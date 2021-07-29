Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) CEO Chip Clark on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2021 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Ferry - Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors

Chip Clark - President & Chief Executive Officer

Diantha Duvall - Chief Financial Officer

Tom Davis - Chief Medical Officer

Jessica Flechtner - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Burnett - Stifel

Chad Messer - Needham

Colleen Kusy - Baird

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Dan Ferry. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Dan Ferry

Thank you operator and good morning everyone. Earlier today, we issued a press release that outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. This release is available at genocea.com under the Investors tab.

During the call today, Chip Clark ,President and CEO will provide a brief corporate update; and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Diantha Duvall will review the financial results. After their prepared remarks, we will open up the call for Q&A. And Chip; Diantha; Tom Davis, Genocea's Chief Medical Officer; and Jessica Flechtner, Genocea's Chief Scientific Officer will then be available to answer your questions.

It is now my pleasure to pass the call over to Chip.

Chip Clark

Thanks Dan and thank you all for joining us today. We are pleased to provide a few brief updates. I'll start with our two clinical programs GEN-011 and GEN-009. As a reminder GEN-011 is Genocea's neoantigen-targeted peripheral T cell therapy or NPT therapy which we're testing initially in checkpoint inhibitor refractory people with solid tumors.

We believe using patient T cells taken from easily accessible peripheral blood and expanding the T cells only on tumor neoantigens prioritized by our Atlas platform may give GEN-011 efficacy, accessibility, and cost advantages over other T cell therapies.

In other words, we believe that GEN-011 may stand out through better T cells seeking out better targets.

The TiTAN trial is a Phase 1/2a study designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, T cell persistence and proliferation and clinical efficacy in patients with a range of tumor types across two dosing cohorts: one with a single GEN-011 dose; and the other with GEN-011 administered as multiple low doses.

During the second quarter, Genocea dosed the first patient in the TiTAN trial. We continue to add clinical sites and accrue patients into the trial. We will provide updates throughout the year and report initial efficacy data from a patient subset, late in the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022.

Now, let me turn to GEN-009, our adjuvanted peptide neoantigen vaccine. We recently provided long-term follow-up clinical and immunogenicity data from this clinical study at the ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting.

At ASCO, we reported a compelling signal of GEN-009 clinical activity on top of checkpoint inhibitors. Of nine CPI sensitive patients dosed with GEN-009, four patients experienced a novel reduction in tumor volume and achieved independent RECIST responses post-GEN-009 dosing including three PRs and one CR.

Of the seven CPI refractory patients, two achieved stable disease after initial GEN-009 vaccination for up to 10 months. Expanded immunogenicity data revealed that vaccine-specific T cell responses were detected ex vivo after the first dose of the vaccine, and continue to rise with each subsequent dose. Vaccine-specific T cell responses remained significantly elevated over baseline and post-CPI pre-vaccine time points for at least six months, showing persistence of the vaccine response. We anticipate the providing of additional updates on all of our clinical and research activities throughout the year.

In addition to this operational progress, we recently strengthened our SAB with the appointment of Marcela Maus, the Director of the Cellular Immunotherapy Program at Mass General Cancer Center and an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Maus is internationally known for her work as a translational physician scientist in the field of immunology, particularly as it relates to T cell immunotherapies and cellular therapies in the treatment of cancer. I have no doubt that her expertise will be a significant contributor to our progress.

I'm now going to pass the call over to Diantha to summarize our financials from this quarter before opening the call up to questions. Diantha?

Diantha Duvall

Thank you, Chip and good morning everyone. We ended the quarter with $60.4 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $79.8 million at December 31, 2020. Our operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 are as follows. Our net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $4.3 million or $0.20 per diluted share compared to $11.3 million or $0.39 per share for the same period in 2020. Our net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $16.3 million or $0.37 diluted net loss -- $0.37 per share compared to $24.2 million or $0.84 per share for the same period in 2020.

R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $10.5 million, compared to $8.6 million for the same period in 2020. R&D expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $19.3 million, compared to $18.6 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is mainly due to the growth in our internal research and manufacturing teams and GEN-011 manufacturing and clinical costs. The increase in R&D expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 is mainly due to the growth in our internal research and manufacturing teams, partially offset by the timing of GEN-011 engineering and clinical manufacturing costs.

G&A expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $4 million, compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2020. And G&A expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $7.7 million, compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in G&A expenses for both periods is mainly due to growth in our internal G&A team partially offset by decreased facility costs.

Other income and expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was income of $10.2 million, compared to expense of $0.2 million for the same period in 2020. Other income and expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was income of $10.7 million, compared to income of $0.4 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in other income and expense for both periods is mainly due to the non-cash impact of the fair value adjustment for the $33.6 million liability classified warrants issued in connection with our 2020 -- our July 2020 private placement. Our operating plan extends our cash runway to the end of 2022.

With that, let's now open up the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Ben Burnett from Stifel.

Ben Burnett

Fantastic. Thank you. I wanted to just ask about the GEN-011 study. I guess now the dosing is underway, do you have a sense for the number of patients that we might get at this first update? And also just in terms of enrollment, are you seeing greater demand for one cohort over the other?

Chip Clark

Hey, Ben thanks. This is Chip. Thanks for the question. I'm going to say that we're not going to give you a concrete number on the number of patients for whom we'll have the initial reporting out on just because as you can imagine, it's going to be dependent on just how things continue to progress.

But suffice it to say, it's not going to be sort of one patient we want there to be a robust understanding of how GEN-011 works. As to the question about the demand for one or the other I think it might be helpful for Tom Davis our Chief Medical Officer just to help give everyone a perspective on how the investigators and patients are thinking about these cohorts to maybe better help you understand the answer. So Tom?

