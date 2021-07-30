5 Blue-Chip Bargains That Create The World's Safest 6% Yielding Retirement Portfolio
Summary
- We live in a yield-starved world where 2.8% is considered "high-yield".
- Fortunately, building a custom portfolio allows you to achieve nearly double that, with far superior safety and quality.
- EPD, ENB, TRP, PM, and ABBV combine to form a 5.5% yielding Ultra SWAN portfolio that offers nearly 4X the market's yield but with far superior safety.
- Analysts expect this portfolio to generate market-matching 6.4% long-term growth, and 12% CAGR long-term total returns that are 1% better than the aristocrats and 4% better than the S&P 500.
- Optimizing your portfolio for whatever fundamentals matter most to you, is how you can make your own luck on Wall Street, and achieve your rich retirement dreams.
Many of us dream of living entirely off dividends during retirement. No matter what the market or economy does, we yearn for generous, safe, and exponentially growing income to pay the bills, and give us the rich retirement we deserve.
Of course, in a persistently low rate world, many of the highest yielding stocks are value/dividend traps, to be avoided at all costs.
So yield-starved is the world, that overseas governments are borrowing at negative interest rates for as long as 30 years. And VYM, Vanguard's "high-yield" ETF yields just 2.8%.
But here's how to easily build the world's safest 6% yielding stock portfolio, using disciplined financial science.
How To Find The World's Highest Quality Blue-Chips
If you want to maximize safe yield that's going to require a concentrated portfolio.
Charlie Munger's Daily Journal Portfolio
Charlie Munger's Daily Journal Portfolio has just 5 very high-conviction ideas in 3 sectors.
(Source: Fisher et al, The Journal Of Business)
Five stocks can indeed provide over 80% of the benefit of diversification but you had better make sure those five are very high-quality names you can trust.
This brings us to the highest quality companies on earth, 12/12 Ultra SWANs.
(Source: Dividend Kings Research Terminal)
- green = potentially good buy or better
- blue = potentially reasonable buy
- yellow = hold
- red = potential trim/sell
The Ultra SWANs are the closest you can get to perfect quality on Wall Street.
You can think of them as wide moat aristocrats, the bluest of blue-chips.
The Dividend King's overall quality scores factor in 203 fundamental metrics covering.
dividend safety
balance sheet strength
short and long-term bankruptcy risk
accounting and corporate fraud risk
profitability and business model
growth consensus estimates
cost of capital
long-term risk-management (ESG scores and trends from MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet, and Reuters'/Refinitiv)
management quality
dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability
long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
- analyst consensus long-term return potential
It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 11 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?
During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 6 blue-chip dividend cuts on the Phoenix list.
There were five, meaning we predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
And then there's the confirmation that our quality ratings are very accurate.
DK Phoenix: Blue-Chip Stock Picking Made Easy
|Metric
|US Stocks
|
144 Real Money Phoenix Recommendations
|Great Recession Dividend Growth
|-25%
|0%
|Pandemic Dividend Growth
|-1%
|6%
|Positive Total Returns Over The Last 10 Years
|42%
|
98% (Greatest Investors In History 60% to 80% Over Time)
|Lost Money/Went Bankrupt Over The Last 10 Years
|47%
|2%
|Outperformed Market
|36%
|49%
|Bankruptcies Over The Last 10 Years
|11%
|0%
|Permanent 70+% Catastrophic Decline Since 1980
|40%
|0%
|100+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years
|NA
|83%
(Sources: Morningstar, JPMorgan Asset Management, FactSet, Seeking Alpha)
Basically, historical market data confirms that the DK safety and quality model is one of the most comprehensive and accurate in the world.
This is why I entrust 100% of my life savings to this model and the DK Phoenix strategy.
