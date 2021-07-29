kodda/iStock via Getty Images

After a decade of poor returns and low dividend payouts, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is finally about to address both issues. With a sustainable level of payouts and favorable market conditions, investors can count on relatively high dividends throughout the first half of the decade. However, despite that Gazprom has much more upside due to its vast asset base, dividends will remain a key source of returns for shareholders in the near future.

Before We Start

A small disclosure: some of the diagrams in this article are made within Atlas, a side project started by me together with some highly competent Russian equity research analysts.

Source: Atlas

The purpose of the project is to combine best-in-class valuation techniques and information edge over the broader audience to deliver consistent alpha in the Russian stock market. Why Russia? Because as native Russians, we operate in a market we know the best. Russia is a market that is very well suitable for making concentrated, mostly mid-term bets. Of course, only if you know the rules of playing in this market.

Even though Atlas will not offer any services to non-Russian investors (at least yet), I will occasionally share some of Atlas' materials on Seeking Alpha, localized in English. Essentially, all the graphic materials within Atlas are done by me. However, don't expect these materials to appear in my articles too often.

The Bullish Case, In Four Charts

Bullish Point №1: Gazprom will benefit from both higher oil and natural gas prices.

Source: Company data, image by Atlas

Let me emphasize one interesting fact about Gazprom: the company makes less than half of its profits from natural gas. Oil together with oil products make more than a third of profits, and the rest comes from Gazprom Energoholding, which manages electricity generation assets, and from other non-core assets like Gazprombank.

While many of us know that spot gas prices in Europe have reached record-breaking levels, there's a less obvious fact that Brent prices in rubles are similarly elevated.

Source: TradingView, image by Atlas

For Russian O&G companies, this is an important indicator that defines the size of revenues adjusted for ruble weakness (which is essentially good for Russian exporters).

Bullish Point №2: Gas storage stocks in Europe reached multi-year lows this year.

Source: data from AGSI, image by Atlas

European gas storage stocks were low due to cold weather at the beginning of the year. In summer, due to abnormally hot weather, gas consumption also remained at a high level. Such weather conditions are supportive for gas prices, which have reached levels last seen way back in 2008.

Bullish Point №3: With a 50% payout ratio, Gazprom will be able to pay both high and sustainable dividends.

Source: Company data; image and 2021-2024 forecast by Atlas

Our bullish assumptions imply that the company may pay over 34-35 rubles per share in dividends this year if we see continuously high oil and gas prices throughout this year. The dividend yield to the current stock price is 12%.

Political Considerations And European Demand Outlook

To be honest, I rewrote this section multiple times, and every time I was displeased with the result. The thing is, investing gets increasingly more politicized, and a constructive discussion on political risks is something I barely see today. I don't want my article to be another spark that will cause a flaming debate in the comments section.

Given that we cannot ignore the topic of politics in Gazprom's case, I'll share two excerpts from the book "The Bridge: Natural Gas in a Redivided Europe" by Thane Gustafson, a professor of Georgetown University who's been researching the Russian energy sector for more than 40 years. For those who are interested in a balanced, neither pro-Western nor pro-Russian view on gas trade relations between Russia and Europe - this is one of the best books you can find.

The first excerpt explains well why I'm not concerned about the "looming" leverage of Russia over Europe:

What do these political developments imply for the future of the gas bridge? As the share of Russian gas in Europe’s gas supply reaches record levels, and as Russia completes a new generation of export pipelines, does Russia not have unprecedented leverage over Europe? The revolutionary changes in the European gas market suggest that the answer is no. For all the reasons discussed above - the increasing interconnectedness of the European transportation system, the diversification of import sources thanks to LNG, and the availability of storage - the European gas system is strongly resilient today and will become even more so in the future, despite the decline of Europe’s indigenous sources.

The second excerpt explains why, like it or not, Germany, as well as the rest of Europe, will have to rely on cheap Russian gas in the observable future:

As Germany becomes increasingly reliant on renewable sources of power, chiefly solar and wind, it will face with increasing urgency the problem of intermittency - how to keep the grid in balance when the sun and wind are not available, a condition that Germans call Dunkelflaute, or being “becalmed in the darkness.” The only solution now available is to have additional power available from conventional sources, whether nuclear, coal, or gas. But if Germany has no nuclear, and the exit from coal proceeds on the schedule adopted by the commission, then what alternative is there to gas?

As for gas demand in Europe, neither I nor Gazprom itself expects an increase in gas demand in Europe in the 2020s.

Source: Company presentation

The European economy is highly indebted, structurally weak, uncompetitive, and will become even weaker after it switches to higher-cost and less reliable renewable energy. Nevertheless, if we do see growing demand because of some miraculous reason, Gazprom will be limited in capacity to meet this demand without the Ukrainian route. A hypothetical setup without Ukrainian pipelines implies that Gazprom would be able to supply only 207 bcm of gas per year, in line with an average level of exports in the 2010s:

Source: Goldman Sachs

That capacity is enough to sustain exports at current levels but definitely not enough to meet growing demand if that will be the case.

