5 Blue-Chip Bargains That Create The World's Safest 6% Yielding Retirement Portfolio

Many of us dream of living entirely off dividends during retirement. No matter what the market or economy does, we yearn for generous, safe, and exponentially growing income to pay the bills, and give us the rich retirement we deserve.

Of course, in a persistently low rate world, many of the highest yielding stocks are value/dividend traps, to be avoided at all costs.

So yield-starved is the world, that overseas governments are borrowing at negative interest rates for as long as 30 years. And VYM, Vanguard's "high-yield" ETF yields just 2.8%.

But here's how to easily build the world's safest 6% yielding stock portfolio, using disciplined financial science.

How To Find The World's Highest Quality Blue-Chips

If you want to maximize safe yield that's going to require a concentrated portfolio.

Charlie Munger's Daily Journal Portfolio

Charlie Munger's Daily Journal Portfolio has just 5 very high-conviction ideas in 3 sectors.

Five stocks can indeed provide over 80% of the benefit of diversification but you had better make sure those five are very high-quality names you can trust.

This brings us to the highest quality companies on earth, 12/12 Ultra SWANs.

The Ultra SWANs are the closest you can get to perfect quality on Wall Street.

You can think of them as wide moat aristocrats, the bluest of blue-chips.

The Dividend King's overall quality scores factor in 203 fundamental metrics covering.

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

cost of capital

long-term risk-management (ESG scores and trends from MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet, and Reuters'/Refinitiv)

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

analyst consensus long-term return potential

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 11 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 6 blue-chip dividend cuts on the Phoenix list.

There were five, meaning we predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

And then there's the confirmation that our quality ratings are very accurate.

DK Phoenix: Blue-Chip Stock Picking Made Easy

Metric US Stocks 144 Real Money Phoenix Recommendations Great Recession Dividend Growth -25% 0% Pandemic Dividend Growth -1% 6% Positive Total Returns Over The Last 10 Years 42% 98% (Greatest Investors In History 60% to 80% Over Time) Lost Money/Went Bankrupt Over The Last 10 Years 47% 2% Outperformed Market 36% 49% Bankruptcies Over The Last 10 Years 11% 0% Permanent 70+% Catastrophic Decline Since 1980 40% 0% 100+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 83%

Basically, historical market data confirms that the DK safety and quality model is one of the most comprehensive and accurate in the world.

This is why I entrust 100% of my life savings to this model and the DK Phoenix strategy.

Dividend Sensei Risk Management Guidelines

Always begin with proper asset allocation (with annual rebalancing) meaning owning enough bonds/cash equivalents to avoid becoming a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons during market downturns

Own a diversified portfolio of 15 to 60 companies in 9 to 11 sectors, and use ETF/mutual funds to target sectors/asset classes you're not experienced with (such as bonds)

Limit individual holds to 1% to 7% of your portfolio depending on quality and risk profile

1% or less for very speculative companies (such as Fallen Angels like Boeing)

2.5% or less for 7/12 average quality companies or speculative companies (regardless of quality)

5% or less for 8/12 above-average quality companies

7% or less for 9+/12 blue-chip, SWAN, Super SWAN, or Ultra SWAN quality companies

Risk cap recommendations are for % of long-term invested capital

You can overweight high conviction companies as long as you can eventually dilute the investment to your targeted risk cap

Limit industry exposure to 5% to 10% or less of your invested capital

Limit sector exposure to 10% to 20% or less of your invested capital

These are the guidelines designed to minimize the risk of catastrophic losses of capital during bear markets.

For Ultra-SWAN quality companies, I'm personally comfortable investing up to 20% of my capital if the margin of safety is high enough and the company meets my specific needs.

So let's take the five highest-yielding Ultra SWANs, and then look at their fundamentals, to help you decide whether or not they are a good fit for your retirement portfolio.

The Highest-Yielding Ultra SWANs On Wall Street

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - uses a K1 tax form

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of EPD's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 31 (soon to be 32) experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

Safety score: 88% — 5/5 — very safe

Dependability score: 87% — 4/4 — exceptional dependability

Quality score: 86% — 12/12 Ultra SWAN

Long-Term Risk Management Consensus: 59th industry percentile- average

2021 average fair value: $35.10

2022 average fair value: $34.74

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $34.90

Margin of safety: 32%

DK rating: potentially very strong buy

Yield: 7.6%

Long-term growth consensus: 3.0%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 10.6% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)

For context, here's the return potential of the 31% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

And here's EPD.

