Great Growth, Bound To Slow

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) recently released 2Q 2021 results showing 34% revenue growth and 44% non-GAAP EPS growth over 2Q 2020. This strong growth was largely due to non-COVID revenue as the calendar hit one year since the most severe closures and restrictions from the pandemic. This quarter's performance contrasts with 1Q, in which most of the growth was still COVID-related.

The sequential comparison also showed us that the overall growth rate for Thermo appears to have peaked in 1Q at 59% for revenue and 145% for non-GAAP EPS. The slowing growth thesis is further reinforced by the FY 2021 guidance provided by the company in the earnings call. The $35.9 billion revenue guidance and $22.07 EPS guidance implies that 2H 2021 revenue will be 12.8% lower than 1H actuals, and 2H net income will be 27.7% lower.

On the positive side, Thermo now sees organic revenue growth in the base business of 12% for the full year, but this is following a first half in which sales increased nearly 46%. The company also expects higher COVID vaccine and therapeutic related revenue, offset by decreases in testing revenue. Finally, the company will incur added interest expense in the second half as it borrows cash to complete the $17.4 billion acquisition of clinical research service provider PPD (PPD).

The $22.07 EPS forecast puts the company at 23.95 times current year earnings assuming a share price of $528.77. Compared to the 2020 non-GAAP EPS number of $19.55, the company is expected to grow at 12.9% this year for a PEG ratio of 1.86, near the 2.0 upper limit I like to use for an established growth company. The important question is whether this growth can continue in 2022 given the changing COVID picture and planned organic growth along with the PPD deal.

Management did not discuss 2022 on the earnings call but plans to do so at an investor day in mid-September. Until then, we have some data we can use as a first pass estimate for 2022. The decline in COVID testing revenue will be a big drag in 2022, but the PPD deal, along with organic growth should set the company up for higher growth in 2023 and beyond. In the short term, the market may consider Thermo Fisher to be about fairly valued, but if it can continue to deliver the double digit organic growth expected in 2021, then the stock will look attractive based on out-year earnings.

COVID-Related Business

Thermo Fisher was positioned well to meet the demand for PCR testing early on in the pandemic. The company also had the resources within its contract manufacturing business to support production of vaccines and therapeutics. In 2020, Thermo had $6.6 billion of COVID related sales, including $6.1 billion associated with testing and $0.5 billion associated with vaccine production. Headed into 2021, the company expected similar testing revenue and a doubling in vaccine revenue. What has actually happened so far in 2021 is that testing has slowed down more than expected but vaccine production has ramped up. Based on year-to-date performance, Thermo now sees testing revenue much lower at $4.9 billion, and vaccine revenue higher at $1.8 billion.

Looking at testing data in some key countries, we see that the US peaked in tests per day at the end of 2020. Other countries already affected by the Delta variant such as the UK and India have seen large ramps in tests for a 3-month period but are now both on their way back down. The Delta variant could be an upside to testing revenue for Thermo, but the company chose this quarter to make a conservative cut in the base case assumption.

For 2022, my assumption is that testing-related revenue in each half of the year will be similar to the $1.1 billion expected in 2H 2021. I also assumed vaccine and therapeutic production revenue at the same level as FY 2021. The resulting overall COVID sales projection for Thermo is for a reduction of $2.7 billion from this year. I estimate this results in a net income reduction of $1.1 billion, or about $2.83 per share.

2020 2021 2021 2022 $mm Actual Plan Forecast Estimate Testing 6.1 6.1 4.9 2.2 Vax & Therapeutic 0.5 1.0 1.8 1.8 Total 6.6 7.1 6.7 4.0

PPD

Thermo Fisher announced in April that it will acquire PPD, a large Clinical Research Organization for $17.4 billion in cash. The deal is expected to close at the end of 2021. This would be Thermo's largest acquisition ever, even bigger than the 2014 purchase of Life Technologies or the original merger with Fisher Scientific. While the company is a natural fit with Thermo's pharma and biotech research customers, the services-related nature of the business means that it will have a lower operating margin than the current company average.

