor market, had you have adequate labor now or other unfilled positions in your company that potentially could be a hindrance to either the rollout or kind of other parts of your operations?

Bob Udell

We have sufficient resources to meet our plan. And we continue to iterate on other areas that we might expand to. So we don't see labor, or inflation challenge right now. But, we watch the economy in the world around us. I can't see inflation or labor challenges hurting us any worse than any other competitor.

In fact, I think we're better positioned, because of our culture. And we've had a sticky culture, our tenure and retention of employees is outstanding. And we have provided, a new opportunity for employees to renew their excitement around bringing a wonderful service to the communities that we serve in suburban and rural areas.

So there's a lot of energy in the company right now. We have a lot of good candidates for positions that might become open. And so I don't see any labor shortage that's impacting us and in the foreseeable future. But we're always looking for good people. And so far, I have a good pipeline for them.

Ana Goshko

Okay, thanks. And then final question. I know you've got a lot on your plate right now. But, it looks like there are other local markets potentially available around the country, are you open to any kind of acquisitions or tuck-ins, or M&A at this point?

Bob Udell

I would tell you that, never saying ever, but we're really focused on executing our plan that's in front of us now. And we think there's more value in our organic build, then trying to chase the price up on additional M&A activity.

But we've got some great partners in Searchlight, they're really good at assessing those opportunities. And, and so I'm really fortunate to have them as a specifically, [Andrew Freys] my lead contact there, as a partner that allows us to, see and evaluate opportunities that come across their radar.

Ana Goshko

Okay, so never say never. Okay, thank you.