Tom Davis

Thanks Chip. Certainly, a good question. The key design of the study here does allow for a less toxic regimen which one would think could be quite attractive to patients particularly those who are not really good candidates for high-dose lymphodepletion and IL-2. And as you might imagine we've had mixed responses definitely with investigators and patients liking the idea of a less toxic regimen and exploring how well that can work, as well as others who really want the full gusto and are prepared to take that toxicity in the hope of effectiveness.

Quite frankly, I'm betting that both will be effective. The intent here really is to have two different regimens that would be appropriate for different patients. And those who may not have the physiologic capacity to handle the intense regimen would have an option of having the lower dose. And hopefully we'll have good efficacy there. But of course we're waiting to see the data.

Ben Burnett

Okay. Excellent. I appreciate that context. One other question for me. Just about the manufacturing process and some of the specifications that go around like releasing the product I guess by virtue of identifying these neoantigens are you able to do like potency assays where you precisely identify like activity of the relevant T cells against their neoantigen targets? And is that something that's like being implemented at this early stage?

Chip Clark

Yes. It's a really important question Ben because there's I think perhaps the perception based on some evidence in the field that there may be some challenges with release assays for these types of products. But we feel confident in our current plan and as well as our activities for the future. And Jess can -- our Chief Scientific Officer can give you some additional color on that.

Jessica Flechtner

Yes. Thank you, Ben. It is true that we are able to show with the drug products that we are creating that the T cells have activity against the specific neoantigen that they were educated to respond to. And I think that gives us an opportunity to really show the strength of the drug product and how our selection directs the target to the right antigen.

Ben Burnett

Excellent. Okay. That’s great. Appreciate it. Thank you.

Chip Clark

Thanks for the question.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Chad Messer from Needham.

Chad Messer

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Let me say, it's great to be kicking off my earnings season with you guys yet again like so much ahead of the curve on your financial reporting. Just for the GEN-011 study one of the efficacy readouts will be T cell persistence and expansion.

Just wondering if you could maybe set the stage on what we should look for in that data? Is there anything from other sort of TCR studies that might benchmark that against to see or get some sense whether the ATLAS neoantigen selection is basically doing the chop that we hope it's doing?

Chip Clark

So Chad we're honored to be kicking off your earnings season in this late July time frame. I'm going to ask Jess to take over and answer the question about T cell persistence and put what we may be showing into some context. Jess?

Jessica Flechtner

Yes. Thank you, Chad. I think you asked specifically about TCRs the way that they do tracking we would not be able to do since they are tracking for example a single clone in the body. But the benefit that we have and something that we will ultimately be on, is we already know the identity of the antigens against, which the T cells should respond. And so we can track those specific T cells by looking at ex vivo assays out of the body to look for continued responses against the antigens against which the T cells were educated.

And so that among other assays that we're running should give us a very good picture of both how the cells engraft and how long they persist. But of course, what we are really looking forward to seeing is shrinkage of tumors and hopefully infiltration.

Chad Messer

Okay. That's super helpful. Anything you can share about how much of that kinds of data we should expect with this initial release? Is that the kind of thing that comes early, or is that something that takes longer to analyze and report?

Chip Clark

Jess?

Jessica Flechtner

It -- the studies that we are doing are longitudinal. So, we look early but then we also have to look for how long we detect the cells in the circulation. And so I can't guide you to the number of time points that will be available at the time that we report data but we are looking over time in each of the subjects that we treat.

Chad Messer

All right. Fair enough. Thank you

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Colleen Kusy from Baird.

Colleen Kusy

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Congrats on the progress. A clarifying question maybe for the endpoints that we'll be getting with the initial update of T cell persistence and expansion, will you be looking at that in the peripheral blood and in the tumor? And does the study include a pre- and post-treatment biopsy, or how else would you evaluate what's going on in the tumor?

Chip Clark

I'll send that back to Jess. Thanks, Colleen for the question.

Jessica Flechtner

Yes. So we -- thank you for the question. We do hope to look both in the peripheral blood and in the tumor. We do have in the schedule of the ability to have a pre- and post-treatment biopsy. I think as we learned in GEN-009 COVID may impact the ability to get biopsies depending on how the course of this pandemic goes but that is part of the plan.

Colleen Kusy

Great. Thank you. And for the PLANET manufacturing when you're expanding the T cells are you aiming for a certain mix of CD8 and CD4 cells? And I guess, would you expect that mix to be fairly consistent patient to patient, or would you expect some variability?

Chip Clark

Everything is coming up Jess in these questions. Jess, over to you.

Jessica Flechtner

Colleen, that's a really great question. We are purposely targeting both CD4 and CD8 antigens in our product and it will vary. It won't vary because of our manufacturing process, it will vary based on the antigens and the specificities that we find in each subject. So subject one might have a dominance of CD8 antigens and therefore the product will be skewed a little bit more towards CD8 responses. And subject two may have more CD4 neoantigens and therefore the product would be steered towards CD4 more.

I think what's most important for us and what we have shown in our development and engineering runs is that nearly every cell in the product is tumor specific we don't have bystanders and that we retain T cells that are specific for the breadth of neoantigens that we intended to grow them against. And we believe that breadth is a very important aspect to the product that we're developing.

Colleen Kusy

Great. And then is there anything we should be looking out for the upcoming presentation you have for the PLANET process, or will that be kind of we've seen before?

Chip Clark

I guess, I should say stay tuned. The idea is likely that is that we will provide maybe a little bit more color on the process and perhaps give some real-world data on how the process has worked for us.

Colleen Kusy

Great. Thanks for taking my question.

Chip Clark

Thank you.

Operator

Chip Clark

Thank you very much, operator and thanks again everyone for joining us today. We look forward to providing an update in the near future.

