oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

About

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) is a Gaithersburg, MD-based leading commercial cell engineering company that provides platform technologies to biopharmaceutical companies for cell-based research and therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization. The Company announced on 7/26/2021, the commencement of an underwritten offering of 12,000,000 shares of common stock at an expected offering price between $11.50 and $13.50 per share.

The Company had filed a Form S-1 in the U.S. SEC earlier this month and applied to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "MXCT." MaxCyte common stock trades on the London Stock Exchange market AIM, under the symbols "MXCT" and "MXCN," but there has been no public market in the U.S. prior to this initial public offering (IPO).

Over the past two decades, the Company has developed and commercialized a proprietary Flow Electroporation platform.

The electroporation platform

Electroporation is a process in which the cell membrane is temporarily made more permeable by applying an electric field, thereby facilitating the intracellular delivery of molecular material like proteins and nucleic acids, which otherwise would not be able to cross the cell membrane. This type of transfection facilitates complex engineering of a wide variety of cells. This ability to engineer living human cells has revolutionized biological research leading to promising discoveries that address a host of human diseases.

(Image source: Company website)

There has been a tremendous growth in cell-based therapeutic applications. From the Company's prospectus:

"According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the combination of gene, cell, and tissue-based therapeutic developers raised an aggregate of $19.9 billion in 2020, up from $13.3 billion in 2018. According to the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, or ASGCT, there are now more than 3,400 gene, cell and RNA therapies in development globally, with gene therapy including genetically-modified chimeric antigen receptor T cells, or CAR-Ts, accounting for 53% of those candidates."

MaxCyte's electroporation technologies are utilized in the top 10 global biopharmaceutical companies, and in 20 of the top 25 revenue earning biopharmaceutical companies (in FY-2020).

Products

MaxCyte has a family of products called the "ExPERT" platform, which includes three instruments - ATx, STx and GTx, along with a portfolio of related processing disposables and software protocols. The ExPERT system launched in 2019, enables customers to use a single platform from concept through to the clinic in a GMP environment. The platform is supported by an experienced and growing team of application scientists, and an intellectual property portfolio of 50 granted U.S. and foreign patents and 76 pending patent applications worldwide.

(Images source: company website)

These cGMP-compliant, ISO-certified and CE-marked instruments are industry validated and scalable to rapidly transfect 75 thousand to 20 billion cells using the Flow Electroporation Technology. They also feature 21CFR Part 11 enabled software and an established regulatory path supported by FDA Master File.

VLX image source - company website.

There is also the bench-top VLX, which is a cGMP-compliant system offering a clear regulatory pathway, transfecting up to 200 billion cells in less than 30 minutes, ideal for the rapid production of recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, viral vectors, vaccines and VLPs, in R&D, cGMP pilots or commercial manufacturing.

Cell therapy clinical trials enabled by MaxCyte technologies include:

Genetic Diseases Sickle Cell Disease Beta Thalassemia

Infectious Diseases HIV

Solid Tumors Pancreatic Cancer Ovarian Cancer Neuroblastoma Melanoma Synovial Sarcoma Renal Cell Carcinoma Peritoneal Mesothelioma Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Heme Malignancies Acute Myeloid Leukemia Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/SLL Pediatric Leukemia Mantle Cell Lymphoma Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Hodgkin's Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma

Other Diseases Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension



Financials

MaxCyte had revenues of $26.2 million in FY-2020 registering YoY growth of 21%. The Company's revenue model is highly recurring, and yields a high gross margin of ~89% across its portfolio. For example, single product from a representative license deal can contribute revenues as below:

Early clinical - phase 1 or 2 - years 1 to 3: mid-6-figure to low-7-figure milestones.

Mid-late clinical- phase 2 or 3 - years 3 to 5+ - 7-figure milestone.

Approval - year 5+ - multiple 7-figure milestones.

Commercial phase - low single digit % share of sales, including sale-based payments, annual instrument fees and disposable sales.

To date the Company has signed 13 Strategic Platform Licenses (SPLs) with total potential pre-commercial milestone payments exceeding $950 million.

(Image source: company presentation)

The 13 SPLs envelop over 75 development programs, 15% of which are in the clinic. These signify potential additional upside from sales-based payments upon partner's product commercialization. The total addressable market opportunity based on the potential for current SPLs, was approximately $9 billion in 2020. The Company expects this market to grow to over $24 billion by 2026. The Company is also looking to address over 50 potential SLPs.

Risks

MaxCyte is an "emerging growth company" as defined in the JOBS Act, as such it has reduced financial reporting obligations.

Most of the SPLs are with gene editing companies, which themselves stand the risk of public hostility for gene-altering technologies.

As of 3/31/2021, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $102.3 million.

Much of the Company's income is dependent on other companies' R&D spends. As such, any reduction in R&D spends can limit incomes.

Bottom line

With a well-carved out model that keeps turning in revenue from other biopharma companies' R&D expenses, the tentative IPO offering price range between $11.50 and $13.50 per share looks attractive. We will keep a close watch on this IPO.