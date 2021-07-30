Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is an American online brokerage company that primarily caters to young, retail investors with its stock trading and investing app. The company has seen impressive growth in recent years as its mission of making financial products available for the mass gathered momentum. Robinhood executives have publicly admitted to their belief that the future of stock markets will be determined by young investors who are just beginning to understand the concept of long-term wealth creation today, and the company is trying to maximize this opportunity.

Robinhood uses a payment-for-order-flow mechanism, commonly known as PFOF, to provide commission-free trades to customers. In other words, Robinhood clients do not have to pay fees to trade stocks on its platform, and market makers pay Robinhood for steering its customers' orders toward them, and this is how the company makes money.

On July 1, Robinhood filed an S-1 registration form with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public, and in an amended filing on July 19, the company announced that it would sell a total of 55 million shares to the market. Robinhood shares debuted on Nasdaq on July 29, and it would be reasonable to expect substantial volatility in the first few days of trading as this is one of the most anticipated IPOs in recent history. As a result of multiple challenges faced by the company, I have decided to remain on the sidelines for now.

Growth of Robinhood and IPO details

The company initially said it plans to offer shares at a price range between $38 to $42 in an amended filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, aiming for a market valuation of roughly $35 billion. However, in a statement released on July 28, Robinhood confirmed that the IPO will be priced at the bottom-of-the-range $38 a share, giving the company a market capitalization of $32 billion. On July 29, shares indeed debuted at a price of $38 and declined more than 8% to close to $34.82.

The number of Robinhood users and active accounts has increased at a stellar rate over the last couple of years, helping Robinhood become one of the fastest-growing fintech platforms in the United States. As of March 31, the company had 17.7 million monthly active users and $522.2 million in revenue. What catches the eye is that active users doubled in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the corresponding period last year, and revenue more than quadrupled, highlighting the fact that Robinhood has hit a sweet spot.

Source: Company filings

Discussing the business strategy of Robinhood, the company wrote in its prospectus:

We pioneered commission-free stock trading with no account minimums, which the rest of the industry emulated, and we have continued to build relationships with our customers by introducing new products that further expand access to the financial system. We believe we have made investing culturally relevant and understandable, and that our platform is enabling our customers to become long-term investors and take greater control of their finances. Over half of 18-44-year-olds in the United States know who Robinhood is according to an internal brand study that we conducted in March 2021. As a further sign of our relevance today, Robinhood reached the number-one spot on the Apple App Store multiple times in the first quarter of 2021 and was frequently ranked number one in the Finance category on the Apple App store during 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

Robinhood is certainly growing in leaps and bounds, but that is not a good enough reason to invest in the company. Investors need to evaluate the long-term outlook for earnings and account for the fact that Robinhood is still a loss-making business.

Controversy and challenges

Despite having a successful start to the year in terms of active user growth and revenue, the company's net losses grew to $1.4 billion in the first quarter, substantially higher than the loss of $52.5 million reported for the first quarter of 2020. This loss came on the back of expenses related to its emergency fundraising during the GameStop Corp. (GME) saga early in the year. The increased demand for collateral due to short-squeezes carried out by retail investors forced the company to halt trading GameStop stock on its platform and the company had to borrow $4.4 billion in emergency funding to meet lending criteria for stock trading. The incident, however, drew criticism for Robinhood and led to a congressional session in which Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev was publicly scrutinized. Although the company seems to be out of the woods for now, Robinhood might come under similar pressure in the future given that retail traders seem to be in the habit of getting themselves into dubious stocks.

PFOF accounts for the majority of the company's revenue, which could turn out to be a point of concern for long-term investors as well. At a conference on June 9, SEC Chair Gary Gensler revealed that the SEC was looking into the function of market makers in the stock market's structure, as well as the role of PFOF. The company acknowledged this risk in its filings, stating:

Recent statements by lawmakers, regulators, and other public officials have signaled an increased focus on new or additional regulations that could impact our business and require us to make significant changes to our business model and practices.

Commenting on Robinhood's business model and its profitability, the chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Thomas Peterffy said:

I like to understand the profitability of a business. But there is not a simple way to project Robinhood's profits going forward, or even understand it going backward.

For various reasons such as sales and marketing costs, R&D costs, and regulatory costs, the company mentioned that it "may not maintain profitability in the future." Also, it would be difficult for Robinhood to establish its presence in the international market as the practice of PFOF is banned in many countries including the United Kingdom. On the other hand, many regional retail brokers already cater to European and Asian clients, posing a threat to Robinhood's planned international expansion.

Robinhood said in its prospectus that the company paid a $65 million settlement penalty to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, for providing false and misleading information to its consumers. This is another risk that investors have to deal with as Robinhood has not always been forthcoming in the recent past. In its letter of acceptance of the penalty fee, FINRA wrote:

In December 2019, Robinhood entered into an AWC with FINRA through which it consented to findings that, from October 1, 2016, through November 9, 2017, the firm violated by not exercising reasonable diligence to ascertain that the broker-dealers to which it routed customer orders for payment for order flow provided the best execution quality as compared to other execution venues and by not having a reasonably designed supervisory system and procedures to achieve compliance with its best execution obligations under FINRA's rules.

Another major risk for Robinhood is the increasing competitive pressure. Until recently, Robinhood was considered as the pioneer in offering zero-commission trades, but things have changed dramatically in the last couple of years as full-service brokerage firms have embraced this concept to lure retail traders. Merrill Edge, ETrade, TD Ameritrade, Vanguard, Interactive Brokers, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), and Fidelity are all providing commission-free trading in the United States, and it would be reasonable to say that all these brokerage firms enjoy notable competitive advantages because of their brand value. Robinhood's unique business model is no longer unique, and this raises questions about the ability of the company to scale up from here to a degree that would help them earn profits.

Takeaway

Robinhood, the fastest growing fintech company in the United States, is now a public company. Taking into account the regulatory risks faced by the company and my belief that Robinhood will fail to develop any competitive advantages over its peers, I do not think investing in Robinhood stock is a good idea for now. Robinhood stock is likely to become a proxy for the performance of meme stocks as well, which is something I am wary of, given that meme stocks represent companies in trouble. Based on Robinhood's market performance in the next few weeks, I will write a follow-up analysis to keep investors up to date on this exciting IPO.