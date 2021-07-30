VanderWolf-Images/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction and Thesis

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is a casino resorts operator in Boston, Las Vegas, and Macau. After the advent of the pandemic, the company has been struggling ever since to return to past 'wynning' days. As such, all eyes and ears are on whether the company can successfully recover and return to its growth trajectory. Many investors believe that the worst days are behind and there are only upside left going forward. Although this may be true, I still believe that risks on Wynn Resorts are significant and investors should stay away from Wynn Resorts until substantial further progression.

To achieve recovery and growth, lessening government restrictions and increasing traveller sentiment are critical to Wynn Resorts. However, the Macau region's travel ban lift is still uncertain due to rising Covid cases in Asia. Also, the Chinese government's determination to successfully hold the winter Olympics in early 2022 may hinder Wynn Resorts' recovery. On the other hand, Wynn Resort is seeing a strong recovery in the United States; however, because Macau is responsible for over half of Wynn Resorts' revenues, I believe investors should stay away from Wynn Resorts until further progress has been made. I believe Wynn Resorts may trade sideways until such improvements are made in Macau.

Macau

Importance of Macau

Macau is extremely important to Wynn Resorts. In 2019, according to Wynn Resorts' 2019 10-K, revenues from Macau operations represented about 70% of Wynn Resorts' total revenues. However, Macau is not recovering as fast as anticipated due to the continuous outbreak of Covid-19, and this lackluster recovery trajectory is likely to continue in 2H2021 due to subdued visitors from mainland China.

According to the Macau government's tourism data, out of about 40 million Macau visitors in 2019, about 28 million visitors came from mainland China and about 7 million visitors came from Hongkong, which means that casinos like Wynn Resorts in Macau rely heavily on Chinese visitors. However, the Chinese government is not interested in lifting a significant portion of the travel restrictions yet.

The government is extremely cautious due to an important event taking place early in 2022, the Beijing Winter Olympics. Beijing saw the devastation and failure of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, and I believe that the Chinese government will do everything in its power to avoid situations seen in Japan.

Due to the immense Covid outbreak in Japan and around the world, Japan was forced to reject all international fans and domestic fans resulting in immense losses. Thus, Beijing will impose necessary legislation to control Covid cases domestically until Olympics time, which means, in my opinion, an extremely small chance of lifting travel restrictions.

The picture shown above is a screenshot of the Macau government's travel restrictions from the mainland. Currently, China is seeing less than 100 daily Covid cases; however, as the picture above shows, the Chinese government and Macau authorities are consistently revising travel restrictions depending on a small number of Covid cases seen in parts of mainland China. This, in my opinion, further supports my argument on the Chinese government's determination to keep Covid cases low ahead of important national even. Therefore, because the Chinese government is preparing for an Olympics in 2022, I believe the majority of the travel restrictions in Macau will most likely not lift in 2021 hindering Wynn Resorts' recovery in the Macau region.

The United States

Unlike Macau, on the other side of the world, the United States has been recovering strongly from the depth of the pandemic. Ed Bastain, Delta Air Lines' (DAL) CEO, said that leisure travel in the United States has already fully recovered showing immense travel demand.

Furthermore, the strong Wynn Resorts' recovery momentum in the United States is most likely not going to slow any time soon despite the rise in the Delta variant. Just under about 50% of the U.S. population are fully vaccinated, and because the vaccines being distributed in the United States are extremely efficient against the Delta variant, another lockdown or similar restrictions are very unlikely. The United States government, in my opinion, will not risk another economic fallout since today, fatality rates are low and vaccinations are widely available. Therefore, I believe Wynn Resorts' recovery in the United States will continue its momentum, unlike Macau.

The above two pictures show rising infection rates and stagnant fatality rates to further support my argument that the United States government will not impose significant legislation that will curb Wynn Resorts' recovery momentum.

Financials and Valuations

Financials or Wynn Resorts' balance sheet is not great. According to the company's 2021 Q1 earnings report, the company has about $2.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents with a total asset of about $13.2 billion. On the other hand, Wynn Resort has long-term debt of about $11.8 billion with total liabilities greater than total assets at about $13.4 billion. Thus, the shareholders' equity is a deficit of about $203 million. Even worse, the company is reporting negative net income, which is not likely to change any time soon. In 2021 Q1, Wynn Resort reported a net loss of about $280 million. Therefore, due to huge amounts of debt and continuous net loss, I strongly believe that Wynn Resorts' financial health is not great at the moment.

Wynn Resorts' stock is attractive due to immense pullback in recent months, and the valuation of the company is attractive as well. The company has a market cap of about $11.7 billion with a p/s ratio of about 5.8 and a negative net income that will most likely stay negative for the foreseeable future. However, the 2022 EPS estimate is $1.48 while the 2023 EPS estimate is $3.75, so the company has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 67.8 and 2023 forward EPS of about 27, which is about 150% year over year improvement. Therefore, considering the future revenue and earnings recovery and low price to sales ratio today, I believe Wynn Resorts' valuation is attractive at today's prices.

Risks

Although I am neutral on Wynn Resorts due to Macau risks, risks to my thesis exist. First, I may be wrong about continuous travel restrictions imposed by the Chinese government. As the 4th wave of Covid infections ease and vaccination rates increase in Asia, the Chinese government may lift travel restrictions for Chinese citizens traveling to Macau, which will be a risk to thesis. Also, I may be underestimating the dangers of the Delta variant. If I am wrong about the Delta variant being a temporary risk, then there is a possibility of restrictions in the United States that can hinder Wynn Resorts' recovery.

Summary

I do agree that Wynn Resorts will most likely come out of the pandemic and recover to pre-pandemic highs. However, I believe now is not the time for investors to enter Wynn Resorts. The United States operation for Wynn Resorts is most likely going to show strong recovery momentum; however, uncertainty in Macau is still present. Due to the Chinese government's determination to keep domestic Covid infection rates low, the government is not easily lifting travel restrictions imposed in the Macau area completely.

Further, as few cases arise in the region, the Macau authorities require quarantine from travellers from those areas. Thus, until these broad regulations lift, recovery in Macau will be uncertain and slow. I believe investors can find better opportunities until situations in Macau improves.