EPD 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

EPD Investment Decision Score

Ticker EPD DK Quality Rating 12 86% Investment Grade A Sector Energy Safety 5 88% Investment Score 97% Industry Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Dependability 4 87% 5-Year Dividend Return 43.92% Sub-Industry Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 10.69% Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Safe Midstream Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Very Strong Buy EPD's 32.55% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average EPD's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional EPD's 43.92% vs. the S&P's 9.34% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional EPD's 10.69% vs. the S&P's 3.43% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

EPD is one of the most reasonable and prudent high-yield Ultra SWANs you can buy. Not just because of its 7.7% very safe yield, but also the fact that its 5-year risk-adjusted expected returns are 3X that of the S&P 500.

Enbridge (ENB): The Growth King Of Midstream

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of ENB's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 33 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

Safety score: 86% — 5/5 — very safe

Dependability score: 86% — 4/4 — exceptional dependability

Quality score: 84% — 12/12 Ultra SWAN

Long-Term Risk Management Consensus: 88th industry percentile - very good

2021 average fair value: $45.43

2022 average fair value: $49.20

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $47.53

Margin of safety: 18%

DK rating: potential strong buy

Yield: 7.0%

Long-term growth consensus: 6.3%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 13.3% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)

ENB 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

ENB Investment Decision Score

Ticker ENB DK Quality Rating 12 84% Investment Grade A Sector Energy Safety 5 86% Investment Score 97% Industry Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Dependability 4 86% 5-Year Dividend Return 43.05% Sub-Industry Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 10.82% Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Safe Midstream, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Good Buy ENB's 14.56% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average ENB's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional ENB's 43.05% vs. the S&P's 9.34% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional ENB's 10.82% vs. the S&P's 3.44% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

Global dividend aristocrat ENB is one of the most prudent and reasonable high-yield blue-chips you can buy today. Like EPD, it offers a very safe 7% yield and 3X the market's risk-adjusted expected returns over the next five years.

TC Energy (TRP): A Steadily Growing Energy Utility

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of TRP's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 33 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

Safety score: 82% — 5/5 — very safe

Dependability score: 81% — 4/4 — exceptional dependability

Quality score: 81% — 12/12 Ultra SWAN

Long-term risk management consensus: 68th industry percentile - above-average

2021 average fair value: $55.74

2022 average fair value: $57.59

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $56.77

Margin of safety: 14%

DK rating: potentially good buy

Yield: 5.7%

Long-term growth consensus: 3.5%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 9.2% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)

TRP 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

TRP Investment Decision Score

Ticker TRP DK Quality Rating 12 81% Investment Grade A Sector Energy Safety 5 82% Investment Score 94% Industry Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Dependability 4 81% 5-Year Dividend Return 36.97% Sub-Industry Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 6.72% Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Safe Midstream Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Good Buy TRP's 13.55% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average TRP's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional TRP's 36.97% vs. the S&P's 9.34% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 9 Excellent TRP's 6.72% vs. the S&P's 3.44% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 9-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 29 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 94% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

Slow-growing TRP has 4X the market's yield and 2X the risk-adjusted expected returns, making it a potentially reasonable and prudent high-yield Ultra SWAN choice.

Philip Morris International (PM): The Growth Champion Of Nicotine

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of PM's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 26 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

Safety score: 86% — 5/5 — very safe

Dependability score: 88% — 4/4 — exceptional dependability

Quality score: 85% — 12/12 Ultra SWAN

Long-Term Risk Management Consensus: 78th industry percentile: - good

2021 average fair value: $100.14

2022 average fair value: $105.10

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $102.91

Margin of safety: 5%

DK rating: potentially reasonable buy

Yield: 4.9%

Long-term growth consensus: 12.4%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 17.3% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)

PM 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

PM Investment Decision Score

Ticker PM DK Quality Rating 12 85% Investment Grade A Sector Consumer Staples Safety 5 86% Investment Score 97% Industry Tobacco Dependability 4 86% 5-Year Dividend Return 31.78% Sub-Industry Tobacco Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 10.58% Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 3 Reasonable Buy PM's 4.47% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent PM's credit rating of A implies a 0.66% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional PM's 31.78% vs. the S&P's 9.34% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional PM's 10.58% vs. the S&P's 3.44% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

PM offers 3X the yield of the S&P 500 and 3X the risk-adjusted expected returns over the next five years.

It's one of the most reasonable and prudent dividend kings you can buy today, if you're comfortable with the risk profile.