Dividend Sensei Risk Management Guidelines
- Always begin with proper asset allocation (with annual rebalancing) meaning owning enough bonds/cash equivalents to avoid becoming a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons during market downturns
- Own a diversified portfolio of 15 to 60 companies in 9 to 11 sectors, and use ETF/mutual funds to target sectors/asset classes you're not experienced with (such as bonds)
- Limit individual holds to 1% to 7% of your portfolio depending on quality and risk profile
- 1% or less for very speculative companies (such as Fallen Angels like Boeing)
- 2.5% or less for 7/12 average quality companies or speculative companies (regardless of quality)
- 5% or less for 8/12 above-average quality companies
- 7% or less for 9+/12 blue-chip, SWAN, Super SWAN, or Ultra SWAN quality companies
- Risk cap recommendations are for % of long-term invested capital
- You can overweight high conviction companies as long as you can eventually dilute the investment to your targeted risk cap
- Limit industry exposure to 5% to 10% or less of your invested capital
- Limit sector exposure to 10% to 20% or less of your invested capital
These are the guidelines designed to minimize the risk of catastrophic losses of capital during bear markets.
For Ultra-SWAN quality companies, I'm personally comfortable investing up to 20% of my capital if the margin of safety is high enough and the company meets my specific needs.
So let's take the five highest-yielding Ultra SWANs, and then look at their fundamentals, to help you decide whether or not they are a good fit for your retirement portfolio.
The Highest-Yielding Ultra SWANs On Wall Street
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - uses a K1 tax form
Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis
This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of EPD's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.
This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 31 (soon to be 32) experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.
Safety score: 88% — 5/5 — very safe
Dependability score: 87% — 4/4 — exceptional dependability
Quality score: 86% — 12/12 Ultra SWAN
Long-Term Risk Management Consensus: 59th industry percentile- average
2021 average fair value: $35.10
2022 average fair value: $34.74
12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $34.90
Margin of safety: 32%
DK rating: potentially very strong buy
Yield: 7.6%
Long-term growth consensus: 3.0%
Long-term consensus total return potential: 10.6% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)
For context, here's the return potential of the 31% overvalued S&P 500.
S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
And here's EPD.
EPD 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
EPD Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|EPD
|DK Quality Rating
|12
|86%
|Investment Grade
|A
|Sector
|Energy
|Safety
|5
|88%
|Investment Score
|97%
|Industry
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|Dependability
|4
|87%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|43.92%
|Sub-Industry
|Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|10.69%
|Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Safe Midstream
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|4
|Very Strong Buy
|EPD's 32.55% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|6
|Above Average
|EPD's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|EPD's 43.92% vs. the S&P's 9.34% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|EPD's 10.69% vs. the S&P's 3.43% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|30
|Max score of 31
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|97%
|
Excellent
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|A
(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Score)
EPD is one of the most reasonable and prudent high-yield Ultra SWANs you can buy. Not just because of its 7.7% very safe yield, but also the fact that its 5-year risk-adjusted expected returns are 3X that of the S&P 500.
Enbridge (ENB): The Growth King Of Midstream
Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis
- Daily Blue-Chip Deal Video: Enbridge, A 7.2% Yielding Ultra SWAN Global Aristocrat Retirees Can Trust
This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of ENB's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.
This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 33 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.
Safety score: 86% — 5/5 — very safe
Dependability score: 86% — 4/4 — exceptional dependability
Quality score: 84% — 12/12 Ultra SWAN
Long-Term Risk Management Consensus: 88th industry percentile - very good
2021 average fair value: $45.43
2022 average fair value: $49.20
12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $47.53
Margin of safety: 18%
DK rating: potential strong buy
Yield: 7.0%
Long-term growth consensus: 6.3%
Long-term consensus total return potential: 13.3% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)
ENB 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
ENB Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|ENB
|DK Quality Rating
|12
|84%
|Investment Grade
|A
|Sector
|Energy
|Safety
|5
|86%
|Investment Score
|97%
|Industry
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|Dependability
|4
|86%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|43.05%
|Sub-Industry
|Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|10.82%
|Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Safe Midstream, Strong ESG
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|4
|Good Buy
|ENB's 14.56% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|6
|Above Average
|ENB's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|ENB's 43.05% vs. the S&P's 9.34% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|ENB's 10.82% vs. the S&P's 3.44% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|30
|Max score of 31
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|97%
|
Excellent
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|A
(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Score)
Global dividend aristocrat ENB is one of the most prudent and reasonable high-yield blue-chips you can buy today. Like EPD, it offers a very safe 7% yield and 3X the market's risk-adjusted expected returns over the next five years.