Why Gazprom Is So Undervalued?

One of the biggest questions that arise when anyone tries to analyze Gazprom is how to value the company. Classic comparable multiples like P/E and EV/EBITDA show ridiculous undervaluation most of the time. It's also quite hard to make a DCF-model that would make real sense in Gazprom's case.

Within Atlas, we use a metric called Inflation-adjusted ROIC. It's an advanced valuation metric similar to CROCI and CFROI, which helps to determine whether the company creates or destroys value. If ROIC is lower than the company's inflation-adjusted weighted average cost of capital (or inflation-adjusted WACC), then the company is destroying value. Simply put, it's like taking a loan and putting the money into something that gives less return than your loan's interest rate.

Source: Atlas

The company's inflation-adjusted WACC is estimated at around 9%, while its inflation-adjusted ROIC has been floating around 0-3.5% in recent years. This ongoing value destruction caused by numerous internal and external factors, in our opinion, is the main reason why Gazprom shares are so heavily discounted.

First and foremost, Gazprom's quality of capital allocation is poor. In the last ten years, the company spent more than 5 trillion rubles on pipeline construction, besides capex in other segments. Inflation-adjusted ROIC at below-WACC levels allows us to conclude that Gazprom spends a bit too much on capital expenditures.

For Gazprom, we conservatively assume the same level of operational expenses and capital expenditures in the next couple of years, just adjusted for inflation.

Source: Company data, Atlas

Secondly, Gazprom, as the biggest company of Russia, largely reflects the established political and economic status quo in the country, with a strong focus on the power of the state and a lack of attention to the welfare of ordinary people. Gazprom supplied 225.1 bcm of gas to Russian customers in 2020 - noticeably more than to Europe for the same period (174.9 bcm). These tremendous volumes come at subsidized prices because the majority of Russians simply can't afford to pay the same price as European customers.

Source

With almost a decade-long decline in incomes of Russian households, Gazprom will have to continue to subsidize the domestic market for a long, long time. Also, the company has 473,800 employees, more than Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Shell (RDS.A), BP (BP), Total, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) combined (~462k employees). Automation could come to the rescue - but not in Russia, as it will inevitably cause social tension. Not to mention that from time to time, Gazprom is involved in different social initiatives of the government. The most recent one is the gasification of Russian regions, which will be fully done at Gazprom's expense and will require ~$7.7 bn till 2023. Not especially too much for the company yet still a sensitive sum of money.

Thirdly, the emphasis of the Russian government on keeping all important sectors in the state's hands provides no incentives for Gazprom to optimize its business structure. And boy oh boy, Gazprom has a lot of assets to squeeze additional value from:

Source: Company data, image by Atlas

For example, Gazprom could partially sell its stake in Gazprom Neft (OTCPK:GZPFY) and reduce it to, let's say, 75%. The increased liquidity would attract more investors, retail and institutional. That also would allow pushing Gazprom Neft's stock to MOEX Russia index to get exposure from index funds. This is only one of the endless options that Gazprom has in terms of reshuffling its business structure.

In the end, in addition to our expectations that Gazprom's capex isn't going to decrease, let me remind readers that Gazprom's infrastructure keeps aging. This is the point I mentioned in my first article about Gazprom.

Source: Gazprom Factbook 2016-2020

As of 2020, Gazprom has more than 55.1 thousand km of pipelines older than 40 years. Even if Gazprom completely abandons all pipelines related to gas transit through Ukraine (~10700 km), this still leaves us with 44.4 thousand km of old pipelines. During the 2020s, the number will only increase. Readers can find more technical details on pipeline maintenance in my first article, so I won't repeat them there.

Does The Chinese Gas Market Play A Big Role In Gazprom's Case?

I wouldn't say so, for now. The Power of Siberia pipeline has 38 bcm of capacity, which is only 19% of what Gazprom usually supplies to Europe (~190-200 bcm/year). The full export capacity will be reached only in 2025, so the pipeline won't significantly affect Gazprom's financials until this time.

There are also plans to build Power of Siberia-2 with 50 bcm of throughput capacity. However, the first gas will likely flow no earlier than in the late 2020s as the construction of the pipeline may take from 4 to 6 years, according to analysts' estimates.

Consensus Estimates

Equity research analysts are almost unanimously positive on Gazprom shares:

Source: made by Author, estimates provided by respective institutions

Within Atlas, we expect Gazprom shares to hit 350 rub/share by the end of the year due to extraordinarily high dividends for 2021. It should be noted here that we have a bullish view on oil and gas in the coming years. If prices normalize in 2022-2024, we estimate a sustainable level of dividends at ~25 rub per share in such a case.

The Bottom Line

The near-term prospects are bright for Gazprom. Nonetheless, investors shouldn't expect surprises from Gazprom outside of dividends: the company has a consistently low ROIC, so dividends are the only element of the investment case that is currently priced in the stock. More significant revaluation of Gazprom requires equally large-scale changes within the company (and in Russia as a whole), which we do not expect in the foreseeable future.