AbbVie (ABBV): One Of Buffett's Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of ABBV's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 32 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

Safety score: 82% — 5/5 — very safe

Dependability score: 89% — 4/4 — exceptional dependability

Quality score: 84% — 12/12 Ultra SWAN

Long-Term Risk Management Consensus: 85th industry percentile - very good

2021 average fair value: $150.29

2022 average fair value: $158.81

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $155.04

Margin of safety: 24%

DK rating: potentially strong buy

Yield: 4.4%

Long-term growth consensus: 3.4%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 7.8% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)

ABBV 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

ABBV Investment Decision Score

Ticker ABBV DK Quality Rating 12 84% Investment Grade A Sector Healthcare Safety 5 82% Investment Score 97% Industry Biotechnology Dependability 4 89% 5-Year Dividend Return 27.14% Sub-Industry Biotechnology Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 7.74% Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Strong Buy ABBV's 23.56% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average ABBV's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional ABBV's 27.14% vs. the S&P's 9.34% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional ABBV's 7.74% vs. the S&P's 3.44% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

Slow growing AbbVie offers 3X the market's yield, 2X the risk-adjusted expected returns, and becomes a dividend king in 2023.

Fundamentals Of The Safest 6% Yielding Portfolio In The World

Keep in mind that this is merely an example of how to use the Dividend Kings tools to optimize a portfolio based on your specific goals, in this case, maximum very safe yield.

Now let's consider the fundamentals of an equally weighted portfolio in all five of the highest yielding Ultra SWANs.

Safety And Quality Fundamentals

average quality score: 84% 12/12 Ultra SWAN (76th percentile on the DK 500 Master List)

average safety score: 84% 5/5 very safe (1.8% probability of a dividend cut in a pandemic level recession)

average dependability score: 85% 4/4 exceptional dependability

average long-term risk management consensus: 80th industry percentile = very good

average payout ratio: 62% vs 78% industry safety guideline

average credit rating: BBB+ stable (3.9% average 30-year bankruptcy risk) vs A- average aristocrat (2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk)

But safety and quality don't deliver returns, those come from just three fundamental metrics, the holy trinity of total returns.

So let's look at the total return fundamentals for the ultimate high-yield Ultra SWAN portfolio.

yield: 5.5% vs 1.4% S&P 500 and 2.1% aristocrats and 2.8% Vanguard high-yield ETF

vs 1.4% S&P 500 and 2.1% aristocrats and 2.8% Vanguard high-yield ETF long-term growth consensus: 6.4% vs 6.4% S&P 500 and 8.9% aristocrats

vs 6.4% S&P 500 and 8.9% aristocrats discount to fair value: 15.0% vs -31% S&P 500 and -27% aristocrats

long-term consensus total return potential: 5.5% yield + 6.4% growth = 11.9% CAGR vs 7.8% S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats

5.5% yield + 6.4% growth = vs 7.8% S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats 5-year consensus total return potential: 5.5% yield + 6.4% growth + 3.3% valuation boost = 15.2% CAGR vs 5.2% S&P 500 and 6% aristocrast

Historical Returns Since 1999 (Annual Rebalancing)

These five Ultra SWANs are expected to grow about 2% slower than they have in the past and deliver about 12% CAGR long-term total returns.

That's still aristocrat-beating returns from a portfolio that has nearly 3X the aristocrat's yield, and with superior safety and quality compared to the aristocrats.

Bottom Line: These 5 High-Yield Blue Chips That Create The World's Safest 6% Yielding Portfolio

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that you necessarily should run out and put 100% of your retirement savings into just EPD, ENB, TRP, PM, and ABBV.

However, for the stock portion of your overall portfolio, these 5 high-yield Ultra SWANs represent the safest 6% yielding stock portfolio I can build, using the DK tools that allow anyone to maximize a stock portfolio for their specific needs, risk profile, and time horizon.

The point is that in a yield-starved world, where Vanguard's "high-yield" ETF (VYM) yields just 2.8%, the opportunity to lock in a very safe 5.5% yield as well as over 6% long-term growth that's 3X the rate of inflation, is potentially very attractive.

As is the ability to enjoy what analysts expect could be almost 12% CAGR long-term total returns, and possibly 15% CAGR over the next five years.

No matter what kind of investor you are, yield, value, growth, low volatility, etc., the right tools will allow you to always construct a portfolio that's as close to perfect for your needs as possible.

Remember that it's always a market of stocks, not a stock market. Through disciplined financial science and a focus on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always, you can make your own luck on Wall Street.