TC Energy (TRP): A Steadily Growing Energy Utility
Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis
This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of TRP's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.
This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 33 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.
Safety score: 82% — 5/5 — very safe
Dependability score: 81% — 4/4 — exceptional dependability
Quality score: 81% — 12/12 Ultra SWAN
Long-term risk management consensus: 68th industry percentile - above-average
2021 average fair value: $55.74
2022 average fair value: $57.59
12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $56.77
Margin of safety: 14%
DK rating: potentially good buy
Yield: 5.7%
Long-term growth consensus: 3.5%
Long-term consensus total return potential: 9.2% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)
TRP 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
TRP Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|TRP
|DK Quality Rating
|12
|81%
|Investment Grade
|A
|Sector
|Energy
|Safety
|5
|82%
|Investment Score
|94%
|Industry
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|Dependability
|4
|81%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|36.97%
|Sub-Industry
|Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|6.72%
|Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Safe Midstream
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|4
|Good Buy
|TRP's 13.55% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|6
|Above Average
|TRP's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|TRP's 36.97% vs. the S&P's 9.34% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|9
|Excellent
|TRP's 6.72% vs. the S&P's 3.44% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 9-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|29
|Max score of 31
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|94%
|
Excellent
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|A
(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Score)
Slow-growing TRP has 4X the market's yield and 2X the risk-adjusted expected returns, making it a potentially reasonable and prudent high-yield Ultra SWAN choice.
Philip Morris International (PM): The Growth Champion Of Nicotine
Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis
This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of PM's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.
This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 26 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.
Safety score: 86% — 5/5 — very safe
Dependability score: 88% — 4/4 — exceptional dependability
Quality score: 85% — 12/12 Ultra SWAN
Long-Term Risk Management Consensus: 78th industry percentile: - good
2021 average fair value: $100.14
2022 average fair value: $105.10
12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $102.91
Margin of safety: 5%
DK rating: potentially reasonable buy
Yield: 4.9%
Long-term growth consensus: 12.4%
Long-term consensus total return potential: 17.3% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)
PM 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
PM Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|PM
|DK Quality Rating
|12
|85%
|Investment Grade
|A
|Sector
|Consumer Staples
|Safety
|5
|86%
|Investment Score
|97%
|Industry
|Tobacco
|Dependability
|4
|86%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|31.78%
|Sub-Industry
|Tobacco
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|10.58%
|Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Strong ESG
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|3
|Reasonable Buy
|PM's 4.47% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|7
|Excellent
|PM's credit rating of A implies a 0.66% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|PM's 31.78% vs. the S&P's 9.34% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|PM's 10.58% vs. the S&P's 3.44% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|30
|Max score of 31
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|97%
|
Excellent
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|A
(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Score)
PM offers 3X the yield of the S&P 500 and 3X the risk-adjusted expected returns over the next five years.
It's one of the most reasonable and prudent dividend kings you can buy today, if you're comfortable with the risk profile.
AbbVie (ABBV): One Of Buffett's Favorite Dividend Aristocrats
Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis
- Daily Blue-Chip Deal Video: AbbVie, This 4.5% Yielding Ultra SWAN Dividend Aristocrat Is A Strong Buy
This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of ABBV's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.
This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 32 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.
