hernan4429/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The world of high-yield investing can be as brutal as rewarding with the former certainly being the case for Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP), which saw their unit price plunge by almost two-thirds during a single trading session following their distributions being reduced to almost nothing. This sudden crisis that now threatens the risk of bankruptcy has still come as a surprise despite already considering their distributions risky, as my previous article discussed. Due to this unexpected and severe turn of events, this article provides an updated analysis that reviews both their bullish and bearish scenarios.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*Even though LNG is often considered to see further growth in demand, this has to be balanced against the long-term threat from the world moving away from fossil fuels and thus the general industry outlook was deemed to be flat.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Whilst their cash flow performance has always been steady and managed to adequately cover their former distribution payments, it has never provided a sizeable margin of safety at only 114.60% during 2020 and thus formed part of the previous risks. Although the actual trigger that caused this sudden crisis stems from a contractual dispute with their most important charterer PGN LNG who represents almost half of their entire revenue backlog and also one-third of their revenue during 2018-2020, as the graph and table included below display.

Image Source: Höegh LNG Partners First Quarter Of 2021 Results Presentation.

Image Source: Höegh LNG Partners 2020 20-F.

This means that even if they somehow managed to reduce their expenses proportionally, they still stand to lose upwards of one-third of their earnings and operating cash flow, but realistically, few businesses have such abilities due to fixed costs and thus highlights the severity of their situation. If interested in further details regarding the contractual dispute that has transpired, I recommend reading the article published by Henrik Alex that provides an excellent explanation.

Since they risk losing their single most important charter contract and a vast portion of their earnings, it was only natural that their distributions were reduced to essentially nothing. This has now created both bullish and bearish scenarios depending upon if they can successfully navigate this dispute and also as subsequently discussed, if they can urgently refinance their impending debt maturities during 2021. If they fail it will result in defaulting on debt and thus bankruptcy will soon follow, whereas success will still see a prolonged road ahead for unitholders since their management now intends to utilize their free cash flow for deleveraging.

Image Source: Author.

When looking at their capital structure, their most recently released net debt stood at $395.1m and given their only thin distribution coverage preceding this reduction, it should not have materially changed during the second quarter of 2021. The extent of deleveraging required will ultimately depend upon their broader leverage and thus by extension, so will the timeline for the bullish scenario to see their distributions reinstated.

Image Source: Author.

When looking at their financial metrics, there is a notable difference between their cash-based net debt-to-operating cash flow of 4.73 versus their accrual-based net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.67. This was discussed within my previously linked article and stems from their accrual-based equity earnings of joint ventures never once translating into their cash-based financial performance from at least 2018 onwards. Due to this lack of tangible translation and material difference, it seems reasonable to base views around their cash-based metric.

Their net debt-to-operating cash flow is already within the high territory and if they lose their PGN-related revenues, it will obviously shoot through the roof and threaten their ability to remain a going concern even before considering their subsequently discussed liquidity. Even if they somehow managed to reduce their expenses proportionally to their revenue and thus only lose one-third of their operating cash flow, it would still push their net debt-to-operating cash flow up towards an essentially off-the-charts height of approximately 7.00.

Since their common distributions were previously costing $60.3m per annum, they should only cost a near negligible $1.2m going forwards and thus will save approximately $59m per annum. Under the bullish scenario whereby they navigate this dispute without any impacts, this could be combined with their $11m of excess free cash flow that they generated during 2020 for a total of approximately $70m.

Due to their leverage already being in the high territory even under the bullish scenario, it still stands to reason that they would wish to halve their net debt and thus bring their leverage back into the moderate territory. This would require a $198m debt reduction, which would only take around three years under the bullish scenario that sees no impacts with them directing $70m towards deleveraging. Whilst waiting approximately three years with almost no income is not ideal, at least they still have hopes of seeing their former distributions return if they can navigate this contractual dispute. Although until such time as this has been successfully completed, their ability to actually reinstate their distributions remains questionable because this bullish scenario may not eventuate.

Image Source: Author.

Even though the potential loss of earnings is very concerning and would have already made their distributions unsustainable, their now urgent debt refinancing requirements are a far greater short-term risk that could plunge them into bankruptcy if not successful. The core issue is the refinancing of their PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility, which was seemingly under control earlier in the year and progressing well, as per the commentary included below.

“To address the liquidity needs, the Partnership has commenced this refinancing process and is at an advanced stage to completing the refinancing of the Lampung facility. The loan documentation has been finalized and is now subject to satisfaction of closing conditions before drawdown. For the joint venture, the refinancing is in the planning stage.”

-Höegh LNG Partners Q1 2021 Conference Call.

Sadly this leaves open the possibility of further cross acceleration and defaults of their other debt maturities at a time when their parent company is unable to provide additional support, as was discussed in the previously linked article by Henrik Alex. This means that the big question for investors is whether they can successfully find urgent support in the financial markets during the coming months.

Their move to reduce their distributions almost completely will certainly help bring other financial institutions onside to help arrange refinancing. Whether this provides enough remains uncertain but it should be remembered that they are a fundamentally viable business that consistently generates free cash flow and not a zombie company with no viable future. This lends credence to the notion that they will be successful but the terms may still not be favorable, especially to their equity holders. Whilst they have not suspended their preferred distributions (HMLP.PA), it remains a possibility with NGL Energy (NGL) earlier during 2021 providing an example of debt refinancing coming at the pain of all equity holders.

Conclusion

If the worst is over and the bullish scenario plays out according to plan, their previous distributions could be back in three years but on the other hand, the bearish scenario that sees them facing bankruptcy remains a very real risk. Sadly these odds effectively feel like the flip of a coin and thus I believe that maintaining my neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Höegh LNG Partners’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.