The good news is that PPD has also grown from the 2020 revenues shown on the slide. Analysts now expect PPD to have sales of $5.89 billion in 2022. In addition to the revenue boost, Thermo expects $125 million per year in synergies by the third year of the merger. In my base case for 2022, I assume $40 million. On the negative side, Thermo currently has about $7 billion of cash on its balance sheet, so it will need to borrow at least $10 billion to finance the transaction. The company should be able to issue debt at under 3% in the current market, and will have the cash flow to pay back the debt in a few years. For this reason, I do not expect any meaningful share buyback activity for a few years and Thermo's dividend will continue to be tiny, on the order of the current 0.2% yield. With these puts and takes, I estimate the benefit to Thermo's bottom line to be about $1.46 per share.

Organic Revenue

Thermo Fisher management called out several areas that are performing well in the reopening environment that are not tied to COVID response. Academic and Government was the fastest growing end market in the quarter with 35% growth, supported by biosciences and research channels. Industrial and applied grew 30%. Products in this market include electron microscopes, which are used in materials science applications and semiconductor manufacturing. Chromatography and mass spectrometry products also showed significant growth. These are used in various manufacturing applications including energy and chemicals industries.

Thermo is also planning to spend $2.5 billion in capex in 2021 which blows away the previous record of $1.5 billion in 2020. These include sterile fill/finish lines for contract manufacturing in several locations in the US and Europe. Another site in Lithuania was expanded to enable production of key materials used in mRNA vaccines. Given the success of the COVID mRNA vaccines, Thermo is well positioned to provide production services for mRNA treatments in the future that extend beyond COVID. The company also just opened a plasmid DNA manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, CA this month.

It is hard to be certain at this time that the 12% organic growth can continue in 2022. The COVID reopening momentum will eventually come to an end, however the company has built up a good reputation given its performance in the pandemic. Some of the technologies used to test and fight COVID will likely have applications to other diseases. In the decade before the pandemic, Thermo had a gradually increasing rate of organic growth, and the pandemic could be the catalyst for another step up. Nevertheless, 12% seems like a stretch given history, so I am assuming 10% for 2022. We should get data for a better prediction during the company's investor day in September.

10% organic revenue growth would be worth about $3.06/share of EPS. I assume that cost of goods and R&D also increase by 10% but SG&A only increases by 5% due to economies of scale and the company's PPI business system.

Putting It All Together

Adding up the three drivers of 2022 performance, we get an EPS estimate of $23.80/share.

This values the company at a P/E of 22.2 times 2022 earnings, but the year-to-year EPS growth is only 7.8%. This makes the company look temporarily expensive as the decline in COVID revenue is a drag on growth. At this rate of decline, COVID-specific sales would go to zero by 2024, or they could line out at some smaller positive number if COVID remains endemic.

At that point, with the PPD contribution also now part of the base, we have an EPS growth rate of around 12%, driven by the organic growth. With my PEG target of 2, a P/E of up to 24 would be acceptable. If EPS gets to around $26 by 2024, that means a reasonable price target for that year would be $624. That is 18% above current levels but if it takes 3 years to achieve, it is not a market-beating return.

I am satisfied to continue holding Thermo with these growth prospects, but those looking to start a new position may have a better entry point. Share price this year has moved in line with US COVID worries, bottoming around $440 in April and June and reaching a new all-time high this week as Delta variant concerns became widespread in the media. I expect the current US virus wave to crest in the next few weeks as it has in India and the UK.

At that point, TMO share price will likely start coming down again. The analyst day in September will be the next catalyst for share price increase as the non-COVID growth plans become clearer. I sold a small part of my holdings at $480 in November 2020 and would look to buy back between that level and the $440 bottom reached in April and June.