Safety score: 82% — 5/5 — very safe
Dependability score: 89% — 4/4 — exceptional dependability
Quality score: 84% — 12/12 Ultra SWAN
Long-Term Risk Management Consensus: 85th industry percentile - very good
2021 average fair value: $150.29
2022 average fair value: $158.81
12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $155.04
Margin of safety: 24%
DK rating: potentially strong buy
Yield: 4.4%
Long-term growth consensus: 3.4%
Long-term consensus total return potential: 7.8% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)
ABBV 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
ABBV Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|ABBV
|DK Quality Rating
|12
|84%
|Investment Grade
|A
|Sector
|Healthcare
|Safety
|5
|82%
|Investment Score
|97%
|Industry
|Biotechnology
|Dependability
|4
|89%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|27.14%
|Sub-Industry
|Biotechnology
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|7.74%
|Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Strong ESG
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|4
|Strong Buy
|ABBV's 23.56% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|6
|Above Average
|ABBV's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|ABBV's 27.14% vs. the S&P's 9.34% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|ABBV's 7.74% vs. the S&P's 3.44% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|30
|Max score of 31
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|97%
|
Excellent
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|A
(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Score)
Slow growing AbbVie offers 3X the market's yield, 2X the risk-adjusted expected returns, and becomes a dividend king in 2023.
Fundamentals Of The Safest 6% Yielding Portfolio In The World
Keep in mind that this is merely an example of how to use the Dividend Kings tools to optimize a portfolio based on your specific goals, in this case, maximum very safe yield.
Now let's consider the fundamentals of an equally weighted portfolio in all five of the highest yielding Ultra SWANs.
Safety And Quality Fundamentals
- average quality score: 84% 12/12 Ultra SWAN (76th percentile on the DK 500 Master List)
- average safety score: 84% 5/5 very safe (1.8% probability of a dividend cut in a pandemic level recession)
- average dependability score: 85% 4/4 exceptional dependability
- average long-term risk management consensus: 80th industry percentile = very good
- average payout ratio: 62% vs 78% industry safety guideline
- average credit rating: BBB+ stable (3.9% average 30-year bankruptcy risk) vs A- average aristocrat (2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk)
But safety and quality don't deliver returns, those come from just three fundamental metrics, the holy trinity of total returns.
So let's look at the total return fundamentals for the ultimate high-yield Ultra SWAN portfolio.
- yield: 5.5% vs 1.4% S&P 500 and 2.1% aristocrats and 2.8% Vanguard high-yield ETF
- long-term growth consensus: 6.4% vs 6.4% S&P 500 and 8.9% aristocrats
- discount to fair value: 15.0% vs -31% S&P 500 and -27% aristocrats
- long-term consensus total return potential: 5.5% yield + 6.4% growth = 11.9% CAGR vs 7.8% S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats
- 5-year consensus total return potential: 5.5% yield + 6.4% growth + 3.3% valuation boost = 15.2% CAGR vs 5.2% S&P 500 and 6% aristocrast
Historical Returns Since 1999 (Annual Rebalancing)
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)
These five Ultra SWANs are expected to grow about 2% slower than they have in the past and deliver about 12% CAGR long-term total returns.
That's still aristocrat-beating returns from a portfolio that has nearly 3X the aristocrat's yield, and with superior safety and quality compared to the aristocrats.
Bottom Line: These 5 High-Yield Blue Chips That Create The World's Safest 6% Yielding Portfolio
Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that you necessarily should run out and put 100% of your retirement savings into just EPD, ENB, TRP, PM, and ABBV.
However, for the stock portion of your overall portfolio, these 5 high-yield Ultra SWANs represent the safest 6% yielding stock portfolio I can build, using the DK tools that allow anyone to maximize a stock portfolio for their specific needs, risk profile, and time horizon.
The point is that in a yield-starved world, where Vanguard's "high-yield" ETF (VYM) yields just 2.8%, the opportunity to lock in a very safe 5.5% yield as well as over 6% long-term growth that's 3X the rate of inflation, is potentially very attractive.
As is the ability to enjoy what analysts expect could be almost 12% CAGR long-term total returns, and possibly 15% CAGR over the next five years.
No matter what kind of investor you are, yield, value, growth, low volatility, etc., the right tools will allow you to always construct a portfolio that's as close to perfect for your needs as possible.
Remember that it's always a market of stocks, not a stock market. Through disciplined financial science and a focus on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always, you can make your own luck on Wall Street.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, ENB, EPD, TRP, PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: DK owns ABBV, ENB, EPD, TRP, and PM in our portfolios.