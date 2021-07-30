monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is recognized for its leading credit ratings, financial market indices, data, and research. This is a segment within financial services that has gained importance over the last several years with companies including investment banks, financial institutions, and corporations seeking to gain an edge through analytics while generating efficiencies from outsourced technology.

In many ways, the services and tools from S&P Global have become a must-have for many organizations to operate within financial markets. The company just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by strong growth and earnings momentum benefiting from what has been a bull market in global assets driving demand for financial services. The ongoing merger with competitor IHS Markit (INFO) is set to help further consolidate the company's leadership position and support growth opportunities. SPGI is a high-quality stock supported by solid fundamentals and a positive long-term outlook.

(Seeking Alpha)

SPGI Earnings Recap

The company reported Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $3.62 which beat expectations by $0.35 and 6% higher from last year. Revenue of $2.1 billion climbed 8.8% year-over-year and was also ahead of market estimates. The setup here is that even compared to the historically strong period in Q2 2020 defined by a wave of investment-grade companies issuing debt to secure liquidity representing a boost to rating demand and difficult comps, the operating and financial momentum has continued. One of the metrics highlighting this strength is the normalized operating margin over the trailing four quarters which reached 54.5%, up from 53.6% in the period last year. The company continues to benefit from some cost savings efforts instituted during the pandemic.

(Source: Company IR)

S&P Global generated growth from all four segments. The ratings group which represents 51% of the business saw a 7% growth in revenue and 5% higher operating income y/y. While the volume of global bond issuances has moderated from trends in 2020, ratings related to bank loans are at a record level, with revenues in the first six months of the year already surpassing the 2020 total. Ratings related to high yield and leveraged loans were also core drivers of the business in Q2.

(Source: Company IR)

The result from the indices business was also impressive this quarter with revenues up 16% and 15% higher operating income. The theme of a shift towards passive investing has supported the demand for indices and related data. The company notes that upwards of $18.9 trillion in AUM globally is benchmarked or indexed to S&P Dow Jones Indices at the end of 2020 compared to $15.7 trillion at the end of 2019.

Notably, "ESG" related indices have led growth with ETF AUM based on the company's products up 290% y/y in Q2. Other operating highlights include the launch of several new market intelligence services like power market reports and climate credit analytics. From the Platts segment focus on commodities markets, the strong recovery in energy categories has been positive.

(Source: Company IR)

S&P Global ended the quarter with $5.2 billion in cash against $4.1 billion in long-term debt. The company reports a gross debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 0.9x, down from 1.0x at the end of last year. Management expects the ongoing merger with "IHS Market" announced in Q4 of 2020 to close in Q4 of this year. There are some questions related to the ongoing regulatory approval process based on the potential impact on market competition, but all indications are that the deal will move forward.

In terms of guidance, S&P Global is targeting revenue growth in the "high-single digits" this year, up from the previous "mid-single-digits" forecast. Management also expects to generate an operating margin for the full year between 54.4% and 54.9%, slightly up from the previous 54% to 54.5% guidance. The result is that the company now expects adjusted diluted EPS in a range between $12.95 and $13.15, compared to the previous $12.65 midpoint. The trend also supports an expectation for free cash flow between $3.5 and $3.6 billion for the year which compares to $3.3 billion in 2020.

(Source: Company IR)

SPGI Stock Forecast

The market responded positively to the Q2 report as the stock rallied about 3% to a new all-time high and is now up nearly 30% year to date in 2021. SPGI has simply been a juggernaut, returning 266% in the past 5-years and 1,100% in the last decade. The story comes down to the combination of steady growth and rising profitability. A shift towards the subscription model in recent years has added to margins. At a high level, the growth of financial markets worldwide with rising asset prices and AUM remains a structural driver for the business supporting demand for core services, likely to boost revenues even further.

We mentioned that the credit rating segment currently represents about 50% of the business while the strategy in recent years has been to diversify that revenue profile. The ongoing merger with IHS Markit is a step in that direction which is a leader in data analytics and will help to not only complement the existing business but likely drive synergies between available products. For reference, IHS Market generated $4.5 billion in revenue over the past year which will be combined with S&P Global making the company about 60% larger. Beyond the initial transaction-related revenue impact by next year, the company will get a tailwind from the ability to cross-sell products while it may take some time to consolidate any redundancies on the cost.

The importance of diversifying away from credit ratings with the IHS Market deal is that the other business segments are less exposed to cyclical trends and financial market conditions. From S&P Global's own forecast, the pace of global debt issuance is set to slow for the full year 2021 compared to the exceptional 2020. This means that the other segments related to data, research, and indices being strengthened with the inclusion of IHS Market can represent more a stable subscription base of recurring revenues.

(Source: Company IR)

The attraction here is that both companies are highly profitable and generate significant free cash flow. While the earnings outlook for the combined company into 2022 and 2023 remains unclear, there is an expectation for organic revenue and earnings growth by both companies going forward.

Data by YCharts

In terms of valuation, considering the management's EPS guidance for 2021, the stock is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio around 32x while INFO trades at 36x based on current consensus EPS estimates. Ultimately, the combined S&P Global and IHS Market group as a larger company will have more market power able to command a higher valuation as a bullish trend.

That said, we note that S&P Global is currently trading around 29x in terms of its price to free cash flow which is in the upper range of the company's historical average. We believe this metric will likely limit upside in the stock with the 30x multiple as a sort of resistance level. In other words, while the cash flow trends are positive, S&P Global will need to accelerate free cash flow growth higher for the stock to see significant upside in our opinion.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

There's a lot to like about S&P Global as a high-quality industry leader set to further strengthen its position with the IHS Markit combination. Both companies bring a trend of steady growth with climbing earnings and free cash flow support a positive long-term outlook. Balancing our favorable view of the company and stock, we rate shares of SPGI as a hold with a year ahead price target of $430. In our view, the 32x forward price to earnings multiple and 30x price to free cash flow has largely incorporated much of the positives.

The risk here beyond a deterioration to the global macro outlook would be weaker conditions in financial markets. A sharper than expected slowdown in global issuances would likely pressure results as a bearish trend for the stock. Uncertainties regarding near-term earnings trends and expenses related to the IHS Markit deal can add volatility to the stock. Longer term, we'd like to see some updated guidance regarding the combined company earnings potential beyond next year and acceleration to the top-line trends.